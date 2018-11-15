Jay and Silent Bob at Modesto’s Gallo Center? Yes, and a lot more entertaining options

Jay and Silent Bob
Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take a hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. They’ll be live at the Gallo Center recording their comedy podcast “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old.” Note: Adult content.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $35-$45
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org.
Lovin’ feeling
Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers come to the Turlock Community Theatre, bringing a string of hits including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’.” Originally the duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, Bucky Heard joined Medley after Hatfield’s death in 2003.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive
TICKETS: $49.50-$79.50
ONLINE: turlocktheatre.org
Rockapella
Contemporary a cappella group Rockapella captures the era of movies like “Pitch Perfect,” television a cappella shows and college vocal groups. Rockapella performs original pop songs and contemporary revisions of classics.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 16
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Country clan
The Willis Clan, known for its performances on “America’s Got Talent” and its own reality show on TLC, is comprised of members of the 12-sibling family from Nashville. Their music draws from country life, faith and their Irish lineage.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Nov. 18
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Comedy for Christmas
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy brings back character favorites for “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas.“ This time, SRT takes audiences back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas Program.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; through Dec. 9
WHERE: Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia
TICKETS: $32-$47
ONLINE: sierrarep.org
MAPS program
Modesto Area Partners in Science continues to bring free science programs to Modesto. Next up, the group presents Brandon Wood from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory speaking on “Heading Towards a Hydrogen-Powered Future.”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16
WHERE: Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall
ADMISSION: Free
