There are a lot of reasons to be scared across the Modesto region. Here’s why, where

Don’t mean to scare you, but time is running out to get your spook on.
Halloween is just a week away; still there’s time for screams, chills and thrills before the season passes. And there are several events waiting to help you do just that. Cities and organizations around Modesto and the Mother Lode have conjured up a variety of spooktacular happenings, with low-key fears for the kids, all the way up to ghastly horror for the most hearty of adults.
Here’s a look at just some of what’s been conjured up this year:
HAUNTED MUSEUM – Oct. 25-27: Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County’s Haunted Museum with fun, but not too much fright, designed for children ages 5 to 12 and their families. The celebration will feature themed rooms, Halloween crafts, face painting, and a variety of games for kids in the arcade. 5-8 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. $5, free age 5 and under.
TRUNK OR TREAT – Oct. 26: Family event with classic cars, games for the kids, trunk-or-treating, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin painting, music and more. 5:30-8 p.m. Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 10th St., Modesto. Free. 209-529-9303.
HAUNTED HALLOWEEN HAYRIDE – Oct. 26-27: The city of Riverbank sponsors this family-friendly event with a hayride through a variety of scary themed areas. Concessions available. 5:30-9:30 p.m., hayrides begin at 7 p.m. Jacob Myers Park, Riverbank. $6-$12; free under age 3. 209-863-7150.
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE – Oct. 27-28: Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
BOO BOULEVARD – Saturday, Oct. 27: Several trick-or-treat stops, games and wagon rides through historic Columbia. Illumination of the jack-o’-lanterns at 6:30 p.m.; event from 3-6 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. www.visitcolumbiacalifornia.com.
HIGBEE HORROR HAUNT – Through Oct. 31: Located inside The Halloween Guys store, this weekend walk-through haunted house (also open Halloween night) has themed areas with real-life characters. Not recommended for children under age 13. 7-9 p.m.. 2936 Veneman Ave., Modesto. $10 adults; $4 children. higbeehorrorhaunt.com.
MONSTERS IN MODESTO – Through Oct. 31: With options from low scares to full-throated horror, this haunted house promises clowns and freaks of all fashion with a kids “mini-haunt” also avaible. 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 28-31; open until midnight Oct. 26-27. Vintage Faire Mall parking lot, 3401 Dale Road, Modesto. $5-$18. www.monstersinmodesto.com.
RANCH OF HORROR – Through Nov. 3: This macabre spread features several attractions such as a House of Dystopia haunted house, a zombie shooter event, a Headless Horseman, escape room and more. Some attractions are family friendly. Free screenings nightly of scary movies at 7 and 9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. Attraction prices start at $5, with $30 all access. www.ranchofhorror.com.
SPOOKTACULAR FEST – Oct. 27: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and MoPRIDE host this event with a DJ, dancing, costume contests, food and no-host bar. 7 p.m.-midnight. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Road, Modesto. $20. www.mopride.org.
THE SUMMONING HALLOWEEN PARTY – Oct. 27: Street party featuring several Halloween-themed party rooms including CarnEvil, Zombie Wrestling, Hellraiser, and others, costume contests and more. 21-and-older event. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Downtown Modesto, 11th and J streets. $10-$20. halloweenmodesto.com.
Mazes and patches:
Dell’Osso Family Farm: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. This marks the 22nd time the Lathrop attraction has offered its large corn maze, this year carved in a farming theme. Other events on the 300-acre pumpkin farm include zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, pumpkin blasters, a petting zoo, pig races and more. There’s a pumpkin patch, food court and a country store also open. Live musical entertainment begins Oct. 5 and an interactive children’s pirate show is offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Attractions are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $18.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
Dutch Hollow Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. On the Modesto-Riverbank border, this farm has a 10-acre corn maze carved this year to celebrate the firefighters who have battled the state’s wildfires over the season. Dutch Hollow Farms is donating a portion of its maze proceeds to a firefighters fund, along with money collected during a “daily pardon of the turkeys” in October. The farm also has a large pumpkin patch, zip line, hayride, covered picnic area, kids play area, farm animals, mini corn maze and more. Admission to the patch is free; attraction fees are $7 Mondays-Fridays; $8 Saturdays-Sundays, $6 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.
Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Open Fridays-Sundays through Oct. 31, this Patterson farm includes corn mazes that cover about 25 acres, with more than 5 miles of paths; within each are 12 hidden checkpoints to seek out. The largest maze this year is carved in a “Peter Pan” theme. The haunted maze is open Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7 p.m. until closing. Attractions include two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze, hayrides, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, corn cannons, pipe slides, pedal car raceway, corn seed pit, hay bale labyrinth, petting zoo, pig races, and huge jumping pillow. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com.
R.A.M. Farms: Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31. A 20-acre corn maze covers R.A.M. Farms in Turlock. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the mazes are held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site is a chance to walk through “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, hay maze and pumpkin bowling. Movies under the stars will be shown for free on Friday and Saturday evenings, featuring a variety of family films (weather permitting). There are more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds on site, and wandering the patch is free. Attraction tickets are $7-$11. Open noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.
Comments