What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
SCOTT COULTER ▪ Oct. 12
Vocalist performs sound of America in the 1950s and ’60s. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.
SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE ▪ Oct. 12-13
Modesto Symphony Orchestra with guitarist Daniel Bolshoy. 8 p.m. $39-$94.
RAMANA VIEIRA ▪ Oct. 13
Singer of Fado, the folk music of Portugal. 7 p.m. $20-$35.
GABRIEL IGLESIAS ▪ Oct. 14
Comedian. Sold out.
NAT GEO LIVE ▪ Oct. 18
National Geographic’s touring speaker series “Point of No Return,” with Hilaree Nelson, explorer and mountaineer. 7 p.m. $25-$40.
“DRACULA” ▪ Oct. 19-20
Central West Ballet presents original Halloween production. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.
RONNIE SPECTOR AND THE RONETTES ▪ Oct. 20
1960s classic pop group. 8 p.m. $29-$69.
ERTH’S PREHISTORIC AQUARIUM ▪ Oct. 23
Immersive experience explores unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived. 6:30 p.m. $12-$35.
FIVE FOR FIGHTING ▪ Oct. 24
Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road✔, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Oct. 18
Oct. 12, Valley Jazz Company; Oct. 17 Paint with Kate; Oct. 18 open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Nov. 18
Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES ▪ Through April 14
Nov. 3-4, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.
TOM RIGNEY AND FLAMBEAU ▪ Oct. 14
Sunday Afternoons at CBS opener. 3 p.m. 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. Congregation Beth Shalom, sundaysatcbs.com
AN EVENING WITH IRENE SCHREIER ▪ Oct. 17
Modesto Junior College Friends of Music series presents pianist and lecturer. 7 p.m. MJC Music Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $10-$15. www.mjc.tix.com.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SWISS ECHOES ▪ Oct. 20
Fall concert and dance. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 16 are free. 209-667-1087.
CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL ▪ Oct. 25
7 p.m. MJC Music Recital Hall, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $10-$15. 209-575-6776.
LONGTIME ▪ Oct. 27
Boston tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
MUSIC AT THE GMC ▪ Oct.28
Featuring the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, 1506 E St., Modesto. Limited seating. $5 at the door.
NIGHT RANGER ▪ Oct. 28
Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
CONCERT AND COOKIES ▪ Nov. 2
Funstrummers annual ukulele event. 7 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free. 209-505-3216.
THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS ▪ Nov. 17
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
U.S. AIR FORCE BAND OF THE GOLDEN WEST HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR ▪ Dec. 5
Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7 p.m. Free. www.turlocktheatre.org
PETER CETERA ▪ Feb. 12
Classic pop singer Peter Cetera. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $79-$119. www.turlocktheatre.org.
TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW ▪ April 6
6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20 www.turlocktheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “I AM NOT A WITCH” ▪ Oct. 12-18
Following a incident in her local village, 8-year old girl Shula is accused of witchcraft and exiled to a witch camp. $8-$10.
FILM: “BLAZE” ▪ Oct. 12-18
About the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. $8-$10.
FILM: “HOCUS POCUS” ▪ Oct. 17
Starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, Max and his sister accidentally unleash three legendary witches onto their town. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN” ▪ Oct. 19-Nov. 1
Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ Oct. 20
With Barely Legal. Event full of costumes, fun and audience participation. 11 p.m. $13.
FILM: “THE SHINING” ▪ Oct. 21
Modesto Film Society presents director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Steven King novel about a writer (Jack Nicholson) who takes an off-season job as a caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. 2 p.m. $8.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“INTIMATE APPAREL” ▪ Oct. 12-28
A lonely seamstress specializing in intimate apparel for clients ranging from wealthy patrons to prostitutes has saved for years in hopes of opening her own beauty parlor. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org.
