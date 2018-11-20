Modesto Performing Arts brings one of most beloved holiday tales to Gallo Center

When it comes to entertainment, it’s tough to get more holiday iconic than “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The classic Frank Capra movie comes to life this weekend at the Gallo Center as Modesto Performing Arts brings it theatrical version to the downtown venue.
MPA will present the Christmas play in three performances from Friday through Sunday, Nov. 23-25.
Based on the 1946 Capra movie starring Jimmy Stewart, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the saga of George Bailey, a regular guy living his life in the small town of Bedford Falls, who suddenly finds himself in crisis on Christmas Eve.
“The play not only celebrates the faith of the season,” a press release from MPA said. “it also celebrates the American philosophy of life: hard work, fair play and that the love and support of one’s family and community will be rewarded.”
George’s past dream of escaping his small town life was long ago quashed by family obligations and civic duty, according to the release. Now a husband and father, he’s also running his late father’s business, Bailey Brothers’ Building and Loan, which the town’s richest man, Henry Potter, wants to eliminate as a competitor. But the business has helped many of the people who live in the town.
On Christmas Eve morning, George’s Uncle Billy goes to the bank to deposit $8,000 of the Building and Loan’s cash, but unintentionally wraps the envelope with the cash in a newspaper that he then loses. When a bank examiner arrives to review the Building and Loan’s records, George realizes that criminal charges are possible. Furious at Uncle Billy, a devastated George begins to contemplate suicide.
Enter his guardian angel, who descends on Christmas Eve to save him from despair and to remind him – by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born – that his, after all, has been a wonderful life.
The MPA production includes all the favorite characters from the movie, according to the release: George and Mary, Clarence the angel, Uncle Billy, Violet and the Scrooge-like villain, Mr. Potter.
Dean Medek stars as George, Elizabeth Barton as Mary, and Dave Cooper as Clarence. MPA founder Paul Tischer directs.
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$24
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
