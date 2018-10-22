Night Ranger, All Hallows Faire, haunted museum, more in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Night Ranger
Classic arena rock band Night Ranger brings its many hits to the Turlock Community Theatre on Sunday. The band’s singles include “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” “Four in the Morning” and more.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28
WHERE: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive
TICKETS: $39.50-$69.50
ONLINE: www.turlocktheatre.org
All Hallows fair
The annual All Hallows Fantasy Faire returns to the Mother Lode this weekend with live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. This celebration of ancient Celtic and Viking cultures is among the biggest Halloween-season festivals in the region.
WHEN: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27-29
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; free ages 12 and under
ONLINE: www.allhallowsfaire.com.
Haunted Museum
Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum promises fun, but not too much fright, designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. The celebration will feature seven themed rooms, Halloween crafts, face painting, and a variety of games for kids in the arcade.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 25-27
WHERE: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto
ADMISSION: $5, free age 5 and under
CALL: 209-577-5366
Three Dog Night
Three Dog Night has sustained a more than five-decade-long career with hits including “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.” The group brings its hits to the Gallo Center, including Modesto-area resident and member Michael Allsup.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27
Laurie Berkner
Children’s musician Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, and author who has released 12 bestselling, award-winning albums over the course of the past two decades. Her music speaks to kids without talking down to them. She brings her Halloween-themed solo performance to the Gallo Center.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28
“Finding Neverland”
This stage production tells the story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 29
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $39-$79.
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
