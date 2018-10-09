Sandy Saengphachanh (17) a volunteer from Johansen High School places a Bava Farms pumpkin onto the display after a customer purchased during Saturday afternoon’s (10-19-13) Downtown Harvest Festival on 10th Street in Modesto. The third annual event featured live music, food, a craft fair, chef demos, a classic car show, a pumpkin patch and raffles and prizes.
Entertainment

Pumpkins, beer, fado and more: best entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

October 09, 2018 03:52 PM

Elias Funez efunez@modbee.com

Autumn in Modesto

Fete fall in downtown Modesto at the eighth annual Modesto Harvest Festival, featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

WHERE: 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto.

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-581-5036

IMG_daniel-bolshoy-dsc00_5_1_V7AKHOBN_L293664819.JPG
Guitarist Daniel Bolshoy will open the Modesto’s Symphony’s 88th season with performing Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuezon.
The Fresno Bee

Modesto Symphony

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra opens its 88th season with Symphonie Fantastique, a Berlioz epic for large orchestras. The MSO begins its 2018-19 season with the program along with guest artist Daniel Bolshoy, a guitarist who will perform Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuezon. The concert opens with Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13

WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$94

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

RamanaVieira shawl.jpg
Ramana Vieira brings her fado music to the Gallo Center.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Fado music

Ramana Vieira and Ensemble will present the rhythms and stirrings of fado, the folk music of Portugal. The program also will be infused with originals, jazz, and American standards. Vieira and her group bring innovative instrumentation, multi-faceted creative layers, and soaring vocals.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13

WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $20-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

National Geographic Live

The Gallo Center brings in the National Geographic’s touring speaker series with a multi-media program, “Point of No Return,” with Hilaree Nelson, explorer and mountaineer. She was part of a team that ascended Myanmar’s Hkakabo Razi to determine its exact height and is the first woman to have climbed both Everest and its neighbor, Lhotse, in a single 24-hour period.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18

WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$40

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

OKTOBERFEST 1.JPG
Modesto Oktoberfest returns to John Thurman Field in Modesto.
Modesto Bee

Hoist a cold one

The annual Modesto Oktoberfest returns, held by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will feature live music and a midway along with brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks.

WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12

WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto

TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event

ONLINE: www.modchamber.org

IMG_1-IMG_lede_-_JW_Rive_2_1_9UCG88P1_L345168146.JPG
The annual Riverbank Cheese and Wine Expo returns this weekend.
John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com


Cheese & wine

The Riverbank Cheese & Wine Exposition returns for its 42nd annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a full carnival, kids area with rides and games, and live music.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13-14

WHERE: Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank

TICKETS: Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door

ONLINE: www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org

Columbia Festifall

Columbia State Historic Park will be decorated for the harvest season to celebrate its annual Harvest Festifall. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners will offer demonstrations; there will be face painting and children’s activities.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 13-14

WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.parks.ca.gov

