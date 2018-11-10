What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
HOLST – THE PLANETS ▪ Nov. 9-10
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s iconic orchestral suite. 8 p.m. $39-$71.
CELTIC THUNDER X ▪ Nov. 11
Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne touring in support of their new double CD. 4 p.m. $35-$80.
SUSAN MARIE FRONTCZAK ▪ Nov. 15
Actress portrays Erma Bombeck. 7 p.m. $18-$28.
98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 15
Chart-topping pop group. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
HENRY CHO ▪ Nov. 16
Clean comedian. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45.
ROCKAPELLA ▪ Nov. 16
“Contemporary” a cappella. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
JAY AND SILENT BOB GET OLD ▪ Nov. 17
Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45
THE WILLIS CLAN ▪ Nov. 18
Country music group. 4 p.m. $19-$69.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Oct. 27
Nov. 9, Bourbon Street Blues Band; Nov. 10, Tony and the Tuff Times; Nov. 12, Blue Monday; Nov. 13, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener and MoSt; Nov. 15, open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
HWY 33 ▪ Nov. 10
Rock standards. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $12 general, $15 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ▪ Nov. 17
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
VIVIAN LEE ▪ Nov. 17
Standards. Red Tie Arts Program. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, downtown Modesto. $25-$35. www.red-tie.org.
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Nov. 18
KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪ Nov. 9-15
Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, a best-selling celebrity biographer suddenly unable to get published. $8.
FILM: “SAVING PRIVATE RYAN” ▪ Nov. 11
A group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. 1 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE TRUMAN SHOW” ▪ Nov. 14
Truman goes about his everyday life thinking he is just an average citizen, soon finding out that everything may be a lie. 7 p.m. $8.
AMERICAN RECYCLES DAY PRESENTS: “LANDFILL HARMONIC” ▪ Nov. 15
The documentary follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage. 6 p.m. Free.
FILM: “INVENTING TOMORROW” ▪ Nov. 16
Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world's environmental threats. $8.
HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪ Nov. 17
Pink Floyd tribute show. 8 p.m. $20-$38.
FILM: “THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪ Nov. 18
Modesto Film Society present classic. Judy Garland stars as Dorothy who is transported by a tornado to the magical land of OZ. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪ Through Dec. 9
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.
“WATCH ON THE RHINE” ▪ Nov. 16-Dec. 2
Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Nov. 13-Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 8, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
CABANIJAZZ PROJECT’S “INFRASONIC” ▪ Nov. 13
Led by Bay Area percussionist, educator and composer Javier Cabanillas. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.
FAMILY FRIDAY – THEM BONES ▪ Nov. 16
Learn about anatomy. 7-8 p.m. Free.
ARTS LECTURE ROMAN LORANC TALK & BOOK SIGNING ▪ Nov. 18
Photographer will discuss his new book, “Traces,” a collection of photographs centering around the wetlands and reeds. Bob Reade, who helped publish Traces, will share insights into publishing the book. The talk will be followed by a book signing. 2-3:30 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Nov. 9, Arizona Jones; Nov. 10, Cover Me Badd; Nov. 15, John Gurney; Nov. 16, Live Again; Nov. 17, Jukebox. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
HOLIDAY
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 9-10
Handmade items and baked goods, jams and jellies, candy and nuts, holiday decorations, quilts, table toppers, aprons, knitted and crocheted items, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 10
Modesto Young Ladies’ Institute event with baked potato bar lunch (lunch $5). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, Maze Blvd. 209-541-8395.
CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 10
Art, handmade items, quilts, more. Photo booth. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Orangeburg Baptist Church, 313 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
ST. MARY’S YOUNG LADIES INSTITUTE CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 10-11
More than 55 booths with handmade items, toys, quilts, jewelry, leather goods, home decor, commercial photos with Santa, more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center, 55 Oak St., Oakdale. 209-985-1486.
FALL CRAFTS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.
VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch from the cafe and homemade-only bake sale. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-551-5973 or www.stjmod.com.
CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW ▪ Nov. 17
More than 60 vendors with home decor, vintage and handcrafted items, jewelry, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $1 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 17
Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.
HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 17-18
20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.
FOOD & FUN
M.P.P.A. CRAB FEED DINNER-DANCE ▪ Nov. 9
Marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Fundraiser to remodel event hall. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto, $55. 209-505-3624.
HARVEST PARTY ▪ Nov. 10
The Modesto Junior College Foundation and Agriculture & Environmental Science Division event. 5:30 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. dinner followed by auction, music and dancing. MJC West Campus. $40.
CENTRAL VALLEY CON ▪ Nov. 11
Pop culture convention with celebrity guests, artists, exhibitors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza and Doubletree Hotel, downtown Modesto. $5-$10, free veterans, active military and children age 12 and under. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Modesto Gospel Mission, Stanislaus County Veteran Services the American Heart Association.
U.S. MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY ▪ Nov. 10
Marine Corps League Modesto Detachment 019 will be celebrating the 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps. 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. ceremony. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $35. All proceeds are to fund youth programs. 209-526-9068
ODDS & ENDS
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Nov. 9
The Yokuts/Sierra Club will show film “Reinventing Power: America's Clean Energy Boom.” 6:45 p.m. refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. meeting. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Nov. 10
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.
PADDLE WITH THE SALMON ▪ Nov. 10-11
The Tuolumne River Trust annual canoe trips start in La Grange through prime salmon spawning grounds, bald eagle habitat and river otter playgrounds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$65. For more information and to reserve see www.tuolumne.org/events/canoetrips.
VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION ▪ Nov. 11
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9946, the Auxiliary and City of Atwater are sponsoring ceremony honoring those who served and their families. Free food and entertainment 2-5 p.m. Veteran’s Park, Atwater.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Nov. 13
10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.
RIVERBANK HISTORICAL SOCIETY FILM FUNDRAISER ▪ Nov. 15
Showing film “Back to the Future 2” with two DeLoreans on display, movie memorabilia, more. 6:30 p.m. Galaxy Theatre, Riverbank. $20; all proceeds go toward construction of a museum expansion to house 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items.
HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE ▪ Nov. 16
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments