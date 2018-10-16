And the winners are ... Modesto honors its favorite performers, venues, events

MAMA sent her love across Modesto’s music and entertainment scene on Tuesday night.
The annual Modesto Area Music Association handed out trophies to this year’s winners after more than 5,500 members of the public cast their votes. Votes came in from across the country, including Nashville, Tallahassee, Charleston, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Portland and beyond, MAMA co-founder Chris Murphy said in an email.
“We even received votes from Vancouver and Winnipeg, Canada, Nuremberg, Germany, Bogota, Columbia, and even a guy named Victor from Vladivostok,” Murphy said.
The invitation-only award ceremony at the packed State Theatre on Tuesday was highlighted by a number of performances by local musicians.
In addition, a lifetime achievement award was given to Steve Ashman, founder of ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra in San Francisco, who now works in Modesto as executive director of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, which represents children and youth trapped in the court system.
Ashman and members of ZaSu Pitts were among those performing during the ceremony, including soulful renditions of Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and the Beatles’ “Hey, Jude,” which had the crowd dancing..
Modestans Murphy and Chris Ricci co-founded the MAMAs 19 years ago to recognize local performers, venues and events. Here are the rest of the 2018 winners:
Pop Rock: Josh Rosenblum Band
Metal Rock: Nothing But Losers
Alt-Indie Rock: Melynda Rodriguez
Americana: Tiffany Rose & Outlaw Hearts
Jazz & Blues: Voodoo Killer
Unplugged: Tractor Boy Chris Ward
Reggae Band: A La Lune
Youth Band: Indie Daze
Rock Band: Sindria
Blue Collar: Tongue & Groove
Live Music Promoter: The Shire
Punk Band: The Flowers
Latin Band: Mike Torres & The Child Support Band
Comedy: Serena Gamboa
Café/Restaurant: Ralston’s Goat
Live Music Venue: The State Theatre
Large Event: Porchfest
Small Event: Music in the Plaza
DJ: DJ JAG
Urban: Purp Reynolds
