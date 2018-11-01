What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“STAND AND DELIVER” ▪ Nov. 2-4
Gallo Repertory Theatre presents true story of an East Los Angeles teacher who surmounts overwhelming odds in his quest to turn inner-city students into whiz kids. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $10-$15.
THE STEELDRIVERS ▪ Nov. 2
Americana, country, bluegrass, blues, rock and soul. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
BILL ENGVALL ▪ Nov. 3
Comedian. 5 and 8 p.m. $29-$79.
JIM MESSINA ▪ Nov. 4
Half of duo Loggins & Messina. 4 p.m. $19-$69.
PAULA ABDUL ▪ Nov. 6
Singer/dancer/choreographer. 7:30 p.m. $59-$89.
HOLST – THE PLANETS ▪ Nov. 9-10
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s iconic orchestral suite. 8 p.m. $39-$71.
CELTIC THUNDER X ▪ Nov. 11
Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Michael O’Dwyer, Emmet Cahill and Neil Byrne touring in support of their new double CD. 4 p.m. $35-$80.
SUSAN MARIE FRONTCZAK ▪ Nov. 17
Actress portrays Erma Bombeck. 7 p.m. $18-$28.
98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS ▪ Nov. 15
Chart-topping pop group. 7:30 p.m. $39-$89.
HENRY CHO ▪ Nov. 16
Clean comedian. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45.
ROCKAPELLA ▪ Nov. 16
“Contemporary” a cappella. 8 p.m. $19-$59.
JAY AND SILENT BOB GET OLD ▪ Nov. 17
Film icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes take hilarious look at what happens when two people grow up in Hollywood’s gaze. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $35-$45
THE WILLIS CLAN ▪ Nov. 18
Country music group. 4 p.m. $19-$69.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” ▪ Nov. 23-25
Modesto Performing Arts presents holiday classic. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $19-$24.
“RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER” ▪ Nov. 24
TV classic live on stage. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $19-$89.
THE TEN TENORS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ▪ Nov. 27
Australia group’s Christmas show. 7:30 p.m. $29-$79.
HOLIDAY POPS ▪ Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Modesto Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday program. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m Saturday. $39-$71.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Oct. 27
Nov. 2, Hot Club Faux Gitane; Nov. 3, David Dow and Friends; Nov. 7, Paint with Kate & Wine Wednesday; Nov. 8 open jam with David Dow; Nov. 9, Bourbon Street Blues Band; Nov. 10, Tony and the Tuff Times; Nov. 12, Blue Monday; Nov. 13, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener and MoSt; Nov. 15, open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Nov. 3-4, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
CONCERT AND COOKIES ▪ Nov. 2
Funstrummers annual ukulele event. 7 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free. 209-505-3216.
ORGANIST RYAN ENRIGHT ▪ Nov. 2
Part of the Downtown Music Master Series. 7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. $20 general, $15 student.
BARBARA MORRISON ▪ Nov. 3-4
With LeRoy, Clint and Hawk plus the Big Band. 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4. College Dogwood Theater. $20.
THE CAMARADERIE QUINTET ▪ Nov. 4
3 p.m. GMC, 1504 E St., Modesto, recital hall of Gottschalk Music Center. $5
CHRIS PUCCI ▪ Nov. 4
Operatic Tenor. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
FALL SING ▪ Nov. 7
Modesto Junior College Concert Choir and California State University Stanislaus Choir are joined by choral groups from Pitman, Gregori, Enochs, Patterson, Downey, Modesto, Turlock, Whitmore Charter, Central Valley and Johansen high schools. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Auditorium of the MJC Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave. Free.
HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA DAY ▪ Nov. 8
Nine Stanislaus County high schools and one San Joaquin County high school to perform. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Junior College Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center, 435 College Ave. Free.
HWY 33 ▪ Nov. 10
Rock standards. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $12 general, $15 reserved. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ▪ Nov. 17
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
VIVIAN LEE ▪ Nov. 17
Standards. Red Tie Arts Program. 7:30 p.m. McHenry Museum, 14th and I streets, downtown Modesto. Go to www.red-tie.org for ticket information.
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Nov. 18
KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
U.S. AIR FORCE BAND OF THE GOLDEN WEST HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ▪ Dec. 5
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7 p.m. Free. www.turlocktheatre.org
REDWOOD TANGO ENSEMBLE ▪ Jan. 13
Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
CHRISTINE CAPSUTO ▪ Feb. 10
Valentine concert and tea. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $35. sundaysatcbs.com.
PETER CETERA ▪ Feb. 12
Classic pop singer Peter Cetera. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $79-$119. www.turlocktheatre.org.
VOENA ▪ March 10
Children’s chorus. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ April 6
6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20 www.turlocktheatre.org
INCENDIO ▪ March 10
Flamenco jazz. Part of the Sunday Afternoons at CBS series. 3 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. $10-$25. sundaysatcbs.com.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “TEA WITH THE DAMES” ▪ Nov. 2-8
What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? $8.
FILM: “THE FAULT IN OUR STARS” ▪ Nov. 3
State Theatre Book Club presentation of film based on the best-selling novel by John Green. 3 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE LONGORIA AFFAIR” ▪ Nov. 4
Documentary. $8.
FILM: “CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?” ▪ Nov. 9
Melissa McCarthy stars as Lee Israel, a best-selling celebrity biographer suddenly unable to get published. $8.
FILM: “SAVING PRIVATE RYAN” ▪ Nov. 11
A group of U.S. soldiers go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. 1 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“PETER AND THE STARCATCHER” ▪ Through Nov. 4
Modesto Junior College Theater Department. Family-friendly adventure where an orphan, Peter Pan, and his mysterious new friend Molly overcome bands of pirates and thieves. 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, Nov. 1, 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Main Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave. $9-$11. http://mjc.tix.com.
“AWAY IN THE BASEMENT: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS” ▪ Nov. 2-Dec. 9
Sierra Repertory Theatre’s new musical comedy. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Park. $32-$47.
WATCH ON THE RHINE ▪ Nov. 16-Dec. 2
Prospect Theater Project. Tribute to those struggled early on to stem the tide of fascism which spread throughout Europe and the world. 8 p.m. 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$25.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Nov. 9, “Healing Journey”; Nov. 13-Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN TURLOCK ▪ 209-632-5761
Nov. 8, Art Around Town art walk. 5-8 p.m.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Nov. 29, “The Place That Cannot Be”. Reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Feb. 3
For “The Fine Art of Pastels,” a juried exhibition to highlight technical aspects and spirit inherent in this medium. Exhibition will be on view from March 27–May 26.
ART AROUND TOWN ▪ Nov. 8
Turlock’s Downtown art galleries and businesses are open for arts enjoyment. Stroll and see what local artists have to share. Stop in at the Carnegie Arts Center for a map with a complete list of participating businesses. 5-8 p.m.
WINTER SIP & SHOP ▪ Nov. 8
Local artists and crafters will set up at the Carnegie Arts Center with items eramics to wood crafts, artisan soaps to jewelry and more. Sip wine or Blaker Brewing beer while you shop at the event that coincides with Art Around Town. 5-9 p.m.
CABANIJAZZ PROJECT’S “INFRASONIC” ▪ Nov. 13
Led by Bay Area percussionist, educator and composer Javier Cabanillas. 7:30-9 p.m. $10.
FAMILY FRIDAY – THEM BONES ▪ Nov. 16
Learn about anatomy. 7-8 p.m. Free.
ARTS LECTURE ROMAN LORANC TALK & BOOK SIGNING ▪ Nov. 18
Photographer will discuss his new book, “Traces,” a collection of photographs centering around the wetlands and reeds. Bob Reade, who helped publish Traces, will share insights into publishing the book. The talk will be followed by a book signing. 2-3:30 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Nov. 2, Metal Shop; Nov. Thunder Cover; Nov. 8, Agent; Nov. 9, Arizona Jones; Nov. 10, Cover Me Badd; Nov. 15, John Gurney; Nov. 16, Live Again; Nov. 17, Jukebox; Nov. 23, Lydia Pense and Cold Blood; Nov. 24, Caravanserai; Nov. 29, Winnterz Krossing; Nov. 30, Crossman Connection; Dec. 1, Audioboxx. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
CRAFT FAIRS
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE ▪ Nov. 3
50 vendors, homemade items, raffles, product giveaways and a holiday cafe. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Neighborhood Church of Modesto, 5921 Stoddard Road. www.youmnc.com/marketplace or 209-380-2582.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 3
Hand-crafted items including jewelry, macramé, aprons, quilts, baked goods, jams and much more. Snack bar available. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Clubhouse, Hilmar Country Club Estates, 19667 American Ave., Hilmar.
KRIS KRINGLE MARKET ▪ Nov. 3
Handmade holiday items including garden stakes, tiled stepping stones and flower pots, plants, angels, Santas, table runners, pillows, aprons, jams and jellies, breads, cookies and more. Potato bar/chili lunch available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saron Lutheran Church, 1742 North St., Escalon. 838-6870.
HOLDIDAY BAZAAR – Nov. 3-4
Home baked goodness, doll beds and clothes, toys for kids and pets , baby items, jams and jellies, crafts and more. Also visit “Grandma’s Attic” full of vintage items. Lunch available at 11 am. Event is 9 am-3 pm. Grace Lutheran Church, 617 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
COUNTRY FOLK ART CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 3-4
Variety of crafters in indoor show. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m Sunday. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $6. CountryFolkArt.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 8-10
Handmade items and baked goods, jams and jellies, candy and nuts, holiday decorations, quilts, table toppers, aprons, knitted and crocheted items, more. Complimentary tea and coffee; lunch for purchase 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 10. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 640 Minaret Ave., Turlock. 209-667-7712.
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 10
Modesto Young Ladies’ Institute event with baked potato bar lunch (lunch $5). 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Community Center, Maze Blvd. 209-541-8395.
CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 10
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Orangeburg Baptist Church, 313 E. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
ST. MARY’S YOUNG LADIES INSTITUTE CRAFT FAIR ▪ Nov. 10-11
More than 55 booths with handmade items, toys, quilts, jewelry, leather goods, home decor, commercial photos with Santa, more. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Center, 55 Oak St., Oakdale. 209-985-1486.
FALL CRAFTS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
The La Grange Odd Fellows host to benefit Lafayette Lodge #65, IOOF. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. IOOF Lodge, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., 209-604-4444.
VALLEY’S FINEST CRAFT AND GOODS FAIR ▪ Nov. 17
Dozens of crafters and goods providers. Brunch from the cafe and homemade-only bake sale. All proceeds benefit the American Heritage Girls and Trail Life Boys Christian Troops. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church’s Father O’Hare Hall, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto. 209-551-5973 or www.stjmod.com.
CRAFTY CHICS ROAD SHOW ▪ Nov. 17
More than 60 vendors with home decor, vintage and handcrafted items, jewelry, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp. $1 admission. www.facebook.com/craftychicksroadshow.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS BOUTIQUE ▪ Nov. 17
Holiday arts items and more. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 16th and I streets, Modesto. 209-522-9046.
HUGHSON ARTS & CRAFTS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 17-18
20th Century Club’s annual event with handcrafted arts and crafts. Food court and goodie booth also offered. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hughson High School, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. 20thcenturyartsandcraftsfair.com.
COWBOY CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW ▪ Nov. 23-24
Oakdale Cowboy Museum holiday event with more than 40 booths, western art, jewelry, apparel, cowboy grub and entertainment. Cowboy Santa arrives on horseback at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be available for photos. 5-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. 209-847-7049.
HOMETOWN CRAFTERS CHRISTMAS FAIRE ▪ Nov. 23-24
Homemade holiday items. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St., Sonora.
SONORA CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 23-25
Annual festival features more than 150 craft artists, music, street performers, costumed elves, carolers, festival kitchens and bake shops. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Adults $8; ages 13-18 $5; 6-12 $2; under age 6 free. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. www.fireonthemountain.com.
MOD SHOP INDIE CRAFTERS MARKET ▪ Nov. 24
Multiple vendors set up at participating downtown businesses including Deva Cafe, Concetta, Heart & Soul Coffee, Preservation Coffee & Tea, Mod Spot, Tresetti’s, Mistlin Gallery, Mira Bridal Couture and Ralston’s Goat. Live street entertainment. 5-9 p.m. J Street, between 10th and I streets, Modesto. www.modshop209.com.
CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE & FAIRE ▪ Nov. 24
Crafts, jewelry, home décor, candles, aprons, woodwork items, clothing and more. Candy Cane Café available for meals dine in or take out. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Modesto Free Methodist Church, 1520 Rose Ave., Modesto. 209-765-7639.
RIVERBANK CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL ▪ Nov. 24
Craft fair with handmade items from noon-5:30 p.m. Parade begins 6 p.m. with tree-lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Downtown Riverbank, 6707 Third St. 209-863-7122.
DICKENS FAIRE ▪ Dec. 1
Inside and outside McHenry Mansion will be decorated in Christmas splendor. Costumed carolers, street fair with crafts, Modesto farmers market. Tours of the mansion from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free festival runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St., Modesto, and outside down 15th Street. www.mchenrymuseum.org.
HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR ▪ Dec. 1
Featuring several vendors with homemade and other items. Homemade lunch and other treats available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuolumne River Lodge, 2429 River Road, Modesto. 209-537-6651.
ARTSY FOLKS ▪ Dec. 8
Vintage and handmade holiday-styled boutique with gifts, decor, goodies and more to benefit Interfaith Ministries and Feed Modesto. Noon-6 p.m. One Church, 2361 Scenic Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-572-3117.
ANNUAL WINTER BAZAAR ▪ Dec. 15
Stockard Coffee PTA presents 30 vendors selling homemade goods and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 3900 Northview Drive, Modesto, CA.
FILM
“HUMAN FLOW” ▪ Oct. 18
The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) presents documentary. A facilitated discussion with an opportunity for questions and answers follows the screening.7 p.m. Forum 110 on MJC’s East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
M.P.P.A. CRAB FEED DINNER-DANCE ▪ Nov. 9
Marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Fundraiser to remodel event hall. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto, $55. 209-505-3624.
HARVEST PARTY ▪ Nov. 10
The Modesto Junior College Foundation and Agriculture & Environmental Science Division event. 5:30 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. dinner followed by auction, music and dancing. MJC West Campus. $40.
U.S. MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY ▪ Nov. 10
Marine Corps League Modesto Detachment 019 will be celebrating the 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps. 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. ceremony. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. $35. All proceeds are to fund youth programs. 209-526-9068
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868.
www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Nov. 10
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library, Sonora. www.mlwsguild.org.
VETERAN DAY CELEBRATION ▪ Nov. 11
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9946, the Auxiliary and City of Atwater are sponsoring ceremony honoring those who served and their families. Free food and entertainment 2-5 p.m. Veteran’s Park, Atwater.
MOTHER LODE WEAVERS AND SPINNERS GUILD ▪ Nov. 13
10 a.m. The Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. www.mlwsguild.org .
HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE ▪ Nov. 16
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
THE 1986 CHERNOBYL MELTDOWN AND CONSEQUENCES ▪ Dec. 7
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Sergei Samborski. 6 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
Comments