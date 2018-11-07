Celtic Thunder returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Celtic Thunder, comic con, Veterans Day celebration, more top Modesto region events

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

November 07, 2018 10:45 AM

Celtic Thunder returns to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Celtic sounds

The singers of Celtic Thunder – Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne – return to the Gallo Center in Modesto. The popular group this time is touring in support of its new double CD, “Celtic Thunder X,” also the name of the group’s new PBS special.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $35-$80.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Javier Cabanillas brings his group to the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock
Carnegie Arts Center

Jazz at the Carnegie

The Cabanijazz Project, led by Bay Area percussionist, educator and composer Javier Cabanillas, performs music from its recent release “Infrasonic.” at the Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock. Expect the sounds of a California-style Latinx house party.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway,Turlock

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: carnegieartsturlock.org

Modesto Symphony Orchestra conductor David Lockington will conduct Holst – The Planets.
Modesto Symphony Orchestra

Planetary sounds

Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s iconic orchestral suite, The Planets, promising to take you to the stars for an exploration of astrology and mythology through music. A video presentation of the solar system will offer a backdrop to the music.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$71

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Susan Marie Frontczak portrays Erma Bombeck at the Gallo Center.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Being Bombeck

Actress Susan Marie Frontczak brings her portrayal of Erma Bombeck to the Gallo Center. Bombeck turned the average American housewife into an American legend. In this living history performance, learn how Bombeck got started as a humorist and writer

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $18-$28

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Comic con

Central Valley Con returns for its fourth year to Modesto Centre Plaza. The one-day pop culture convention features 100 exhibitors, gaming and more. Professional comic artists and writers as well as actors and performers will be there, including WWE Tag Team wrestler Billy Gunn.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 11

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

TICKETS: $10; free for veterans, active military and children age 12 and under

ONLINE: facebook.com/centralvalleycon

Vietnam Veterans lead the 2017 Modesto Veterans Day Parade on Needham Street in Modesto.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Veterans Day Parade

The Stanislaus County Veteran’s Service Office presents a parade honoring vets for the upcoming holiday. The parade begins at 10th and O streets and proceeds down Needham Street to Graceada Park. A ceremony with vendors at the park follows the parade.

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-558-7380

