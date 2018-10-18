What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 19-20
Central West Ballet presents original Halloween production. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.
ERTH'S PREHISTORIC AQUARIUM ▪ Oct. 23
Immersive experience explores unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived. 6:30 p.m. $12-$35.
FIVE FOR FIGHTING ▪ Oct. 24
Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
BALLET FOLKLORICO DE MEXICO ▪ Oct. 26
Music, dance and costume of Mexican folklore from pre-Colombian civilizations through the modern era. 7 p.m. $29-$69.
THREE DOG NIGHT ▪ Oct. 27
Classic rock. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
LAURIE BERKNER ▪ Oct. 28
Children’s music, Halloween concert. 1 p.m. $15-$35.
OPERA MODEST0 35TH ANNIVERSARY GALA ▪ Oct. 28
The Gala will feature some of opera’s most memorable arias, performed by local and international opera singers, and will include performances by the company’s orchestra and chorus as well as a few surprises. 2 p.m. $25-$79.
FINDING NEVERLAND ▪ Oct. 29-30
Story behind Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. 7 p.m. $39-$79.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Oct. 27
Oct. 19, Patty Castillo Davis and Friends; Oct. 20 Ernie Bucio Little Big Band; Oct. 25, open jam with David Dow; Oct. 26, David Dow and Friends; Oct. 27, “The Summoning.” Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Nov. 18
Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Nov. 3-4, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SWISS ECHOES ▪ Oct. 20
Fall concert and dance. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 16 are free. 209-667-1087.
CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL ▪ Oct. 25
7 p.m. MJC Music Recital Hall, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $10-$15. 209-575-6776.
LONGTIME ▪ Oct. 27
Boston tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
MUSIC AT THE GMC ▪ Oct. 28
Featuring the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, 1506 E St., Modesto. Limited seating. $5 at the door.
ROD HARRIS AND FRIENDS ▪ Oct. 28
Johnny Valdes, Mark Gee, John Ady, David Hawkes, Mike Miller, Mario Flores. 4 p.m. Murphys Creek Theatre. $15.
NIGHT RANGER ▪ Oct. 28
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN” ▪ Oct. 19-Nov. 1
Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ Oct. 20
With Barely Legal. Event full of costumes, fun and audience participation. 11 p.m. $13.
FILM: “THE SHINING” ▪ Oct. 21
Modesto Film Society presents director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Steven King novel about a writer (Jack Nicholson) who takes an off-season job as a caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON” ▪ Oct. 24
Part of Halloween Film Series. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “FREE SOLO” ▪ Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Documentary on free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. $8
FILM: “FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE” ▪ Oct. 26
Bronco Wine Company and the Parent Resource Center fundraiser. VIP private reception at Concetta Restaurant, champagne/caviar tasting, and a screening of the Bond thriller begins at 5 p.m. at the restaurant, $100. Film only $35, 7 p.m. 209-549-8193 or www.prcfamilies.org
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“INTIMATE APPAREL” ▪ Through Oct. 28
A lonely seamstress specializing in intimate apparel for clients ranging from wealthy patrons to prostitutes has saved for years in hopes of opening her own beauty parlor. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org.
