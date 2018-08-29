Cafe Tacvba brings its alternative Mexican music to the Gallo Center.
Entertainment

Mexican alt-rock powerhouse in Modesto? Yes, plus other top entertainment options

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 29, 2018 12:10 PM

Cafe Tacvba brings its alternative Mexican music to the Gallo Center.
Cafe Tacvba

Recognized as Mexico’s leading alternative rock band, Café Tacvba blends rock, indigenous folk, electronic and punk music. The Grammy Award-winning group has devoted fans worldwide. Café Tacvba’s album “Re” was named the top Latin Rock Album of All Time by Rolling Stone in 2013.

WHEN: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $59-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Honoring Grace Lieberman

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at the State Theatre for the late Grace Lieberman, longtime Modesto arts supporter and performer who died in April. She’ll be honored by speakers and musicians with a reception immediately following at the theater.

WHEN: 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 1

WHERE: State Theater, 1307 J St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

3 Doors Down comes to the Black Oak Casino with Collective Soul.
3 Doors Down and Collective Soul

Rock bands Collective Soul and 3 Doors Down have taken their hits on the road with the “Rock & Roll Express,” including a visit to Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion. Collective Soul scored hits with “Shine,” “December ” and “The World I Know.” 3 Doors Down is best known for “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.”

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4

WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.

TICKETS: $40-$150

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

Etta May of The Southern Fried Chicks
The Southern Fried Chicks

This trio of women has been the top-grossing all-female comedy team since the debut of its one-hour comedy special on CMT. Etta May, Sonya White and Karen Mills bring their comedy to the Gallo Center with stories, music, audience participation, singing and dancing.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$49

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Arts & Crafts in Arnold

The end of summer is celebrated during this 46th annual event in the Mother Lode town of Arnold. There will be beer and food, more than 50 booths filled with art, crafts, face painting and live music both days. Performers include Modesto band Home Grown and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2

WHERE: Grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4, Arnold

ADMISSION: Free.

ONLINE: www.gocalaveras.com

Patrons enjoy the 2017 Edible Extravaganza at Modesto Centre Plaza.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

Edible Extravaganza

The Center for Human Services’ 32nd annual fundraising event features local restaurants, caterers, bakers, confectioners, vintners, beverage purveyors and local growers sharing samples their bounty.

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

TICKETS: $50 advance, $55 door

ONLINE: www.centerforhumanservices.org.

