What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
THE SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKS ▪ Aug. 31
All-female comedy team. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
CAFE TACVBA ▪ Sept. 1
Mexico’s leading alternative rock band. 7:45 p.m. $59-$99.
JFC FUNDRAISING GALA ▪ Sept. 5
Juline Foundation for Children presents An Evening Under the Stars Annual Fundraiser Gala. 6 p.m. $60.
MUSIC OF WHITNEY HOUSTON ▪ Sept. 6
Tribute. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
ANTHONY K ▪ Sept. 7
Modesto-area comic whose star is on the rise. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
CLAY WALKER ▪ Sept. 12
Country singer. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN ▪ Sept. 13
Christian music artist. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
THE 5TH DIMENSION ▪ Sept. 14
Classic pop group. 8 p.m. $29-$69.
THE AARON DURR BAND ▪ Sept. 15
Oakdale/Modesto native musician with Stop Motion Poetry. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 31
Aug. 31 Blade Runner Band. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
LIVE MUSIC ON BURNEY ▪ Through Sept. 14
Mini concerts with barbecue hot dogs available to usher in new school year. Featuring NewHorizonsJazz, Central Valley Brass, Camaraderie Quintet and the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3:30-4:30 p.m. outside of Gottschalk Music Center, 133 Burney Ave., Modesto.
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Sept. 30
Sept. 2, The Poorhouse Trio. Sept. 9, Kelly Foley; Sept. 16, Marirose; Sept. 23, Allison Ruiz; Sept. 30 MoTown MVPs. 10 a.m.-noon. 1202 J St. Modesto.
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & BUSH ▪ Aug. 31
With The Cult. 7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys. $55-$360.
SLIM MAN ▪ Sept. 1
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
PICNIC AT THE POPS ▪ Sept. 8
Modesto Symphony Orchestra presents The Music of Queen with singer Brody Dolyniuk. 7:30 p.m. E&J Gallo Winery grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. $12-$40 for general lawn seating, $20-$60 for reserved lawn seating, with discounts for groups of 10 or larger. www.modestosymphony.org.
DAUGHTRY ▪ Sept. 11
Rock band. 7:30 p.m. Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. 7:30 p.m. $63.50-$83.50. www.turlocktheatre.org
LED ▪ Sept. 15
Led Zepplin tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Hollywood is a wild place and the only thing more exciting than what is in front of the camera is what is going on behind the scenes. $8.
FILM: “BOOK CLUB” ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. $8.
FILM: “Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN” ▪ Sept. 2
Two teenage boys and an attractive older woman embark on a road trip. 1 p.m. $8.
FILM: “SPIRITED AWAY” ▪ Sept. 6
Winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure. 7 p.m $8.
FILM: “FAR FROM THE TREE” ▪ Sept. 7
Documentary follows families meeting extraordinary challenges through love, empathy, and understanding. $8.
STEVE TREVINO ▪ Sept. 7
Comedian. 8 p.m. $30.
FILM: “SELENA” ▪ Sept. 12
Jennifer Lopez stars in this biopic about Grammy-winning recording artist Selena Quintanilla. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THE WIFE” ▪ Sept. 14
After nearly forty years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman lives are thrown into a whirlwind when Joe is awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed body of work as an author. $8
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY” ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 30
Male heirs of Baskerville are being offed one by one and Sherlock Holmes is on the case. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Sierra Repetory Theatre’s Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St. Columbia. $20-$37. www.sierrarep.org.
“SEEING RED: A TIME-TRAVELING MUSICAL” ▪ Sept. 6
San Francisco Mime Troupe presents musical about disillusioned Trump voter who travels back in time to 1912. 6:30 p.m. Applegate Community Park, Open Air Theatre, Merced. Free.
“AWARD WINNERS: SONGS BROADWAY AND HOLLYWOOD” ▪ Sept. 7-16
Sierra Repertory Theatre present cabaret theater production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way in Sonora. $35. www.SierraRep.org.
