What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE 5TH DIMENSION ▪ Sept. 14
Classic pop group. 8 p.m. $29-$69.
THE AARON DURR BAND ▪ Sept. 15
Oakdale/Modesto native musician with Stop Motion Poetry. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
AIDAN JAMES ▪ Sept. 16
Modesto Community Concert Association hosts singer, musician, and actor. 3 p.m. $15-$30.
HERB ALPERT & LANI HALL ▪ Sept. 16
Legendary trumpet player with vocalist. 4 p.m. $29-$69.
THE BEACH BOYS ▪ Sept. 17
Classic pop legends. 7:30 p.m. $69-$99.
NORMAN FOOTE ▪ Sept. 18
Children’s entertainer. 6:30 p.m. $12-$20.
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY ▪ Sept. 20
Swing music. 7:30 p.m. $24-$64.
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY ▪ Sept. 21-22
An old-fashioned Tupperware Party filled with funny tales, giveaways, audience participation and an assortment of Tupperware sold on stage. 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22. $25-$40.
BURT BACHARACH ▪ Sept. 22
Official Gallo Center season opener features iconic songwriter with group of vocalists. 8 p.m. $79-$139.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Through Nov. 18
Sept. 16, Richie Blue Band; Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Sept. 20
Sept. 14, Valley Jazz Company; Sept. 15, Bourbon street blues; Sept. 18, Paint with Kate; Sept. 19, World Music Jam; Sept. 20, open jam with David Dow & Modesto Art Walk. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Sept. 30
Sept. 16, Marirose; Sept. 23, Allison Ruiz; Sept. 30 MoTown MVPs. 10 a.m.-noon. 1202 J St. Modesto.
LIVE MUSIC ON BURNEY ▪ Through Sept. 14
Mini concerts with barbecue hot dogs available to usher in new school year. Featuring NewHorizonsJazz, Central Valley Brass, Camaraderie Quintet and the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3:30-4:30 p.m. outside of Gottschalk Music Center, 133 Burney Ave., Modesto.
LED ▪ Sept. 15
Led Zepplin tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
CULTURE CLUB, THE B-52S, TOM BAILEY ▪ Sept. 16
Classic pop performers. 6:30 p.m. $55-$435. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys. ironstoneamphitheatre.net
ELY BROTHER’S ROCKIN’ 50S REVUE AND SOCK HOP ▪ Sept. 22
8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
TONY FREITAS & CLOVIS KING ▪ Sept. 22
“The Faces of Elvis in Concert” dinner show. 7 p.m. Eagle Hall, 126 Camelia Way, Modesto. $20. 209-602-9134.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE WIFE” ▪ Sept. 14-20
After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman lives are thrown into a whirlwind when Joe is awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed body of work as an author. $8
FILM: “NORTH BY NORTHWEST” ▪ Sept. 16
The Modesto Film Society inaugurates this year’s Modesto Architecture and Design (MAD) week celebration with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic. 2 p.m. $8.
FILM: “AMERICAN DRESSER” ▪ Sept. 18
New York Film Critics Series special preview. John Moore (Tom Berenger), a hard-edged Vietnam veteran who is recently widowed and estranged from his adult daughters. 7 p.m. $10.
TEDx MODESTO 2018 ▪ Sept. 20
This year’s theme will revolve around ideas that help create a more colorful world. 7 p.m. $30.
FILM: “LOVE, GILDA” ▪ Sept. 21
A unique window into the honest and whimsical world of beloved performer Gilda Radner. $8.
MODESTO ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN FILM NIGHT ▪ Sept. 21
Collection of short films celebrating architecture, graphic design, fashion and urban design from across the world. Films begin at 7:30 p.m. following a reception at 6:30 p.m. Free. For more information and list of MADWEEK activities, www.madweek.org.
FILM: “SKATE KITCHEN” ▪ Sept. 21
The film follows an all-girl, New York City-based skateboarding crew called Skate Kitchen. $8.
THE GREATEST SHOW THAT NEVER WAS: BEATLES VS. STONES TRIBUTE ▪ Sept. 22
Presented by Kate's Rescue for Animals. Two bands engage in an on-stage, mash-up duel featuring internationally renowned tribute bands 4 Lads From Liverpool and Jumping Jack Flash. 7 p.m. $45 in advance, $50 day of show.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY” ▪ Through Sept. 30
Male heirs of Baskerville are being offed one by one and Sherlock Holmes is on the case. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St. Columbia. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“AWARD WINNERS: SONGS BROADWAY AND HOLLYWOOD” ▪ Through Sept. 16
Sierra Repertory Theatre present cabaret theater production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way in Sonora. $35. www.SierraRep.org.
“ROMEO AND JULIET” ▪ Through Sept. 23
Center Stage Conservatory presents Shakespeare classic with all-female cast. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“YANKEE TAVERN” ▪ Sept. 14-30
Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, a stranger walks into the Yankee Tavern. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and Thursday, Sept. 27. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $25, $10 active military and students. prospecttheaterproject.org
“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Sept. 21-22
Hickman Honor Choir present classic. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Hughson High Auditorium, 7419 E. Whitmore Ave. $5. hickmanhonorchoir.org.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings. Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
SONORA OPERA HALL ▪ 209-532-7240
Sept. 28-30, Mother Lode Art Association 65th anniversary Art Show. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30. 250 S. Washington, Sonora.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
ARTS LECTURE ▪ Sept. 16
Jim Nikas, Director of the Posada Art Foundation, will explore the life and legacy of Mexican printmaker and illustrator, José Guadalupe Posada, and his impact on the arts of Mexico in the 20th century. 2-3:30 p.m.
