How Modesto will celebrate the life of longtime arts advocate Grace Lieberman

Almost five months after her passing, Modesto arts maven Grace Lieberman will be celebrated in words and song by the people who knew her best and loved her most.

The longtime area performer died at age 88 in April after spending nearly half her life advocating for the area’s arts scene. A public memorial service Saturday afternoon at the State Theatre in downtown Modesto will feature people who stood beside Lieberman on stage and behind the scenes over her 40 years working in the region.

Lieberman was the executive director of the now-defunct Stanislaus Arts Council for some 35 years. Since moving to Modesto in 1978, she had worked with nearly every performance art group in the region, from opera to community theater and talent shows.

“(Planning this service) is one of the most complicated things I’ve ever done, because this is what happens when someone is so well-known in the community. We want it to be a very personal thing,” said Modesto actor and director David Barbaree, who helped to organize the service and was a longtime friend of Lieberman’s.

The free event will include a series of speakers she worked with, from former Modesto Mayor Carmen Sabatino to Modesto Performing Arts founder and general director Paul Tischer and one of her best friends and longtime piano accompanist Gail Johnson. Longtime area theater arts couple Noble and Sandra Dinse round out the speakers.

Performing will be California State University, Stanislaus, music professor Joseph Wiggett, whose program Lieberman boosted throughout her career, as well as vocalist Laura Jensen and actor Jacob Bronson.

The program will include an interpretive dance by Lieberman’s granddaughter, Emily Gay McDaniel, and performance from the Modesto Symphony Choir. Video messages from Lieberman’s friends and a montage of photos from her life will also be presented. Johnson and Kyle Barker will serve as accompanists for the service.

A reception will follow the public program, which is expected to run about 90 minutes. Parking is free in the lot across the street from the theater. Doors will open at 1:15 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early because of expected crowds.

The Grace Lieberman Memorial Service begins at 2 p.m. at the State Theatre, 1307 J St. Admission is free.