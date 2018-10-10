Entertainment

What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

October 10, 2018 05:34 PM

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS

SCOTT COULTER Oct. 12

Vocalist performs sound of America in the 1950s and ’60s. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.

SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Oct. 12-13

Modesto Symphony Orchestra with guitarist Daniel Bolshoy. 8 p.m. $39-$94.

RAMANA VIEIRA Oct. 13

Singer of Fado, the folk music of Portugal. 7 p.m. $20-$35.

GABRIEL IGLESIAS Oct. 14

Comedian. Sold out.

NAT GEO LIVE Oct. 18

National Geographic’s touring speaker series “Point of No Return,” with Hilaree Nelson, explorer and mountaineer. 7 p.m. $25-$40.

“DRACULA” Oct. 19-20

Central West Ballet presents original Halloween production. 7:30 p.m. $25-$35.

RONNIE SPECTOR AND THE RONETTES Oct. 20

1960s classic pop group. 8 p.m. $29-$69.

ERTH’S PREHISTORIC AQUARIUM Oct. 23

Immersive experience explores unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived. 6:30 p.m. $12-$35.

FIVE FOR FIGHTING Oct. 24

Singer/songwriter John Ondrasik. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.

The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.

www.galloarts.org.

MUSIC

UKULELE PLAY ALONG Ongoing

Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

UKULELE JAM Ongoing

Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road✔, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.

GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS Ongoing

Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.

RIVER LIGHTS CHORUS Ongoing

Women’s four-part a cappella chorus rehearsals, 7-9:30 p.m. Mondays. Congregation Beth Shalom, 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. 209-303-7053. www.riverlightschorus.com

TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS Ongoing

Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.

FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND Ongoing

9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com

MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD Ongoing

Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com

MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG Through Oct. 18

Oct. 12, Valley Jazz Company; Oct. 17 Paint with Kate; Oct. 18 open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.

THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY Through Nov. 18

Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com

COLUMBIA JAZZ ARTIST SERIES Through April 14

Nov. 3-4, Barbara Morrison; Dec. 2, “It’s a Big Band Christmas;” Dec. 26, Frog Combo and Singers Reunion; January, (TBA); Feb. 1-2, Big Band Jazz Festival; March 1-2, Vocal Jazz Festival featuring Kenny Washington, Matt Falker and Barbara Morrison; April 14, Johnny Valdes. 3 p.m. Columbia College Dogwood Theater.

TOM RIGNEY AND FLAMBEAU Oct. 14

Sunday Afternoons at CBS opener. 3 p.m. 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. Congregation Beth Shalom, sundaysatcbs.com

AN EVENING WITH IRENE SCHREIER Oct. 17

Modesto Junior College Friends of Music series presents pianist and lecturer. 7 p.m. MJC Music Recital Hall, East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $10-$15. www.mjc.tix.com.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY SWISS ECHOES Oct. 20

Fall concert and dance. 7:30 p.m. Swiss Hall, Manley and East Main streets, Ripon. $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 16 are free. 209-667-1087.

CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL Oct. 25

7 p.m. MJC Music Recital Hall, 435 College Ave., Modesto. $10-$15. 209-575-6776.

LONGTIME Oct. 27

Boston tribute band. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org

MUSIC AT THE GMC Oct.28

Featuring the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3 p.m. Gottschalk Music Center, 1506 E St., Modesto. Limited seating. $5 at the door.

NIGHT RANGER Oct. 28

Classic rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. www.turlocktheatre.org

CONCERT AND COOKIES Nov. 2

Funstrummers annual ukulele event. 7 p.m. Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Free. 209-505-3216.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS Nov. 17

Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $49.50-$79.50. www.turlocktheatre.org



U.S. AIR FORCE BAND OF THE GOLDEN WEST HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Dec. 5

Classic pop duo. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7 p.m. Free. www.turlocktheatre.org



PETER CETERA Feb. 12

Classic pop singer Peter Cetera. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $79-$119. www.turlocktheatre.org.

