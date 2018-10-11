He founded ZaSu Pitts Memorial Orchestra. Now living here, he’ll be honored next week

Steve Ashman, executive director of CASA of Stanislaus County, formed the Zasu Pitts Memorial Orchestra in 1983 and still runs the band today. He’s pictured in 2007 playing at in Golden Gate Park in the concert commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Summer of Love. He will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Modesto Area Music Association Awards. Unknown Steve Ashman/Zasu Pitts Memorial