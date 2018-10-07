Dancing, shopping, eating, playing in the street at final DoMo market of the season

The DoMo First Fridays makers market ended its 2018 season in a big way.
The market expanded to a block of J Street for the first time, growing from its normal two-block 10th Street location. This was also the first event to partner with Modesto’s Four Friends Market, which started its own craft markets in 2015. About 85 vendors filled the streets.
Shoppers browsed stands selling everything from jewelry to woodwork, paintings to potted plants. Several oversize street games were set up along the market, including chess, checkers and Connect Four. Children were encouraged to make chalk drawings on the street as music played and people danced.
The Friday market was the final of the season for the Downtown Modesto Partnership, which started the evening events three years ago.