“PETER AND THE STARCATCHER” ▪ Oct. 26-Nov. 4
Modesto Junior College Theater Department. Family-friendly adventure where an orphan, Peter Pan, and his mysterious new friend Molly overcome bands of pirates and thieves. 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27, Nov. 1, 2 and 3; 2 p.m. Nov. 4. Main Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave. $9-$11. http://mjc.tix.com.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Nov. 9, “Healing Journey”; Nov. 13-Dec. 22, “Home for the Holidays”; Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Nov. 15, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Oct. 25, “To Photograph the Woman”. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION ▪ Oct. 19
With the young dancers from Los Luceros de Osborn, celebrate this traditional holiday with music, dancing, crafts and treats. 7-8 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Westside Pavilion, Oct. 27, Gary Allan. Willow Creek Lounge: Oct. 19-20, Foreverland; Oct. 25, Catfish Daniels; Oct. 26, Rock of Ages; Oct. 27, Journey Revisited. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Through Oct. 28
A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Salon Concert on Oct. 6 featuring cellist Jia-mo Chen and pianist Akiko Gaffney; the Youth Concert, Oct. 14, with local performers and guest artist, soprano Stephanie St. Clair; and the Local’s Concert, Oct. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ▪ Oct. 20
The annual celebration of the dead features vendors, entertainment, ballet folklorico, Catrin & Catrina pageants, activities for children and more. A procession downtown begins at 3 p.m. Event 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto. Free. 209-585-6590
MODESTO RECFEST ▪ Oct. 20
Family-friendly recreation festival along the Tuolumne River, guided and self-guided including paddling, a youth fishing clinic, bicycle rides, trail running, nature walks, orienteering, disc golf, and kite flying. Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment. 10 a.m.-3 p m. Gateway Park, South Morton Blvd., Modesto. Free 209-236-0330.
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 20
This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE ▪ Oct. 27-28
Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
FOOD & FUN
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 20
Sausage sampling, microbrews, wine tasting, music, dancing, more. 4-7 p.m. Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Belotta Road. $35 advance, $40 at the door. 209-493-8998.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 21
Soroptimist International of Modesto fundraiser. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto. $8.
ODDS & ENDS
FANTOZZI FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31
Two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze, hayrides, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, corn cannons, pipe slides, pedal car raceway, corn seed pit, hay bale labyrinth, petting zoo, pig races, and huge jumping pillow. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com
DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM ▪ Through Oct. 31
Corn maze, zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, pumpkin blasters, a petting zoo, pig races and more. There’s a pumpkin patch, food court and a country store also open. Live musical entertainment begins Oct. 5 and an interactive children’s pirate show on Saturdays and Sundays. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $18.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS ▪ Through Oct. 31
A 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, hayride, covered picnic area, kids play area, farm animals, mini corn maze and more. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $7 Mondays-Fridays; $8 Saturdays-Sundays, $6 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.
R.A.M. FARMS ▪ Tuesday, Oct. 31
20-acre corn maze with Freaky Flashlight Nights Fridays and Saturdays beginning at dusk. “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, hay maze and pumpkin bowling. Movies free on Friday and Saturday evenings, featuring a variety of family films (weather permitting). Wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Oct. 19
The Audubon Society and Yokuts/Sierra Club present a program on bird behaviors. 6:45 p.m. refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. meeting Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253
HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT ▪ Oct. 19
Free event for older adults and caregivers on resources with free health screenings, senior fitness testing, home modification displays and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. 209-525-4670 or www.healthyagingassociation.org.
FARMINGTON UNITED METHODIST CRAFTERS’ BOUTIQUE/BAZAAR ▪ Oct. 20
Local vendors offer hand-sewn, crocheted, knitted and embroidered items, holiday wreaths and decorations, and handmade jewelry. Aunt Martha’s Kitchen will offer freshly baked goods and more. Soup and pie lunch from10 a.m.-1 p.m. is $8. Bazaar 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Farmington United Methodist Church, 25626 East Elm St., Farmington. 209-603-3668.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL ▪ Oct. 20
Agriculture and Environmental Science Division will host. 6 p.m. Agriculture Center for Education (ACE) Pavilion located on West Campus at 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto. $10-$15 209-575-6776.
CAR SHOW ▪ Oct. 20
Benefit for Lafayette Lodge Odd Fellows Camp scholarship fund. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Don Pedro Hacienda, 5182 Fuentes de Flores. 916-5086 or 209-573-1723.
ARCHAEOLOGY AND RELIGION IN ANCIENT MESOAMERICAN CIVILIZATIONS ▪ Oct. 26
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Holley Moyes. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
HOLIDAY BAZAAR ▪ Oct. 27
Handmade crafts, gifts and holiday items, needlework, opportunity quilt, wood crafts, homemade jams/jellies and frozen ready-to-bake homemade pies. Soup/pie lunch for $8. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave., Escalon. 209-838-2792
