What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
ALOHA HAWAII LIVE ▪ Aug. 25
Hawaiian music and entertainment. 7 p.m. $39.
MJ LIVE ▪ Aug. 30
Michael Jackson tribute. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
THE SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKS ▪ Aug. 31
All-female comedy team. 7:30 p.m. $29-$49.
CAFE TACVBA ▪ Sept. 1
Mexico’s leading alternative rock band. 7:45 p.m. $59-$99.
JFC FUNDRAISING GALA ▪ Sept. 5
Juline Foundation for Children presents An Evening Under the Stars Annual Fundraiser Gala. 6 p.m. $60.
WHITNEY HOUSTON ▪ Sept. 6
Tribute. 7:30 p.m. $29-$69.
ANTHONY K ▪ Sept. 7
Modesto-area comic whose star is on the rise. Adult content. 7:30 p.m. $15-$25.
PICNIC AT THE POPS ▪ Sept. 8
Annual Modesto Symphony Orchestra show presents the music of Queen. 7:30 p.m. $20-$60.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
THE MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Sept. 16, Richie Blue Band; Oct. 21, Blue Skies Trio; Nov. 18, KnightSounds Big Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 23
Aug. 24, Gary Gervase & Kickstart Blues; Aug. 25, David Dow & Friends; Aug. 30 open jam with David Dow; Aug. 31 Blade Runner Band. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Aug. 26
Aug. 26, Tea; Sept. 2, The Poorhouse Trio. Sept. 9, Kelly Foley; Sept. 16, Marirose; Sept. 23, Allison Ruiz; Sept. 30 MoTown MVPs. 10 a.m.-noon. 1202 J St. Modesto.
AMY GRANT ▪ Aug. 24
Grammy-winning crossover Christian artist with Tim Timmons in grand opening concert for the new Fruit Yard Amphitheater. 7 p.m. 7948 Yosemite Blvd. $33 general admission lawn seating, $45-$75 for reserved. www.thefruityardevents.com.
LIVE MUSIC ON BURNEY ▪ Aug. 24-Sept. 14
Mini concerts with barbecue hot dogs available to usher in new school year. Featuring NewHorizonsJazz, Central Valley Brass, Camaraderie Quintet and the Elegant Ladies of Jazz. 3:30-4:30 p.m. outside of Gottschalk Music Center, 133 Burney Ave., Modesto.
ANTSY MCCLAIN AND THE TRAILER PARK TROUBADOURS ▪ Aug 25
Music and humor. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
AN AFTERNOON WITH ELVIS PRESLEY ▪ Aug. 26
Tribute artist Severiano “Seve” Botello. 2 p.m. Gaslight Community Conservatory; 3908 N. Gratton Road, Denair. $15. www.denairgaslight.com
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS & BUSH ▪ Aug. 31
With The Cult. 7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$360.
SLIM MAN ▪ Sept. 1
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “EIGHTH GRADE” ▪ Aug. 24-30
Before she begins high school, Thirteen-year-old Kayla must make through the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year. $8.
FILM: “PUZZLE” ▪ Aug. 24-30
When Agnes discovers her love for jigsaw puzzles, her life unfolds in ways that were previously unimaginable. Now in her early 40s, Agnes relizes that she has never ventured far from home. $8.
ALEX LUCERO & LIVE AGAIN WITH THE JOINT CHIEFS ▪ Aug. 25
Band influenced by R&B and soul of the 1960s and ‘70s. 8 p.m. $30.
SCOTTY AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Hollywood is a wild place and the only thing more exciting than what is in front of the camera is what is going on behind the scenes. $8.
FILM: “BOOK CLUB” ▪ Aug. 31-Sept. 6
Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. $8.
FILM: “Y TU MAMA TAMBIEN” ▪ Sept. 2
Two teenage boys and an attractive older woman embark on a road trip. 1 p.m. $8.
FILM: “SPIRITED AWAY” ▪ Sept. 6
Winner of the Academy Award for best animated feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure. 7 p.m $8.
FILM: “FAR FROM THE TREE” ▪ Sept. 7
Documentary follows families meeting extraordinary challenges through love, empathy, and understanding. $8.
STEVE TREVINO ▪ Sept. 7
Comedian. 8 p.m. $30.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“SEEING RED: A TIME-TRAVELING MUSICAL” ▪ Sept. 6
San Francisco Mime Troupe presents musical about disillusioned Trump voter who travels back in time to 1912. 6:30 p.m. Applegate Community Park, Open Air Theatre, Merced. Free.
A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS ▪ Aug. 24-25
Four one-act plays by Christopher Durang. 7 p.m. Gaslight Community Conservatory; 3908 N. Gratton Road, Denair. $10, seniors: $8.
“AWARD WINNERS: SONGS BROADWAY AND HOLLYWOOD” ▪ Sept. 7-16
Sierra Repertory Theatre present cabaret theater production. 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way in Sonora. $35. www.SierraRep.org.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Sept. 20, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Through Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ Aug. 24
Print Mania, design and print your own masterpieces and see a printing press in action. 7-8 p.m.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul; Sept. 15, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Gin Blossoms, Tonic. Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 24, Uptown Funk; Aug. 25, Arizona Jones; Aug. 30, Harvey Gold; Aug. 31, Night Moves. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
TASTE OF OAKDALE ▪ Aug. 28
Food, drink and more. 5-8 p.m. Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave., Oakdale. $25 advance; $35 door. 209-847-2244.
GREEK FOOD FESTIVAL ▪ Sept. 15-16
The 53rd annual event features a Greek dinner, outdoor coffeehouse, marketplace, bakery and tour of the host Byzantine-style Orthodox Church. Take-out meals available at drive-up window and shuttles available from Panera parking lot. Noon-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 313 Tokay Ave., Modesto. $15 advance; $18 adults at the door, $9 under age 12. www.goannunciation.org.
FILM
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS ▪ Through Sept. 21
City of Modesto presents family friendly movies under the stars on Friday evenings. Aug 24, “Emoji Movie”; Aug 31, “Despicable Me 3”; Sept 7, “Deep Under Pressure”; Sept 14, “The Lego Ninjago Movie”; Sept 21, “Coco.” Movies begin at dusk. Mancini Bowl, Graceada Park, Modesto. Free. Movies subject to change; to verify movie titles and dates, call 209-577-5344.
FOOD & FUN
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
“FARM TO FORK TO FLAVOR” ▪ Aug. 24
Farmers market-style event featuring local artisan food companies as Sciabica Olive Oil hosts showcase. Food for purchase, live music and demonstrations by chefs Dana Johnson and David Bradford. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sciabica Olive Oil, 2150 Yosemite Blvd. Free.
ODDS & ENDS
TURLOCK ANIME COMIC CON ▪ Sept. 3
Comic con and cosplay. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. $7, free age 12 and under.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571.
TALENT
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Sept. 16
Entries accepted for Carnegie Art Center juried exhibition celebrating contemporary. Artists can enter up to six works; entry fee $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761
Comments