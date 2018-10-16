Highlights | 2018 Modesto Area Music Association Awards

The 19th annual MAMAs in Modesto, California, played to a full house at the State Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Steve Ashman of ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
By
Up Next
The 19th annual MAMAs in Modesto, California, played to a full house at the State Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Steve Ashman of ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
By

Entertainment

And the winners are ... Modesto honors its favorite performers, venues, events

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 16, 2018 10:58 PM

MAMA sent her love across Modesto’s music and entertainment scene on Tuesday night.

The annual Modesto Area Music Association handed out trophies to this year’s winners after more than 5,500 members of the public cast their votes. Votes came in from across the country, including Nashville, Tallahassee, Charleston, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Portland and beyond, MAMA co-founder Chris Murphy said in an email.

“We even received votes from Vancouver and Winnipeg, Canada, Nuremberg, Germany, Bogota, Columbia, and even a guy named Victor from Vladivostok,” Murphy said.

The invitation-only award ceremony at the packed State Theatre on Tuesday was highlighted by a number of performances by local musicians.

IMG_0108.jpg
Steve Ashman, founder of ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra got emotional in accepting the MAMA Lifetime Achievement Award before packed house at the State Theatre in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

In addition, a lifetime achievement award was given to Steve Ashman, founder of ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra in San Francisco, who now works in Modesto as executive director of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, which represents children and youth trapped in the court system.

Ashman and members of ZaSu Pitts were among those performing during the ceremony, including soulful renditions of Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and the Beatles’ “Hey, Jude,” which had the crowd dancing..

Modestans Murphy and Chris Ricci co-founded the MAMAs 19 years ago to recognize local performers, venues and events. Here are the rest of the 2018 winners:

IMG_0093.jpg
Josh Rosenblum, whose Josh Rosenblum Band won for best pop band at the 2018 MAMAs, performs during the awards show at the State Theatre in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

Pop Rock: Josh Rosenblum Band

Metal Rock: Nothing But Losers

Alt-Indie Rock: Melynda Rodriguez

Americana: Tiffany Rose & Outlaw Hearts

Jazz & Blues: Voodoo Killer

Unplugged: Tractor Boy Chris Ward

Reggae Band: A La Lune

Youth Band: Indie Daze

Rock Band: Sindria

Blue Collar: Tongue & Groove

Live Music Promoter: The Shire

Punk Band: The Flowers

Latin Band: Mike Torres & The Child Support Band

Comedy: Serena Gamboa

Café/Restaurant: Ralston’s Goat

Live Music Venue: The State Theatre

Large Event: Porchfest

Small Event: Music in the Plaza

DJ: DJ JAG

Urban: Purp Reynolds

BC mama2018.jpg
ZaSu PItts Memorial Orchestra had couples dancing during the MAMAs at the State Theatre in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com

  Comments  