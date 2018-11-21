What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE” ▪ Nov. 23-25
Modesto Performing Arts presents holiday classic. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $19-$24.
“RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER” ▪ Nov. 24
TV classic live on stage. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $19-$89.
THE TEN TENORS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ▪ Nov. 27
Australia group’s Christmas show. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
HOLIDAY POPS ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday program. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. $39-$71.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
OAKTOWN GOLD ▪ Nov. 30
6-9 p.m. Turlock Golf and Country Club, 0532 Golf Link Road. 209-634-5471.
MOUNTAIN MELODY WOMEN'S CHORUS ▪ Dec. 1-9
"A Nostalgic Christmas" program. Dec. 1 gala performance and champagne reception 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bank of Stockton 245 S. Main St., Angels Camp with a 7 p.m. performance at Bret Harte Theater, $120-$130. Dec. 7, 6 p.m., Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. Dec. 8, 3 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 1141 S Main St. Angels Camp. $10. Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m. Ayrael Vieux Vineyards, 1690 Monge Ranch Road, Douglas Flat. $10.
“HOME IS WHERE THE ART IS” ▪ Dec. 2
Opera Modesto concert ranging from Bach, Verdi and Puccini to musical theater. 2 p.m. Mistlin Art Gallery, 1015 J St., Modesto. $$20-$50. 209-523-6426.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “BOY ERASED” ▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 6
The story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. $8.
“FROZEN” SING-A-LONG ▪ Nov. 24
Sing along with one of the most popular animated movies of all time. 1 p.m. $4-$6.
FILM: “THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT” ▪ Nov. 28
Boundary-pushing cinematic visionary Lars von Trier (Antichrist) returns with one of his most daring, masterfully provocative works yet. $8.
FILM: “WARREN MILLER FILM TOUR: FACE OF WINTER NIGHT 2” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Watch as the world’s best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations. 7:30 p.m. $25.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.
“WATCH ON THE RHINE” ▪ Through Dec. 2
Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
“SPIDER’S WEB” ▪ Nov. 29-Dec. 9
Modesto Junior College Theater Department presents the Agatha Christie mystery. 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 9 only. Little Theatre of the Performing Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College. $9-$11.
“HER BODY AND THE FALL” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 16
Center Stage Conservatory presents the story of a man born in the occupation in World War II and how his trauma impacts his young daughter 40 years later in America. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 9 and 16 (no show Dec. 2). Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“HOLIDAY JUKEBOX” ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 23
Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Christmas production filled with holiday music. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org.
ART
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
TREWIN FRAMERY ▪ 209-818-6004
Through Jan. 7, “Pursuit of Light X” by Chella. Reception 5-8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 5170 Pentecost Drive, Suite 1, Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Nov. 23, Lydia Pense and Cold Blood; Nov. 24, Caravanserai; Nov. 29, Winnterz Krossing; Nov. 30, Crossman Connection; Dec. 1, Audioboxx. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
HOLIDAY
TURLOCK FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS ▪ Nov. 23
Turlock’s annual celebration offers holiday lights, entertainment and shopping. Entertainment will be at Central Park with local vendors throughout downtown as well as activities for children. A Santa’s Village also will be set up in Central Park for pictures. Festival is 5 to 8 p.m., and the city tree lighting at 6 p.m.
OLD-FASHIONED HOLIDAY AT THE SQUARE ▪ Nov. 23-24
Tree lighting Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with Santa and singing, tree lighting at 6 p.m. On Saturday, craft vendors, food, horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa, carolers and more will be offered from 12:30-7:30 p.m. Copperopolis Town Square, 100 Town Square Road. Free. 866-276-4235.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW ▪ Nov. 23-24
Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 40 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 23-24
Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora.
SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 23-25
Annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.
MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET ▪ Nov. 24
Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Deva Cafe, Concetta, Heart & Soul Coffee, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Mod Spot, Tresetti’s, Mistlin Gallery, Mira Bridal Couture and Ralston’s Goat. Live street entertainment. 5-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE ▪ Nov. 24
Crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, aprons, woodwork items, clothing and more. Candy Cane Café available for meals dine in or take out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. 209-765-7639.
