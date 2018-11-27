Nativity Fest, more Christmas-themed entertainment across the Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Nativity Fest
More than 300 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display Friday through Sunday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will be musical presentations by local groups and a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at 7 p.m. Sunday.
WHEN: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov 30; 3-8 p.m. Dec. 1-2
WHERE: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: https://2018-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.
Columbia by lamplight
This year’s Columbia Lamplight Tours feature the play “A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings.
WHEN: Every 15 minutes beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec 1
WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park
TICKETS: $15-$25, free age 8 and under
ONLINE: www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight.html
Modesto Christmas kickoff
The annual Modesto holiday extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 1, includes Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, then the Dickens Faire outside and inside the McHenry Mansion with activities for children at the McHenry Museum. The city’s holiday parade route runs through downtown at the corner of 14th and I streets. Afterward, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza. Then, stay for the kickoff of Rockin’ Holidays at Tenth Street Plaza.
WHEN: Dec. 1: Breakfast with Santa, 8:30-11 a.m.; Dickens Faire mansion tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with festival 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; parade, 5:30 p.m., with Rockin’ Holidays to follow.
WHERE: Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St.; Dickens Faire, 15th Street, Modesto; parade begins at the corner of 14th and I streets; Rockin’ Holidays at Tenth Street Plaza.
ADMISSION: Breakfast with Santa $5; all other events free
CALL: 209-577-5344
Christmas Tree Lane
The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A Ceres Christmas Festival will be held at Smyrna Park to begin the night, featuring holiday activities, including crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa and carnival games.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. festival; 7:30 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane opens, Saturday, Dec. 1
WHERE: Smyrna Park on Moffett Road, Ceres
ADMISSION: Event is free; $1 for activities goes toward city-program scholarships
CALL: 209-538-5648
Table viewing
The Modesto Garden Club’s Holiday Table Viewing returns Monday to Del Rio Country Club. More than 30 tables decorated by garden club members in holiday themes will be available for viewing. Light refreshments will be served.
WHEN: 1-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 3
WHERE: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto
TICKETS: $10, at the door
CALL: 209-523-1420
Handel’s “Messiah”
The traditional Christmas oratorio returns to Ripon on Sunday. Soloists for this year’s “Messiah” event include Joe Rykert, Noel Rykert La Rosa, Kelsi Schuller and Larry Dorman.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 2
WHERE: Immanuel Church, 517 Orange Ave., in Ripon
ADMISSION: Freewill offering
CALL: 209-599-6163