TACOS & TEQUILA ▪ Sept. 21
Fundraiser features a night of tequila tasting, Taco Truck Lager, margaritas, tacos, maker's tables and more to celebrate upcoming exhibition, “Posada & the Mexican Penny Press.” 6-10 p.m. $60.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Sept. 15, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Gin Blossoms, Tonic. Willow Creek Lounge: Sept. 14, Buck Ford; Sept. 15, Flo; Sept. 20, Faultline; Sept. 21, AC Myles; Sept. 22, Dee Coco & Company. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
49ER FESTIVAL, CHILI & SALSA COOK-OFF ▪ Sept. 15
Kids activities, parade, live entertainment, Old West re-enactments, beard contest, auctions, chili and salsa tastings and other activities. Also, annual chili cook-off competition and tasting. Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. with parade on Main Street and goes on until 5 p.m. Mary Laveroni Community Park, Groveland. www.49erfestival.blogspot.com.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
The 53rd annual event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals available at drive-up window and shuttles available from Panera parking lot. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12. www.goannunciation.org.
ASSYRIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
Hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California. Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone will be on hand. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $1 entry. www.cvassyrianfestival.com
COLUMBIA ART SHOW ▪ Sept. 16
This 46th annual event features more than 50 painters, potters, sculptors and photographers displaying art on the streets of Columbia State Historic Park. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Columbia State Historic Park, Main and State streets. Free. 209-536-1329.
MODESTO ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN WEEK ▪ Sept. 16-23
Formerly the Modesto Architecture Festival, the 11th annual celebration now encompasses design. Event features tours, exhibits, films, workshops, speakers, installations, kids activities and special events. Events held at various locations at various times; mostly free. www.madweek.org.
EGYPTIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept.21-22
Music, food, bazaar, tours of church grounds, pharaoh photo studio, activities for kids, clothes boutique. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 315 Orange Ave., Ripon. Free. 209-599-3310.
COYOTEFEST ▪ Sept. 22
This 33rd annual event features a coyote howl contest, live music, booths, food and vendors, kids activities, antique and classic car show and parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Coulterville. Free. coultervillehistorycenter.org
IRONSTONE CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE ▪ Sept. 22
22nd event with more than 300 antique and classic cars and other vehicles. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, Murphys. $25-$45, free under age 14. 209-269-6950.
PRIDE IN THE PARK ▪ Sept. 22
Live entertainment, food vendors, community resources, shopping and more from the Central Valley Pride Center. 1-8 p.m. John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto. mopride.org.
FILM
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS ▪ Through Sept. 21
City of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. Aug 31, “Despicable Me 3”; Sept 7, “Deep Under Pressure”; Sept 14, “The Lego Ninjago Movie”; Sept 21, “Coco.” Movies begin at dusk. Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto. Free. Movies subject to change; to verify movie titles and dates, call 209-577-5344.
FOOD & FUN
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
RIPON GRANGE CHICKEN BARBEQUE ▪ Sept. 15
Dinner includes chicken, beans, salad and dessert. 5-7:09 p.m. Corner of Milgeo and Ripona Ave. Adults $10, age 10 under $5. Drive through available.
ALEXA’S CRANIOFACIAL AWARENESS DINNER & COMEDY CHARITY ▪ Sept. 22
Dinner, auction and comedian Cash Levy benefiting the Children’s Craniofacial Association. 7 p.m. Antigua Event Center, Riverbank. $50. Alexasaceforcca.com.
ODDS & ENDS
LOCAL AUTHOR FAIR ▪ Sept. 15
The Stanislaus County Library event. Meet local authors and purchase books. Participating authors include Pamela Atherstone, Noah Bertolero, Linda Bradley, John Lee Brook, Jennie Chadwick, Heather Crooker, Ellen Cummins, Paula Treick DeBoard, Teresa Dempewolf, C.E.R. Ellwood, Claudia Hagen, John Harrison, Janith Hooper, Jeff Jardine, Wiley Joiner, Elizabeth Jones, Jennifer Kuhns, Silver Lamb, Nathaniel Lloyd, John Paul Padilla, Richard Panto, Danielle Parent, Richard Pires, Juliana Presto, Doug Souza, Sarah Stevenson, Lee Tidball, and Charles Wilkinson. In addition, members of the Aeon Writers Group will offer two anthologies of short stories. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Modesto Library Portico, I Street. www.stanislauslibrary.org.
COLUMBIA BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT ▪ Sept. 15
Festivities include music, costume dress-up, delicious hand-cranked ice cream, 1861 school lessons in the downstairs schoolroom all led by costumed docents. Old Columbia Schoolhouse in Columbia State Historic Park. Free. Any donations will support Friends of Columbia State Historic Park.
AUTHORS GARDEN GALA ▪ Sept. 22
Three local authors, Jeff Jardine, Ken White and Paula Treick DeBoard, discuss the writing process and ways living in The Central Valley have influenced their work. 6 p.m. Outdoor, private Modesto residence. $140. www.stanislauslibraryfoundation.org.
TALENT
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Sept. 16
Entries accepted for “Hot Off the Press” Carnegie Art Center juried exhibition celebrating contemporary prints. Artists can enter up to six works; entry fee $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761.
