The ceremonial casket is carried during a previous year’s Dia de los Muertos procession in downtown Modesto.
The ceremonial casket is carried during a previous year’s Dia de los Muertos procession in downtown Modesto. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
The ceremonial casket is carried during a previous year’s Dia de los Muertos procession in downtown Modesto. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Entertainment

Celebrating the dead, Dracula, music, prehistoric marine life, more in Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 18, 2018 05:04 PM

IMG_SECOND_AA_Dia_de_los_3_1_9N9PDULC_L269427006.JPG
The ceremonial casket is carried during a previous year’s Dia de los Muertos procession in downtown Modesto.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Dia de Los Muertos

The annual celebration of the dead on Saturday features a family-friendly event in downtown Modesto. Dia de los Muertos at Tenth Street Plaza features vendors, entertainment, ballet folklorico, Catrin & Catrina pageants, activities for children and more. There also will be a procession downtown beginning at 3 p.m.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

WHERE: Tenth Street Plaza, downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: 209-585-6590

AA Dracula 02.JPG
Mario Labrador and Nicole Firpo are principal dancers in the Central West Ballet production of Dracula at Central West Ballet studio in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

“Dracula”

Central West Ballet will sink its fangs into this year’s Halloween-themed presentation. “Dracula,” a new production created by artistic director Rene Daveluy, premieres Oct. 19 and 20 at the Gallo Center for the Arts. Daveluy created the music and choreography for “Dracula”, based on the Bram Stoker Gothic novel. The two-day production features a multimedia experience, as well as recorded narration.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 19-20; Oct. 20 show includes an interpreter for the hearing impaired

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$35

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Intimate Apparel 2.JPG
Jasmine Rush and Jerry Lee prepare for Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Intimate Apparel. The production will be at the East Sonora Theatre October 12-28.
Rich Miller Photography

“Intimate Apparel”

The story of a shy African-American seamstress with big dreams continues on the Sierra Repertory Theatre stage. “Intimate Apparel” is set in the early 1900s and follows lonely Esther as she makes lingerie for both the wealthy of New York’s Fifth Avenue and the city’s bordello workers.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Oct. 12-28

WHERE: Sierra Repertory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way

TICKETS: $20-$25

ONLINE: www.sierrarep.org

Erth Kids & Plesiosaurs.jpg
Take your family on an adventure to the bottom of the ocean with Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Prehistoric times

Take your family on an adventure to the bottom of the ocean with Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure. The immersive experience invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived. Erth shows feature actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to connect young audiences to paleontology.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $12-$35

ONLINE: galloarts.org

FiveForFighting.jpg
Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik, the Los Angeles native, who goes by Five for Fighting, brings his music to the Gallo Center.
Jeremy Cowart Gallo Center for the Arts

Five for Fighting

Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik, the Los Angeles native, who goes by Five for Fighting, brings his music to the Gallo Center. He hit the scene 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit “Superman (It’s Not Easy).” Five For Fighting will perform with a string quartet at the Gallo show.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$59

ONLINE: galloarts.org

Pulling Pirates throwing sand at the MJC Truck Pull.jpg
Modesto Junior College brings back its Truck and Tractor Pull.
Modesto Junior College

Truck and tractor pull

Modesto Junior College brings back its Truck and Tractor Pull, hosted by the school’s Agriculture and Environmental Science Division, to its West Campus on Saturday. The family-oriented event benefits the MJC Pulling Pirates Truck Pull Club.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

WHERE: Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, West Campus at 2201 Blue Gum Ave., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$15

CALL: 209-575-6776.

  Comments  