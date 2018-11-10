Entertainment

What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

November 10, 2018 05:35 PM

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HOLST – THE PLANETS ▪  Nov. 9-10

Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s iconic orchestral suite. 8 p.m. $39-$71.

CELTIC THUNDER X ▪  Nov. 11

Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne touring in support of their new double CD. 4 p.m. $35-$80.

SUSAN MARIE FRONTCZAK ▪  Nov. 15

Actress portrays Erma Bombeck. 7 p.m. $18-$28.

98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS ▪  Nov. 15

Chart-topping pop group. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.

HENRY CHO ▪  Nov. 16

Clean comedian. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45.

ROCKAPELLA ▪  Nov. 16

“Contemporary” a cappella. 8 p.m. $19-$59.

JAY AND SILENT BOB GET OLD ▪  Nov. 17

Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45

THE WILLIS CLAN ▪  Nov. 18

Country music group. 4 p.m. $19-$69.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.

www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪  Through Oct. 27

Nov. 9, Bourbon Street Blues Band; Nov. 10, Tony and the Tuff Times; Nov. 12, Blue Monday; Nov. 13, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener and MoSt; Nov. 15, open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪  Through April 14

Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.

HWY 33 ▪  Nov. 10

Rock standards. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $12 general, $15 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ▪  Nov. 17

Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org

VIVIAN LEE ▪  Nov. 17

Standards. Red Tie Arts Program. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, downtown Modesto. $25-$35. www.red-tie.org.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪  Nov. 18

KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪  Nov. 9-15

Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, a best-selling celebrity biographer suddenly unable to get published. $8.

FILM: “SAVING PRIVATE RYAN” ▪  Nov. 11

A group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. 1 p.m. $8.

FILM: “THE TRUMAN SHOW” ▪  Nov. 14

Truman goes about his everyday life thinking he is just an average citizen, soon finding out that everything may be a lie. 7 p.m. $8.

AMERICAN RECYCLES DAY PRESENTS: “LANDFILL HARMONIC” ▪  Nov. 15

The documentary follows the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, Paraguay, a musical group of kids who play instruments made entirely out of garbage. 6 p.m. Free.

FILM: “INVENTING TOMORROW” ▪  Nov. 16

Meet passionate teenage innovators from around the globe who are creating cutting-edge solutions to confront the world's environmental threats. $8.

HOUSE OF FLOYD ▪  Nov. 17

Pink Floyd tribute show. 8 p.m. $20-$38.

FILM: “THE WIZARD OF OZ” ▪  Nov. 18

Modesto Film Society present classic. Judy Garland stars as Dorothy who is transported by a tornado to the magical land of OZ. 2 p.m. $8.

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪  Through Dec. 9

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.

“WATCH ON THE RHINE” ▪  Nov. 16-Dec. 2

Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪  209-777-0129

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪  209-572-2341

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪  209-918-6627

Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪  209-529-3369

Nov. 13-Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪  209-522-0935

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪  209-526-6000

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪  209-529-9303

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪  209-632-5761

Nov. 8, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.

GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪  209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO ▪  209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM ▪  209-577-5366

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪  209-575-6075

Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪ 

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT ▪  209-549-9413

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN ▪  209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪  209-525-5130

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING ▪  209-574-0681

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪  209-572-2990

Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪  209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪  Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪  Through Dec. 30

Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.

“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪  Through Jan. 27

Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5

CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪  Through Feb. 3

For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.

CABANIJAZZ PROJECT’S “INFRASONIC” ▪  Nov. 13

Led by Bay Area percussionist, educator and composer Javier Cabanillas. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.

FAMILY FRIDAY – THEM BONES ▪  Nov. 16

Learn about anatomy. 7-8 p.m. Free.

