Celebrating the dead, Dracula, music, prehistoric marine life, more in Modesto region

Dia de Los Muertos
The annual celebration of the dead on Saturday features a family-friendly event in downtown Modesto. Dia de los Muertos at Tenth Street Plaza features vendors, entertainment, ballet folklorico, Catrin & Catrina pageants, activities for children and more. There also will be a procession downtown beginning at 3 p.m.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20
WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: 209-585-6590
“Dracula”
Central West Ballet will sink its fangs into this year’s Halloween-themed presentation. “Dracula,” a new production created by artistic director Rene Daveluy, premieres Oct. 19 and 20 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Daveluy created the music and choreography for “Dracula”, based on the Bram Stoker Gothic novel. The two-day production features a multimedia experience, as well as recorded narration.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20; Oct. 20 show includes an interpreter for the hearing impaired
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$35
ONLINE: galloarts.org
“Intimate Apparel”
The story of a shy African-American seamstress with big dreams continues on the Sierra Repertory Theatre stage. “Intimate Apparel” is set in the early 1900s and follows lonely Esther as she makes lingerie for both the wealthy of New York’s Fifth Avenue and the city’s bordello workers.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Oct. 12-28
WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way
TICKETS: $20-$25
ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org
Prehistoric times
Take your family on an adventure to the bottom of the ocean with Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure. The immersive experience invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived. Erth shows feature actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to connect young audiences to paleontology.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $12-$35
ONLINE: galloarts.org
Five for Fighting
Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik, the Los Angeles native, who goes by Five for Fighting, brings his music to the Gallo Center. He hit the scene 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit “Superman (It’s Not Easy).” Five For Fighting will perform with a string quartet at the Gallo show.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$59
ONLINE: galloarts.org
Truck and tractor pull
Modesto Junior College brings back its Truck and Tractor Pull, hosted by the school’s Agriculture and Environmental Science Division, to its West Campus on Saturday. The family-oriented event benefits the MJC Pulling Pirates Truck Pull Club.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20
WHERE: Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, West Campus at 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
CALL: 209-575-6776.
Comments