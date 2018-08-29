Holmes and Watson on the comedic case for SRT’s “Baskerville”

The game’s afoot at Sierra Repertory Theatre beginning this weekend as intrepid sleuthing duo Sherlock Holmes and sidekick Watson solve the murders of a prominent family.
The Mother Lode troupe presents Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” from Friday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 30, at its East Sonora Theatre.
Based on the classic Arthur Conan Doyle novel “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Sierra Rep brings this fast-paced comedy version with a cast of just five who work their theatrical magic to portray 40 different characters, according to a press release from SRT.
Jerry Lloyd stars as Sherlock Holmes with Daniel Harray as Doctor Watson. The other three busy actors in the cast are Marc Gellar, Toby Troppe and Mia Mekjian.
“The gimmick here is that our pair of protagonists are surrounded by an ensemble of three delightful comic actors who play everyone else,” according to the press release. “Watching our troupe change among 40 different characters, both quickly off-stage (and even more quickly on-stage), is nothing short of amazing.”
“Baskerville” is directed and designed by SRT co-founder Dennis Jones. “There is inherent humor in Doyle’s stories and playwright Ken Ludwig has so masterfully adapted ‘Baskerville’ into a play that is all at once clever and funny while honoring the traditional world of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson,” he said in the release.
A large part of Jones’ focus has been on creating the show’s atmosphere and the traditional world of Holmes and Watson. “Then inside of that, add the element of the supernatural hound; and then inside of that, add the element of our deliriously funny clowns who represent the cast of characters that make up ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’,” he said. “Cleverness, ingenuity and humor will make this show terrifically fun.”
Tickets are $25 for opening weekend performances on Friday and Saturday evening. An opening night reception will be held after the Aug. 31 performance, with the audience invited to join the actors and SRT staff for a light reception at Christopher’s at the City Hotel in downtown Columbia. The event is included in the $25 opening night price of admission.
In addition, a post-show talk-back will be held on Friday, Sept. 21, with members of the cast, free with the purchase of a ticket for that evening’s performance.
“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Friday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 30
WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora
TICKETS: $32 to $47
ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org