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 24
Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
GOLD COUNTRY LIGHTED PARADE AND WINE STROLL ▪ Nov. 24
Open house and wine stroll through its historic downtown from 4 to 7 p.m. Merchants will be open, and downtown businesses will have featured wineries located inside their store with wine available for tasting, $10. At 5 p.m., the community’s 28th annual Lighted Christmas Parade will make its way through Downtown Historical Angels Camp. www.angelscampbusiness.com
GUSTINE’S DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 24
A host of events begins with a Breakfast with Santa at the GPS Hall from 8 to 11 a.m. before a craft fair on Fifth Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa’s Workshop will be up at 394 Fifth St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as firetruck rides from 1 to 3 p.m. near the Antique Mall. The Christmas tree lighting and entertainment begin at 6 p.m. with a lighted parade right after the lighting. 209-854-6975.
COLUMBIA LAMPLIGHT TOUR ▪ Nov. 30-Dec 1
“A Columbia Christmas Calamity or Aunt Martha’s Travelling Fruitcake.” Participants will be guided through the decorated town during the walking play while listening to snippets of the town’s happenings. Tours are every 15 minutes beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. $15-$25, free age 8 and under. http://www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com/lamplight.html.
NATIVITY FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 2
More than 300 nativity scenes from around the world will be on display with musical presentations by local groups. There also will be a live broadcast of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Festival open 7 to 9 p.m. Nov 30; 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2-3. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 731 El Vista Ave., Modesto. Free. https://2018-modesto-nativity-festival.blogspot.com.
DICKENS FAIRE ▪ Dec. 1
Inside and outside McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
ROCKIN’ HOLIDAY AND CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS ▪ Dec. 1
The annual Modesto holiday family-friendly extravaganza includes Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Center, 211 Bodem St., from 8:30 to 11 a.m. before heading to the the Dickens Faire. The city’s holiday parade route runs through downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 14th and I streets. After, trees will be set aglow at Tenth Street Plaza. Then, stay for the kickoff the ongoing Rockin’ Holiday at Tenth Street Plaza in December that will feature lights, garland, retro decorations, music, local vendors and music. A Rockin’ Holidays tree will be lit after the parade. Call 209-577-5344.
CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & PARADE ▪ Dec. 1
The region’s largest nightly neighborhood display kicks off again as Ceres sets it Christmas Tree Lane aglow. A festival at Smyrna Park on Moffett Road begins the night at 5:30 p.m. featuring holiday activities, including crafts, pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa, letters to Santa, face painting and carnival games. At around 7:30 p.m., Christmas Tree Lane opens. Event is free; $1 for activities goes toward city-program scholarships. 209-538-5648.
DENAIR CHRISTMAS THREE LIGHTING ▪ Dec. 1
Refreshments and pictures with Santa will be available at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting taking place at 6:30 p.m. outside Denair Gaslight Conservatory Theater, with refreshments, carols, Santa. The lighting will be followed at 7 p.m. by a Starmites Youth Performing Arts production of “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge”; tickets for the play are $8. 3908 N. Gratton Road. Other events free. denairgaslight.com.
ESCALON CHRISTMAS ON MAIN ▪ Dec. 1
The annual Parade of Lights in downtown Escalon begins at 5:30 p.m. Before and after, a vendor fair will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Main Street, Escalon. Free. www.escalonchamberofcommerce.org.
LATHROP CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS ▪ Dec. 1-8
Dec. 1 breakfast with Santa ($10 in advance only) at 9 a.m. with the community tree lighting at 6 p.m., both at Lathrop Community Center. On Dec. 8, a Christmas Parade will march starting at Fifth and J streets at 11 a.m. 209-941-7370.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Dec. 1
Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE ▪ Dec. 1
Bethany Christian Services Guild event with handmade gifts, decor, baked goods, poinsettias, more. Brunch also available. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Almond Valley Christian Reformed Church, 333 S. Wilma, Ripon. 209-577-4341.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
MODEL TRAIN SHOW ▪ Dec. 1-2
San Joaquin Valley Toy Train Operators. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 2. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7, free ages 12 and under. 209-479-4432.
AAUW OF SONORA HOME TOUR ▪ Dec. 1
Tour four unique homes from noon to 4 p.m. Tea, boutique, drawing noon- 5 p.m. $25, tickets at Mountain Bookshop, Joan’s Boutique, Sonora Lumber or by calling 209-533-0455.
MODESTO GARDEN CLUB HOLIDAY TABLE VIEWING ▪ Dec. 3
Modesto Garden Club presents more than 30 tables decorated by garden club members in holiday themes. 1-7 p.m. Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road, Modesto. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. 209-523-1420.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
AUDITIONS FOR "HONK JR." ▪ Dec. 3-6
For ages 8-14. Audition workshop Dec. 3, 6-7:30 p.m. Auditions Dec. 4 or Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre. 209-632-3308.
Comments