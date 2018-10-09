Pumpkins, beer, fado and more: best entertainment in Modesto, Mother Lode regions

Autumn in Modesto
Fete fall in downtown Modesto at the eighth annual Modesto Harvest Festival, featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13
WHERE: 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto.
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-581-5036
Modesto Symphony
The Modesto Symphony Orchestra opens its 88th season with Symphonie Fantastique, a Berlioz epic for large orchestras. The MSO begins its 2018-19 season with the program along with guest artist Daniel Bolshoy, a guitarist who will perform Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuezon. The concert opens with Saint-Saëns Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13
WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$94
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Fado music
Ramana Vieira and Ensemble will present the rhythms and stirrings of fado, the folk music of Portugal. The program also will be infused with originals, jazz, and American standards. Vieira and her group bring innovative instrumentation, multi-faceted creative layers, and soaring vocals.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13
WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $20-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
National Geographic Live
The Gallo Center brings in the National Geographic’s touring speaker series with a multi-media program, “Point of No Return,” with Hilaree Nelson, explorer and mountaineer. She was part of a team that ascended Myanmar’s Hkakabo Razi to determine its exact height and is the first woman to have climbed both Everest and its neighbor, Lhotse, in a single 24-hour period.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18
WHERE: Gallo Center For the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $25-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Hoist a cold one
The annual Modesto Oktoberfest returns, held by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce. The celebration will feature live music and a midway along with brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12
WHERE: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto
TICKETS: $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event
ONLINE: www.modchamber.org
Cheese & wine
The Riverbank Cheese & Wine Exposition returns for its 42nd annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a full carnival, kids area with rides and games, and live music.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13-14
WHERE: Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank
TICKETS: Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door
ONLINE: www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org
Columbia Festifall
Columbia State Historic Park will be decorated for the harvest season to celebrate its annual Harvest Festifall. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners will offer demonstrations; there will be face painting and children’s activities.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 13-14
WHERE: Columbia State Historic Park
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.parks.ca.gov
Comments