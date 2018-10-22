Kelly Keagy of the Night Ranger performs earlier this year in Miami. Night Ranger plays this weekend at the Turlock Community Theater.
Entertainment

Night Ranger, All Hallows Faire, haunted museum, more in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 22, 2018 12:38 PM

Night Ranger

Classic arena rock band Night Ranger brings its many hits to the Turlock Community Theatre on Sunday. The band’s singles include “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” “Four in the Morning” and more.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive

TICKETS: $39.50-$69.50

ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org

JW Fantasy Faire 09.JPG
A Viking Group campsite during a past year’s All Hallows Fantasy Faire in Sonora.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

All Hallows fair

The annual All Hallows Fantasy Faire returns to the Mother Lode this weekend with live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. This celebration of ancient Celtic and Viking cultures is among the biggest Halloween-season festivals in the region.

WHEN: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27-29

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

TICKETS: $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; free ages 12 and under

ONLINE: www.allhallowsfaire.com.

IMG_SECONDARY_ONLY_--_Ha_5_1_NTCJA8BA_L348329288.JPG
Families enjoy a past year’s Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum at McHenry Museum.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Haunted Museum

Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum promises fun, but not too much fright, designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. The celebration will feature seven themed rooms, Halloween crafts, face painting, and a variety of games for kids in the arcade.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 25-27

WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto

ADMISSION: $5, free age 5 and under

CALL: 209-577-5366

Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night has sustained a more than five-decade-long career with hits including “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.” The group brings its hits to the Gallo Center, including Modesto-area resident and member Michael Allsup.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Laurie Berkner solo_photo credit Jayme Thornton_300dpi.jpg
Children’s musician Laurie Berkner plays Sunday at the Gallo Center.
Jayme Thornton Gallo Center for the Arts

Laurie Berkner

Children’s musician Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, and author who has released 12 bestselling, award-winning albums over the course of the past two decades. Her music speaks to kids without talking down to them. She brings her Halloween-themed solo performance to the Gallo Center.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $15-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Finding Neverland Credit Jeremy Daniel_0364.jpg
“Finding Neverland,” the story behind Peter Pan, comes to the Gallo Center.
Jeremy Daniel Gallo Center for the Arts

“Finding Neverland”

This stage production tells the story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 29

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $39-$79.

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

