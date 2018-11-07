98 Degrees rising again with new holiday album, show at the Gallo Center

The weather’s turning cooler in Modesto, but it will be 98 Degrees at the Gallo Center next week.
The popular boy band, which sold 10 million records at its height from 1997 to the early 2000s, brings its Christmas show to the downtown Modesto arts venue on Thursday, Nov. 15.
The four singers – Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and brothers Drew and Nick Lachey – are touring in support of their latest album, “Let it Snow.”
The group found its success in the 1990s boy band craze, scoring chart-topping singles and a four-million-selling album, “98° and Rising.”
That album brought massive, die-hard fans and big hits such as “Because of You,” “I Do” and “The Hardest Thing.”
In the ensuing two decades, 98 Degrees’ popularity dimmed and the group broke up for 10 years.
But the boys are back and intact, releasing the new holiday album. This set of festive tunes marks 98 Degrees’ second holiday set after the group’s multi-platinum seller “This Christmas” from 1999, which sold more than one million copies.
“...We are so proud of the first Christmas album,” Nick Lachey told Bustle last December. “We feel like we really came to our own musically (with it). It’s this timeless compilation of great songs we all really love and are attached to so we figured let’s give that another shot in trying to even top that one.”
The Buffalo News, N.Y., contributed to this report.
98 Degrees At Christmas
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$89
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