TAM-TAM TALENT SHOW April 6

6 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $15-$20 www.turlocktheatre.org



THE STATE THEATRE

FILM: “I AM NOT A WITCH” Oct. 12-18

Following a incident in her local village, 8-year old girl Shula is accused of witchcraft and exiled to a witch camp. $8-$10.

FILM: “BLAZE” Oct. 12-18

About the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. $8-$10.

FILM: “HOCUS POCUS” Oct. 17

Starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, Max and his sister accidentally unleash three legendary witches onto their town. 7 p.m. $8.

FILM: “THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN” Oct. 19-Nov. 1

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70. $8-$10.

FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” Oct. 20

With Barely Legal. Event full of costumes, fun and audience participation. 11 p.m. $13.

FILM: “THE SHINING” Oct. 21

Modesto Film Society presents director Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Steven King novel about a writer (Jack Nicholson) who takes an off-season job as a caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. 2 p.m. $8.

FILM: “FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE” Oct. 26

The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.

THEATER

“INTIMATE APPAREL” Oct. 12-28

A lonely seamstress specializing in intimate apparel for clients ranging from wealthy patrons to prostitutes has saved for years in hopes of opening her own beauty parlor. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way. $20-$25. www.sierrarep.org.

“KILL ME DEADLY” Oct. 12-14

Charlie Nickels has a hard life as a gumshoe in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, and things are only made harder by the murder of a client and the theft of her 300 karat diamond. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m Sunday. $15-$20. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. 209-862-4490.

ART

ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS 209-777-0129

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.

BARKIN’ DOG GRILL 209-572-2341

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.

CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY 209-918-6627

Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY 209-529-3369

Through-Nov. 9, “Healing Journey.” Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org

CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL 209-522-0935

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.

www.thechartreusemuse.com.

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO 209-526-6000

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.

DOWNTOWN MODESTO 209-529-9303

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.

GUSTINE MUSEUM 209-854-6455

Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.

HART LANE STUDIO 209-480-6950

Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.

McHENRY MUSEUM 209-577-5366

Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.

MODESTO JUNIOR COLLEGE ART GALLERY 209-575-6075

Through Oct. 25, “To Photograph the Woman”. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto. Free.

PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.

RALSTON’S GOAT 209-549-9413

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.

REMEMBER WHEN 209-544-1385

Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.

STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER 209-525-5130

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.

STILL SMOKING 209-574-0681

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.

TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE 209-572-2990

Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.

UNIQUE BOUTIQUES 209-523-3000

Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.

CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER

INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING Ongoing

Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.

TURLOCK UKE JAMZ Saturdays

Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.

“HOT OFF THE PRESS: CONTEMPORARY PRINTS” Through Jan. 27

Juried exhibition of contemporary prints, highlighting a variety of techniques and exploring personal and universal themes. A free, public reception Oct. 18, from 6-8 p.m. $5

“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” Through Dec. 30

Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.

“EAST OF SALINAS” DOCUMENTARY FILM SCREENING Oct. 14

With parents who are busy working long hours in the fields, third grader Jose Ansaldo often turns to his teacher, Oscar Ramos, for guidance. 2-4 p.m.

The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.

www.carnegieartsturlock.org.

CASINOS

CHICKEN RANCH 800-752-4646

16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.

THUNDER VALLEY 877-468-8777

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.

JACKSON RANCHERIA 800-822-9466

Dec. 9, The Allman Family Revival; Dec. 20, Queensrÿche; March 22, Vince Neil; May 12, Robin Trower. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.

www.jacksoncasino.com.

RED HAWK CASINO 888-573-3495

1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.

CACHE CREEK 800-772-2243

14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.

BLACK OAK CASINO 877-747-8777

Westside Pavilion, Oct. 27, Gary Allan. Willow Creek Lounge: Oct. 12, Southern Drawl Band; Oct. 13, Ascension; Oct. 18, Tony and the Tufftimes; Oct. 19-20, Foreverland; Oct. 25, Catfish Daniels; Oct. 26, Rock of Ages; Oct. 27, Journey Revisited. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

CHUKCHANSI GOLD 866-794-6946

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.

