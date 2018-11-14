What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
SUSAN MARIE FRONTCZAK ▪ Nov. 15
Actress portrays Erma Bombeck. 7 p.m. $18-$28.
98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 15
Chart-topping pop group. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
HENRY CHO ▪ Nov. 16
Clean comedian. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45.
ROCKAPELLA ▪ Nov. 16
“Contemporary” a cappella. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
JAY AND SILENT BOB GET OLD ▪ Nov. 17
Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45
THE WILLIS CLAN ▪ Nov. 18
Country music group. 4 p.m. $19-$69.
“IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE” ▪ Nov. 23-25
Modesto Performing Arts presents holiday classic. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $19-$24.
“RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER” ▪ Nov. 24
TV classic live on stage. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $19-$89.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
FALL STRING RECITAL ▪ Nov. 16
Modesto Junior College presents students in variety of genres. 7 p.m. Recital Hall – Music 108 on East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. 209-575-6646.
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ▪ Nov. 17
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
VIVIAN LEE ▪ Nov. 17
Standards. Red Tie Arts Program. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, downtown Modesto. $25-$35. www.red-tie.org.
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Nov. 18
KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “INVENTING TOMORROW” ▪ Nov. 16-21
Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world's environmental threats. $8.
FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪ Nov. 16-21
Melissa McCarthy stars as a best-selling celebrity biographer. When she can no longer get published because turns to deception. $8.
HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪ Nov. 17
Pink Floyd tribute show. 8 p.m. $20-$38.
FILM: “THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Nov. 18
Modesto Film Society present classic. Judy Garland stars as Dorothy who is transported by a tornado to the magical land of OZ. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “BOY ERASED” ▪ Nov. 23-Dec. 6
The story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. $8.
FROZEN SING-A-LONG ▪ Nov. 24
Sing along with one of the most popular animated movies of all time. 1 p.m. $4-$6.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.
“WATCH ON THE RHINE” ▪ Nov. 16-Dec. 2
Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
“SPIDER’S WEB” ▪ Nov. 29-Dec. 9
Modesto Junior College Theater Department presents the Agatha Christie mystery. 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 9 only. Little Theatre of the Performing Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College. $9-$11.
ART
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Dec. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
FAMILY FRIDAY – THEM BONES ▪ Nov. 16
Learn about anatomy. 7-8 p.m. Free.
ARTS LECTURE ROMAN LORANC TALK & BOOK SIGNING ▪ Nov. 18
Photographer will discuss his new book, “Traces,” a collection of photographs centering around the wetlands and reeds. Bob Reade, who helped publish Traces, will share insights into publishing the book. The talk will be followed by a book signing. 2-3:30 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; April 7, Alan Parsons Live Project; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Nov. 16, Live Again; Nov. 17, Jukebox; Nov. 23, Lydia Pense and Cold Blood; Nov. 24, Caravanserai; Nov. 29, Winnterz Krossing; Nov. 30, Crossman Connection; Dec. 1, Audioboxx. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
HOLIDAY
FALL CRAFTS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.
VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch from the cafe and homemade-only bake sale. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-551-5973 or www.stjmod.com.
CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW ▪ Nov. 17
More than 60 vendors with home decor, vintage and handcrafted items, jewelry, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $1 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 17
Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.
HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 17-18
20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW ▪ Nov. 23-24
Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 40 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 23-24
Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora.
SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 23-25
Annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.
MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET ▪ Nov. 24
Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Deva Cafe, Concetta, Heart & Soul Coffee, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Mod Spot, Tresetti’s, Mistlin Gallery, Mira Bridal Couture and Ralston’s Goat. Live street entertainment. 5-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE ▪ Nov. 24
Crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, aprons, woodwork items, clothing and more. Candy Cane Café available for meals dine in or take out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. 209-765-7639.
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 24
Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
SOROPTIMIST ANNUAL DESSERT AUCTION ▪ Nov. 20
Soroptimist International of Twain Harte event includes lunch. Home-baked pies, cookies, cakes, holiday treats and decorative items sold at auction. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Eproson House Restaurant in Twain Harte. $20. RSVP by Nov. 17, 209-968-4726.
ODDS & ENDS
THANKSGIVING TURKEY DRIVE ▪ Nov. 16
Benefits Modesto Gospel Mission and Salvation Army. Turkeys and donations accepted from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) at Rea & Associates, LLP, 1937 Coffee Rd., Modesto. 209-521-2727.
HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE ▪ Nov. 16
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
