Writer/director Kevin Smith (L) and actor Jason Mewes will perform their comedy podcast, “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” at the Gallo Center.
Writer/director Kevin Smith (L) and actor Jason Mewes will perform their comedy podcast, “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” at the Gallo Center. THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
Writer/director Kevin Smith (L) and actor Jason Mewes will perform their comedy podcast, “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” at the Gallo Center. THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

Entertainment

Jay and Silent Bob at Modesto’s Gallo Center? Yes, and a lot more entertaining options

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

November 15, 2018 09:18 AM

IMG_jaysilentbob.jpg_2_1_2M4HG867.JPG
Writer/director Kevin Smith (L) and actor Jason Mewes will perform their comedy podcast, “Jay & Silent Bob Get Old” at the Gallo Center.
THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER


Jay and Silent Bob

Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take a hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. They’ll be live at the Gallo Center recording their comedy podcast “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old.” Note: Adult content.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$45

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.

AP_65238703262.jpg
Bill Medley, original member of The Righteous Brothers pictured here, will be joined by new partner Bucky Heard at the Turlock Community Theatre.
The Associated Press

Lovin’ feeling

Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers come to the Turlock Community Theatre, bringing a string of hits including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” Originally the duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, Bucky Heard joined Medley after Hatfield’s death in 2003.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive

TICKETS: $49.50-$79.50

ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org

Rockapella

Contemporary a cappella group Rockapella captures the era of movies like “Pitch Perfect,” television a cappella shows and college vocal groups. Rockapella performs original pop songs and contemporary revisions of classics.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 16

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Number 1.jpg
The Willis Clan brings its music to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Country clan

The Willis Clan, known for its performances on “America’s Got Talent” and its own reality show on TLC, is comprised of members of the 12-sibling family from Nashville. Their music draws from country life, faith and their Irish lineage.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Nov. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Photo 2.JPG
Becky Saunders stars in SRT’s “Away In The Basement, A Church Basement Ladies Christmas.”
Rich Miller Photography

Comedy for Christmas

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy brings back character favorites for “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas.“ This time, SRT takes audiences back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas Program.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; through Dec. 9

WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia

TICKETS: $32-$47

ONLINE: sierrarep.org

MAPS program

Modesto Area Partners in Science continues to bring free science programs to Modesto. Next up, the group presents Brandon Wood from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory speaking on “Heading Towards a Hydrogen-Powered Future.”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16

WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule

  Comments  