COMEDY

FELIPE ESPARZA Jan. 26

Comedian. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E. Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$49.50 www.turlocktheatre.org



FESTIVALS & FAIRS

SONORA BACH FESTIVAL Through Oct. 28

A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Salon Concert on Oct. 6 featuring cellist Jia-mo Chen and pianist Akiko Gaffney; the Youth Concert, Oct. 14, with local performers and guest artist, soprano Stephanie St. Clair; and the Local’s Concert, Oct. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.

MODESTO OKTOBERFEST Oct. 12

Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com

MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL Saturday, Oct. 13

Fete fall in downtown Modesto for this eighth annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.

RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION Oct. 13-14

Riverbank presents its 42nd annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a full carnival, kids area with rides and games, and live music. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.

HARVEST FESTIFALL Oct. 13-14

A cornucopia of crafts, food, demonstrations, music and more at Columbia State Historic Park, decorated for the harvest season. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, demonstrations by the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners, face painting and children’s activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park. Free. www.columbiacalifornia.com.

HARVEST FESTIVAL Oct. 13-14

Celebrate fall in Oakdale with live music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. bloomingcampranch.com.

MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL Oct. 14

Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, petting zoo with pony rides, exhibits, Assyrian folk dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Mathew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.

MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST Oct. 20

This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine and food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.

ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE Oct. 27-28

Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.

FILM

“HUMAN FLOW” Oct. 18

The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project (CEP) presents documentary. A facilitated discussion with an opportunity for questions and answers follows the screening.7 p.m. Forum 110 on MJC’s East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free.



FOOD & FUN

VFW BREAKFAST Sundays

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.

VFW DINNER Fridays

Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.

HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST Sundays

Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.

RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS Fridays

Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH Wednesdays

Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.

CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH First Tuesdays

11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.

TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS Fridays

VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.

LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS Thursdays

Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.

MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Saturdays

Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.

FAIR FOOD FRIDAY Ongoing

Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.

FOE BREAKFAST Sundays

Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.

STEAK NIGHT Fridays

Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.

BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER Fridays

Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.

KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST Sundays

8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.

TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH Wednesdays

Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011. www.sirinc.org.

ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST Sundays

8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128

SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB Sundays

Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.

TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Through Oct. 14

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.

MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET Through December

More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.

GREAT GATSBY GALA Oct. 12

The West Modesto Community Collaborative event features music by Hot Club Faux Gitane, food, dancing, more. 6-11:30 p.m. Greens on 10th, 953 10th St., Modesto. $90. 209-522-6902.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND CRAFT FAIR Oct. 21

Soroptimist International of Modesto fundraiser. 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Masonic Center of Modesto, 800 Rose Ave., Modesto. $8.

M.P.P.A. CRAB FEED DINNER-DANCE Nov. 9

Marinated crab, pasta, salad, bread, wine and soda. Fundraiser to remodel event hall. Dinner 5-9 p.m., dance 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. California Ballroom, 432 6th St., Modesto, $55. 209-505-3624.

ODDS & ENDS

CLASSIC AIRCRAFT DISPLAYS Ongoing

Sponsored by the Commemorative Air Force. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. second Saturdays. Modesto Airport, 700 Tioga Drive, Hangar 1, Modesto. 209-526-5868. www.cafvalleysquadron.org.

AIRCRAFT DISPLAY Ongoing

9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.

MCHENRY MANSION TOURS Ongoing

Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428

AIRPLANE EXHIBIT Ongoing

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.

REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.

OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB Ongoing

Meeting and lunch open to all women in the valley. First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.

TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB Ongoing

For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663

ST. ANDREWS SOCIETY Ongoing

7 p.m. fourth Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

IRISH CULTURAL SOCIETY Ongoing

7 p.m. third Fridays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto.

TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS Ongoing

7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.

TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS Ongoing

Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.

SUPER SINGLES Ongoing

Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

CENTRAL CALIFORNIA CAGE BIRD CLUB Ongoing

Third Sunday. 1 p.m. Stanislaus County Agricultural Center, 3800 Cornucopia Suite B, Modesto.