“ROMEO AND JULIET” ▪ Sept. 7-23
Center Stage Conservatory presents Shakespeare classic with all-female cast. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
“YANKEE TAVERN” ▪ Sept. 14-30
Just when you thought you’d heard every crazy 9/11 conspiracy theory, a stranger walks into the Yankee Tavern. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays and Thursday, Sept. 27. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $25, $10 active military and students. prospecttheaterproject.org
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
Through November, paintings by Tamara Keiper and Rhett Regina Owings.Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 15, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Gin Blossoms, Tonic. Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 31, Night Moves; Sept. 1, Boys of Summer; Sept. 6, Guy Dossi Band; Sept. 7, Roy Rogers; Sept. 8, Power Play; Sept. 13, Jeramy Norris and the Dangerous Mood; Sept. 14, Buck Ford; Sept. 15, Flo. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MARIPOSA COUNTY FAIR ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Horse shows, agricultural events, displays, demonstrations, entertainment, rodeo, destruction derby, midway and more. Noon-1 a.m. Aug. 31, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Sept 1-2, 8 a.m.-6 p.m Sept. 3. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road. $5-$10. www.mariposafair.com.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 1-2
The end of summer is celebrated during this 46th annual event in the Mother Lode town of Arnold. There will be beer and food, more than 50 booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4 in Arnold. Free.
NEWMAN FALL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 30-Sept. 2
48th annual community celebration. The Miss Newman pageant at the West Side Theatre kicks off the festivities on at 6 p.m. Thursday. A 21-and-older wine, cheese and craft beer event on Main Street will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, the same day that the carnival opens from noon to 11 p.m.; the carnival also runs 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday. A parade on Sunday begins 11 a.m. at Mariposa Street and travels along Main Street. Festival at Pioneer Park, 1250 Tulare St., Newman. Free. 209-451-2815.
EDIBLE EXTRAVAGANZA ▪ Sept. 6
The Center for Human Services’ 32nd annual fundraising event will feature local restaurants, caterers, bakers, confectioners, vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers. 6 to 9 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St. $50 advance, $55 door. www.centerforhumanservices.org.
DENAIR FARM AND FAMILY FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 8
Food and craft vendors, entertainment, farm equipment show and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown Denair. www.denairfestival.com.
ACORN FESTIAL ▪ Sept. 8-9
The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians celebrates the 52nd annual celebration of the black oak acorn harvest with traditional dancers, hand games tournament, native arts and crafts, and more, including an intertribal pow wow, deep-pit barbecue dinner and Indian tacos. 10 a.m. to dusk both days. Tuolumne Rancheria, 19595 Mi-Wu St., Tuolumne. mewuk.com.
ASSYRIAN FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 9-10
21st annual Assyrian Food Festival presented by the Assyrian Cultural Center of Bet-Nahrain. Authentic food, art and artifact exhibits, music, dance, arts and crafts and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Assyrian Cultural Center, 3119 S. Central Ave., Ceres. $15 advance, $17 at the door. www.assyrianfoodfestival.com.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
The 53rd annual event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals available at drive-up window and shuttles available from Panera parking lot. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12. www.goannunciation.org.
ASSYRIAN FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
Hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California. Food, historical exhibits, live entertainment and a kids zone will be on hand. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $1 entry. www.cvassyrianfestival.com
FILM
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS ▪ Through Sept. 21
City of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. Aug 31, “Despicable Me 3”; Sept 7, “Deep Under Pressure”; Sept 14, “The Lego Ninjago Movie”; Sept 21, “Coco.” Movies begin at dusk. Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto. Free. 209-577-5344.
FOOD & FUN
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
RIPON GRANGE CHICKEN BARBEQUE ▪ Sept. 15
Dinner includes chicken, beans, salad and dessert. 5-7:09 p.m. Corner of Milgeo and Ripona Ave. Adults $10, age 10 under $5. Drive through available.
ODDS & ENDS
TURLOCK ANIME COMIC CON ▪ Sept. 3
Comic con and cosplay. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7, free age 12 and under.
