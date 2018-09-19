What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY ▪ Sept. 21-22
An old-fashioned Tupperware Party filled with funny tales, giveaways, audience participation and an assortment of Tupperware sold on stage. 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $25-$40.
BURT BACHARACH ▪ Sept. 22
Official Gallo Center season opener features iconic songwriter with group of vocalists. 8 p.m. $79-$139.
BOZ SCAGGS ▪ Sept. 23
Classic blues/rock singer. 5 p.m. $59-$79.
KENNY G ▪ Sept. 27
Grammy Award-winning saxophonist. 7:30 p.m. $49-$99
THE KINGSTON TRIO ▪ Sept. 28
Folk group from the 1950s and ’60s. 7:30 p.m. $19-$49.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Sept. 29
Sept. 21, Johnny Rockett and the Thrust; Sept. 22, David Dow and Friends featuring Jonathan Pryor; Sept. 26, Paint with Kate; Sept. 27, open jam with Davd Dow; Sept. 28, Mark Macsenti & The Tailights; Sept. 29 Gary Gervase Blues Band. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
ELY BROTHER’S ROCKIN’ 50S REVUE AND SOCK HOP ▪ Sept. 22
8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
TONY FREITAS & CLOVIS KING ▪ Sept. 22
“The Faces of Elvis in Concert” dinner show. 7 p.m. Eagle Hall, 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $20. 209-602-9134.
BIG EARL'S BLUES JAM ▪ Sept 26
The Poorhouse Millionaires open. 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Brewing 1028 11th St. Modesto. Free.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “LOVE, GILDA” ▪ Sept. 21-27
A unique window into the honest and whimsical world of beloved performer Gilda Radner. $8.
MODESTO ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN FILM NIGHT ▪ Sept. 21
Collection of short films celebrating architecture, graphic design, fashion and urban design from across the world. Films begin at 7:30 p.m. following a reception at 6:30 p.m. Free. For more information and list of MADWEEK activities, www.madweek.org.
FILM: “SKATE KITCHEN” ▪ Sept. 21-27
The film follows an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. $8.
THE GREATEST SHOW THAT NEVER WAS: BEATLES VS. STONES TRIBUTE ▪ Sept. 22
Presented by Kate's Rescue for Animals. Two bands engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel featuring internationally renowned tribute bands 4 Lads From Liverpool and Jumping Jack Flash. 7 p.m. $45 in advance, $50 day of show.
FILM: “PICK OF THE LITTER” ▪ Sept. 28
Documentary follows a litter of puppies from the moment they're born and begin their quest to become guide dogs for the blind. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY” ▪ Through Sept. 30
Male heirs of Baskerville are being offed one by one and Sherlock Holmes is on the case. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St. Columbia. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“YANKEE TAVERN” ▪ Through Sept. 30
A stranger walks into the Yankee Tavern. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and Thursday, Sept. 27. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $25, $10 active military and students. prospecttheaterproject.org
“ROMEO AND JULIET” ▪ Through Sept. 23
Center Stage Conservatory presents Shakespeare classic with all-female cast. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Sept. 21-22
Hickman Honor Choir. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5. hickmanhonorchoir.org.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Oct. 18, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
“All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Exhibits of county history. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA OPERA HALL ▪ 209-532-7240
Sept. 28-30, Mother Lode Art Association 65th anniversary Art Show. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30. 250 S. Washington, Sonora.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
“POSADA AND THE MEXICAN PENNY PRESS” ▪ Through Dec. 30
Works by printmaker and illustrator José Guadalupe Posada (1852–1913). 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. $5.
TACOS & TEQUILA ▪ Sept. 21
Fundraiser features a night of tequila tasting, Taco Truck Lager, margaritas, tacos, maker's tables and more to celebrate upcoming exhibition, “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press.” 6-10 p.m. $60.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Sept. 28
“Having a Ball” celebrates opening of Lightbox Theatre Company’s “Cinderella Eats Rice and Beans: A Salsa Fairy Tale.” 6 p.m. Free.
“CINDERELLA EATS RICE AND BEANS: A SALSA FAIRY TALE” ▪ Sept. 28-Oct. 7
What will happen to Cinderella at the ballgame? That's the question in this contemporary Latin-American Cinderella musical. $8-$12.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Willow Creek Lounge: Sept. 21, AC Myles; Sept. 22, Dee Coco & Company; Sept. 27, Janktones; Sept. 28, Life in the Fastlane; Sept. 29, Hot for Teacher. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
COMEDY
ST. STANISLAUS COMEDY SHOWCASE ▪ Sept. 22
Headliner Mex-E-King with Lil' Puppet, L Boogie, Jennifer Alves and Marcus Peverill. 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Brewing, 1028 11th St. Modesto $10. 209-450-4141
DANCE
"COME FLY WITH JAM N JIVE” ▪ Sept. 26-29
Modesto Junior College Department of Dance presents an evening of dance through the birth places of some of the most influential and popular musical artists. 7 p.m. in the Main Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus, 435 College Ave., Modesto.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MODESTO ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN WEEK ▪ Through Sept. 23
Formerly the Modesto Architecture Festival, the 11th annual celebration now encompasses design. Event features tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.madweek.org.
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 21-22
Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
COYOTEFEST ▪ Sept. 22
This 33rd annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org
IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE ▪ Sept. 22
22nd event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $25-$45, free under age 14. 209-269-6950.
PRIDE IN THE PARK ▪ Sept. 22
Live entertainment, food vendors, community resources, shopping and more from the Central Valley Pride Center. 1-8 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. mopride.org.
FILM
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS ▪ Sept. 21
City of Modesto presents family friendly film “Coco” under the stars. Movie begins at dusk. Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto. Free. 209-577-5344.
MOVIE NIGHT: “COCO” ▪ Sept. 28
City of Modesto presents family film. 7 p.m. Marshall Park, 420 Chicago Ave., Modesto. Free. 209-577-5344.
FOOD & FUN
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ALEXA’S CRANIOFACIAL AWARENESS DINNER & COMEDY CHARITY ▪ Sept. 22
Dinner, auction and comedian Cash Levy benefiting the Children’s Craniofacial Association. 7 p.m. Antigua Event Center, Riverbank. $50. Alexasaceforcca.com.
TACOS, MARIACHI y MAS ▪ Sept. 27
National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with a Mexican Fiesta fundraiser by the Latino Community Roundtable. Food, live entertainment and more. 6-9:30 p.m. Red Event Center, 921 8th St., Modesto. $30. ,
ODDS & ENDS
YOKUTS GROUP/SIERRA CLUB ▪ Sept. 21
Erin Loury, fisheries biologist, will present a program on "Fish on Life Support": The Challenging Disconnect of Central Valley Salmon.” 7 p.m. Fellowship Hall, College Avenue United Church of Christ. Free. 209- 300-4253.
AUTHORS GARDEN GALA ▪ Sept. 22
Three local authors, Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard will discuss the writing process. 6 p.m. Outdoor, private Modesto residence. $140. www.stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
BLACK HOLES, EXPLODING STARS, AND THE COSMIC ORIGIN OF THE ELEMENTS ▪ Sept. 28
Modesto Area Partners in Science with Professor Dan Kasen. 7:30 p.m. Modesto Junior College West Campus Sierra Hall. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule
WALK FOR APRAXIA ▪ Sept. 29
Benefits children with neurological speech disorder. Registration 9:30 p.m., walk 10 a.m. East La Loma Park, Modesto. www.apraxia-kids.org.
