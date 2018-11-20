Mod Shop, “Frozen,” and so much more entertainment planned in the Modesto region

Shop Mod
The popular Mod Shop Indie Crafters Market returns Saturday, with all-local vendors filling spaces along J Street in downtown Modesto with their creative and varied wares to sell. There will be live street entertainment outside participating businesses that include Mistlin Gallery, Ralston’s Goat, Preservation Coffee and Tea, Concetta, Mira’s Bridal, Deva Café, Mod Spot and Heart and Soul Coffee Shop.
WHEN: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24
WHERE: J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.modshop209.com
Rudolph on stage
The Gallo Center for the Arts brings the beloved TV classic story of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to its stage this weekend. See favorite characters from the animated television special, including Rudolph, Santa, Hermey, the Abominable Snow Monster, Yukon Cornelius and others as they come to life.
WHEN: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$89
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Sing with “Frozen”
Sing along with one of the most popular animated movies of all time as the State Theatre brings back its popular “Frozen” Sing-A-Long. Many children know every word to the original soundtrack and can belt out the tunes while enjoying this family favorite on the big screen.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $4-$6
ONLINE: thestate.org
“Watch on the Rhine”
Prospect Theater Project brings a tribute to those who struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe with its latest production. Political leanings in the midst of World War II create family drama and angst in “Watch on the Rhine.”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Thursday, Nov. 29; 2 p.m Sundays. Nov. 16-Dec. 2
WHERE: Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$25
ONLINE: prospecttheaterproject.org
Crafts and music
The annual Sonora Christmas Craft and Music Festival returns for three days of holiday shopping and entertainment magic. The event features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 23-24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
ADMISSION: Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free
ONLINE: www.fireonthemountain.com
Play premiere
Center Stage Conservatory presents the world premiere of “Her Body and The Fall,” written by Summer Krafft and directed by David Barbaree. This new work tells the story of trauma for a man born in the occupation in World War II and how that impacts his young daughter 40 years later in America.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 30-Dec. 16; 2 p.m. Sundays Dec. 9 and 16 (no show Dec. 2)
WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
Comments