ARTS LECTURE ROMAN LORANC TALK & BOOK SIGNING ▪  Nov. 18

Photographer will discuss his new book, “Traces,” a collection of photographs centering around the wetlands and reeds. Bob Reade, who helped publish Traces, will share insights into publishing the book. The talk will be followed by a book signing. 2-3:30 p.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.

www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

CHICKEN RANCH ▪  800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

THUNDER VALLEY ▪  877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪  800-822-9466

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO ▪  888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

CACHE CREEK ▪  800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

BLACK OAK CASINO ▪  877-747-8777

Nov. 9, Arizona Jones; Nov. 10, Cover Me Badd; Nov. 15, John Gurney; Nov. 16, Live Again; Nov. 17, Jukebox. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪  866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

HOLIDAY

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪  Nov. 9-10

Handmade items and baked goods, jams and jellies, candy and nuts, holiday decorations, quilts, table toppers, aprons, knitted and crocheted items, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE ▪  Nov. 10

Modesto Young Ladies’ Institute event with baked potato bar lunch (lunch $5). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, Maze Blvd. 209-541-8395.

CRAFT FAIR ▪  Nov. 10

Art, handmade items, quilts, more. Photo booth. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Orangeburg Baptist Church, 313 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

ST. MARY’S YOUNG LADIES INSTITUTE CRAFT FAIR ▪  Nov. 10-11

More than 55 booths with handmade items, toys, quilts, jewelry, leather goods, home decor, commercial photos with Santa, more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center, 55 Oak St., Oakdale. 209-985-1486.

FALL CRAFTS FAIR ▪  Nov. 17

The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.

VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR ▪  Nov. 17

Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch from the cafe and homemade-only bake sale. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-551-5973 or www.stjmod.com.

CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW ▪  Nov. 17

More than 60 vendors with home decor, vintage and handcrafted items, jewelry, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $1 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪  Nov. 17

Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.

HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪  Nov. 17-18

20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.

FOOD & FUN

M.P.P.A. CRAB FEED DINNER-DANCE ▪  Nov. 9

Marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Fundraiser to remodel event hall. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto, $55. 209-505-3624.

HARVEST PARTY ▪  Nov. 10

The Modesto Junior College Foundation and Agriculture & Environmental Science Division event. 5:30 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. dinner followed by auction, music and dancing. MJC West Campus. $40.

CENTRAL VALLEY CON ▪  Nov. 11

Pop culture convention with celebrity guests, artists, exhibitors and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza and Doubletree Hotel, downtown Modesto. $5-$10, free veterans, active military and children age 12 and under. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Modesto Gospel Mission, Stanislaus County Veteran Services the American Heart Association.

U.S. MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY ▪  Nov. 10

Marine Corps League Modesto Detachment 019 will be celebrating the 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps. 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. ceremony. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $35. All proceeds are to fund youth programs. 209-526-9068

ODDS & ENDS

YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪  Nov. 9

The Yokuts/Sierra Club will show film “Reinventing Power: America's Clean Energy Boom.” 6:45 p.m. refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. meeting. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253.

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪  Nov. 10

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.

PADDLE WITH THE SALMON ▪  Nov. 10-11

The Tuolumne River Trust annual canoe trips start in La Grange through prime salmon spawning grounds, bald eagle habitat and river otter playgrounds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$65. For more information and to reserve see www.tuolumne.org/events/canoetrips.

VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION ▪  Nov. 11

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9946, the Auxiliary and City of Atwater are sponsoring ceremony honoring those who served and their families. Free food and entertainment 2-5 p.m. Veteran’s Park, Atwater.

MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪  Nov. 13

10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org.

RIVERBANK HISTORICAL SOCIETY FILM FUNDRAISER ▪  Nov. 15

Showing film “Back to the Future 2” with two DeLoreans on display, movie memorabilia, more. 6:30 p.m. Galaxy Theatre, Riverbank. $20; all proceeds go toward construction of a museum expansion to house 1918 City Fire Truck and other large items.

HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE ▪  Nov. 16

Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪  Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪  Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪  Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪  Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪  Sundays

Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪  Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS ▪  Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪  Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪  Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪  Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪  Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO ▪  Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