BUNKO NITE Ongoing

Presented by Oakdale Grange No. 435. Food and drink free. 7-9:30 p.m. second Fridays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $10. 209-556-8524 or 209-838-7421.

MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED Ongoing

Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.

WRITERS GROUP MEETING Ongoing

Sonora Writers Group. 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays. Call for location. 209-734-8097.

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS Ongoing

First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY Ongoing

Society meets to instruct, inform and educate members in the techniques of research. 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Trinity Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. 209-526-5009.

CAMELLIA SOCIETY Ongoing

Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.

FANTOZZI FARMS CORN MAZE & PUMPKIN PATCH Through Oct. 31

Two huge corn mazes, a haunted maze, hayrides, cow train rides, zombie shooting range, corn cannons, pipe slides, more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $8-$12. www.fantozzifarms.com

DELL’OSSO FAMILY FARM Through Oct. 31

Corn maze, zip lines, a mystery tour ride, giant pumpkin balls, a haunted castle, more. Live music, interactive children’s pirate show Saturdays and Sundays. Kathy Garver from “Family Affair” will appear Oct. 13-14. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Dell’Osso Farms, 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. $14.95 Mondays-Thursdays; $18.95 Fridays-Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission but some do have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.

DUTCH HOLLOW FARMS Through Oct. 31

A 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, hayride, covered picnic area, more. Patch is free; attractions $7 Mondays-Fridays; $8 Saturdays-Sundays, $6 for ages 60 and over and free ages 2 and under. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 5101 Oakdale Road, Modesto; dutchhollowfarms.com.

R.A.M. FARMS Tuesday, Oct. 31

20-acre corn maze with Freaky Flashlight Nights Fridays and Saturdays beginning at dusk. “Ron’s Scary Shed,” a tractor corral, more. Movies free Friday and Saturday evenings. Patch is free; attractions $7-$11. Noon to dusk Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. R.A.M. Farms Inc., 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.

SECOND SATURDAY TALK Oct. 13

Docent Larry Dorman on the Great Worldwide Influenza Pandemic in Modesto 100 years ago. 2 p.m. McHenry Museum, 1402 I St., Modesto. 209-577-5235

STUDIO 49 FIBER ARTS GROUP Oct. 13

Spinning, Weaving, Knitting, Crocheting. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuolumne County Library. www.mlwsguild.org or 209-533-0593.

YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB Oct. 19

The Audubon Society and Yokuts/Sierra Club present a program on bird behaviors. 6:45 p.m. refreshments and socializing; 7 p.m. meeting Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209-300-4253

HEALTHY AGING AND FALL PREVENTION SUMMIT Oct. 19

Free event for older adults and caregivers on resources with free health screenings, senior fitness testing, home modification displays and more. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 10th and K streets. 209-525-4670 or www.healthyagingassociation.org.

TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL Oct. 20

Agriculture and Environmental Science Division will host. 6 p.m. Agriculture Center for Education Pavilion, Modesto Junior College, 2201 Blue Gum Ave. $10-$15 209-575-6776.

ARCHAEOLOGY AND RELIGION IN ANCIENT MESOAMERICAN CIVILIZATIONS Oct. 26

Modesto Area Partners in Science with Holley Moyes. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule

HEADING TOWARDS A HYDROGEN-POWERED FUTURE Nov. 16

Modesto Area Partners in Science with Brandon Wood, LLNL. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule

THE 1986 CHERNOBYL MELTDOWN AND CONSEQUENCES Dec. 7

Modesto Area Partners in Science with Sergei Samborski. 6 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule

DANCE CLUBS

RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS Wednesdays

Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.

TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE Wednesdays

7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.

VALLEY SUPER SINGLES Third Fridays

Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.

FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB Tuesdays, Fridays

Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.

MANTECA SENIOR DANCE Sundays

Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.

USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING Saturdays

Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.

ROUND ROBINS Tuesdays

7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.

SENIOR DAY DANCES Thursdays

Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.

TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS Wednesdays

Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.

SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK Fridays

Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.

SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB Wednesdays

Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.

MODESTO TANGO Tuesdays

Argentine tango practice. Socialize and practice your tango. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.

