So over summer? Modesto, Mother Lode have a harvest of ways to dive deep into fall

Summer’s officially been over for more than a week, but in the Central Valley, the warm weather tends to hang on no matter what the calendar insists.
But fall actually has arrived, and there’s at least a promise of cooler temps – eventually.
The good news: harvest festivals and autumn celebrations wait for no weather pattern, and October brings some of the best that autumn has to offer across the Modesto and Mother Lode regions.
It holds Riverbank’s premiere Cheese and Wine fete, the annual International Fest in Modesto, the All Hallows Fantasy Faire in Sonora and many more in between. Here’s a look at some of upcoming fall events:
MODESTO DOWNTOWN SAMPLER – Oct. 2: The Modesto Downtown Improvement District offers an evening of food and drink where patrons can sample items from more than 25 restaurants and listen to local bands and strolling musicians. 5:30-9:00 p.m. Downtown Modesto. $20. 209-529-9303.
TASTES OF THE VALLEY — Oct. 4: Stanislaus State Agriculture Department and Friends of the Fair Foundation present the 16th annual event. Hilmar Cheese and other food vendors and restaurants, 20 wineries as well as craft brews for tasting. 6-9 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds. 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $50. www.stancofair.com
INTERNATIONAL HERITAGE FESTIVAL – Oct. 6: Enjoy international food, music, dance performances and children’s crafts at this annual event that celebrates diverse cultures. Children “travel” around the world collecting stamps on their passports. A parade of flags opens the event at 11 a.m., and “Betsy Ross” will make an appearance. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave. Free. www.internationalfestivalmodesto.org.
CALAVERAS GRAPE STOMP & GOLD RUSH STREET FAIRE – Oct. 6: Calaveras County celebrates its wine industry with grape stomp competitions. The Gold Rush Street Faire has vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, collectibles and food. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Murphys Park. calaveraswines.org.
TWAIN HARTE OKTOBERFEST/PINTS IN THE PINES – Oct. 6: Craft beers, live music by Motherlode Alibi, German food, wine, vendors and more. Featuring over 25 craft beers, live music, commemorative beer mugs and traditional German food. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 22901 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. $25. www.twainhartecc.com.
LUMBERJACK DAY – Oct. 6: Celebrate the history and traditions of the Calaveras County lumber industry with a parade, car show and vendors, as well as lumberjack competitions including big timbers, chainsaws and axes. There are activities for the kids and food available for purchase. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Various locations. www.lumberjackday.org.
MANTECA PUMPKIN FAIR – Oct. 6-7: Two live entertainment stages, numerous children’s activities, a haunted house, pumpkin events, hand-crafted items and more. Saturday evening features an outdoor showing of the classic movie “Hocus Pocus” from 7-9 p.m. Sunday features a classic car show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Festival hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Manteca. Free. www.sunrisekiwanis.org
SONORA BACH FESTIVAL – Oct. 6-28: A lineup of concerts for lovers of baroque and classical music. Highlights include Salon Concert on Oct. 6 featuring cellist Jia-mo Chen and pianist Akiko Gaffney; the Youth Concert, Oct. 14, with local performers and guest artist, soprano Stephanie St. Clair; and the Local’s Concert, Oct. 21. Locations, ticket prices and times vary. Details at www.sonorabach.org.
MODESTO OKTOBERFEST – Oct. 12: Held each year by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, this celebration will feature live music and a midway along with plenty of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beers all around. Plenty of microbrews will be available for sampling, as will California wines and some nonalcoholic drinks. 5:30-10 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. $35 advance, $40 at the door; age 21-and-older event. modchamberca.chambermaster.com
MODESTO HARVEST FESTIVAL – Saturday, Oct. 13: Fete fall in downtown Modesto at this eighth annual event featuring a pumpkin patch, crafts, art show, food, classic-car show, live music and more. 10th Street between K and I streets, Modesto. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 209-529-9303.
RIVERBANK CHEESE & WINE EXPOSITION – Oct. 13-14: Riverbank presents its 42nd annual festival with multiple wine-tasting sessions each day. There will be craft beer and cheese tastings, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a full carnival, a kids area with rides and games, and live music. Sante Fe and Third streets, downtown Riverbank. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free expo; wine tasting prices $20 advance, $30 at the door. www.riverbankcheeseandwine.org.
HARVEST FESTIFALL – Oct. 13-14: A cornucopia of crafts, food, demonstrations, music and more at Columbia State Historic Park, decorated for the harvest season. Vendors dressed in 1850s attire will display their handmade arts and crafts and baked goods. Also, demonstrations by the Mother Lode Weavers & Spinners, face painting and children’s activities. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. www.columbiacalifornia.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL – Oct. 13-14: Celebrate fall in Oakdale with live music, kids activities, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Bloomingcamp Ranch, Highway 120, Oakdale. bloomingcampranch.com.
MESOPOTAMIAN FOOD FESTIVAL – Oct. 14: Mediterranean food including kebabs and shawarma, live entertainment including Assyrian singer Alan George, petting zoo with pony rides, exhibits, Assyrian folk dancing and more. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3005 6th St., Ceres. Free. 209-485-8951.
MARK TWAIN WILD WEST FEST – Oct. 20: This whimsical festival features three stages of music and comedy, roving street performers, beer, wine, food, shoot-out re-enactments, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street, downtown Angels Camp. Free. www.gocalaveras.com.
ALL HALLOWS FANTASY FAIRE – Oct. 27-28: Live music, craft vendors, magicians and jugglers, food and drink and more. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $18-$20 Saturday; $13-$15 Sunday; Free ages 12 and under. www.allhallowsfaire.com.
