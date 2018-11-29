Where to see biblical Christmas story re-enacted live, more events in Modesto region

Live nativity
Watch as the story of the birth of Jesus is retold in live reenactments at the Modesto Free Methodist Church all weekend. The reenactments begin every half hour with four offered each night. This community event includes complimentary refreshments.
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16
WHERE: Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave.
TICKETS: Free
ONLINE: www.modestofm.org.
Candlelight concert
Maestro David Lockington and the Modesto Symphony Orchestra celebrate the season with its annual Holiday Candlelight Concert. The concert features traditional Christmas hymns and carols performed by the MSO Chorus, Youth Chorus and the Opus Handbell Ensemble.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Dec. 18
WHERE: St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$57
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Doo Wop holiday
The Doo Wop Project features Broadway stars and a five-piece band that takes classic doo wop songs from the 1950s and ’60s and make them sound fresh. Expect doo wop versions of contemporary pop hits by stars like Jason Mraz, Amy Winehouse, Adele and Maroon 5 along with Christmas classics.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Mansion by candlelight
Tour the holiday-decorated historic McHenry Mansion by candle and gas light during the annual Candlelight Tour. Docents in period dress lead room-by-room tours and answer questions. Musicians will play holiday music and a dessert will be included.
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14-16
WHERE: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5, purchase at the Mansion Gift Store
ONLINE: www.mchenrymansion.org
Center Stage play
This marks the final weekend to see the latest production from Center Stage Conservatory, “Her Body and the Fall.” The play tells the story of a man born in the occupation in World War II and how his trauma impacts his young daughter 40 years later in America.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14-16
WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