“KILL ME DEADLY” ▪ Oct. 12-14
Charlie Nickels has a hard life as a gumshoe in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, and things are only made harder by the murder of a client and the theft of her 300 karat diamond. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday. $15-$20. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through-Nov. 9, “Healing Journey.” Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY ▪ 209-575-6075
Through Oct. 25, “To Photograph the Woman”. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” ▪ Through Jan. 27
Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
“EAST OF SALINAS” DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING ▪ Oct. 14
With parents who are busy working long hours in the fields, third grader Jose Ansaldo often turns to his teacher, Oscar Ramos, for guidance. 2-4 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Westside Pavilion, Oct. 27, Gary Allan. Willow Creek Lounge: Oct. 12, Southern Drawl Band; Oct. 13, Ascension; Oct. 18, Tony and the Tufftimes; Oct. 19-20, Foreverland; Oct. 25, Catfish Daniels; Oct. 26, Rock of Ages; Oct. 27, Journey Revisited. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
FELIPE ESPARZA ▪ Jan. 26
Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL ▪ Through Oct. 28
A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Salon Concert on Oct. 6 featuring cellist Jia-mo Chen and pianist Akiko Gaffney; the Youth Concert, Oct. 14, with local performers and guest artist, soprano Stephanie St. Clair; and the Local’s Concert, Oct. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
MODESTO OKTOBERFEST ▪ Oct. 12
Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com
MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Saturday, Oct. 13
Fete fall in downtown Modesto for this eighth annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.
RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION ▪ Oct. 13-14
Riverbank presents its 42nd annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a full carnival, kids area with rides and games, and live music. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
HARVEST FESTIFALL ▪ Oct. 13-14
A cornucopia of crafts, food, demonstrations, music and more at Columbia State Historic Park, decorated for the harvest season. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, demonstrations by the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners, face painting and children’s activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. Free. www.columbiacalifornia.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 13-14
Celebrate fall in Oakdale with live music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. bloomingcampranch.com.
MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Oct. 14
Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, petting zoo with pony rides, exhibits, Assyrian folk dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Mathew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST ▪ Oct. 20
This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE ▪ Oct. 27-28
Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
FILM
“HUMAN FLOW” ▪ Oct. 18
The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) presents documentary. A facilitated discussion with an opportunity for questions and answers follows the screening.7 p.m. Forum 110 on MJC’s East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
GREAT GATSBY GALA ▪ Oct. 12
The West Modesto Community Collaborative event features music by Hot Club Faux Gitane, food, dancing, more. 6-11:30 p.m. Greens on 10th, 953 10th St., Modesto. $90. 209-522-6902.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR ▪ Oct. 21
Soroptimist International of Modesto fundraiser. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto. $8.
M.P.P.A. CRAB FEED DINNER-DANCE ▪ Nov. 9
Marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Fundraiser to remodel event hall. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto, $55. 209-505-3624.
ODDS & ENDS
CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS ▪ Ongoing
Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868. www.cafvalleysquadron.org.
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB ▪ Ongoing
Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.
BUNKO NITE ▪ Ongoing
Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
WRITERS GROUP MEETING ▪ Ongoing
Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
FANTOZZI FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH ▪ Through Oct. 31
Two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze, hayrides, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, corn cannons, pipe slides, more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com
DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM ▪ Through Oct. 31
Corn maze, zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, more. Live music, interactive children’s pirate show Saturdays and Sundays. Kathy Garver from “Family Affair” will appear Oct. 13-14. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $18.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS ▪ Through Oct. 31
A 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, hayride, covered picnic area, more. Patch is free; attractions $7 Mondays-Fridays; $8 Saturdays-Sundays, $6 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.
R.A.M. FARMS ▪ Tuesday, Oct. 31
20-acre corn maze with Freaky Flashlight Nights Fridays and Saturdays beginning at dusk. “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, more. Movies free Friday and Saturday evenings. Patch is free; attractions $7-$11. Noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.
SECOND SATURDAY TALK ▪ Oct. 13
Docent Larry Dorman on the Great Worldwide Influenza Pandemic in Modesto 100 years ago. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5235
STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP ▪ Oct. 13
Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library. www.mlwsguild.org or 209-533-0593.
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Oct. 19
The Audubon Society and Yokuts/Sierra Club present a program on bird behaviors. 6:45 p.m. refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. meeting Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253
HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT ▪ Oct. 19
Free event for older adults and caregivers on resources with free health screenings, senior fitness testing, home modification displays and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. 209-525-4670 or www.healthyagingassociation.org.
TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL ▪ Oct. 20
Agriculture and Environmental Science Division will host. 6 p.m. Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, Modesto Junior College, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $10-$15 209-575-6776.
ARCHAEOLOGY AND RELIGION IN ANCIENT MESOAMERICAN CIVILIZATIONS ▪ Oct. 26
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Holley Moyes. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE ▪ Nov. 16
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
THE 1986 CHERNOBYL MELTDOWN AND CONSEQUENCES ▪ Dec. 7
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Sergei Samborski. 6 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
