“Killer Queen” of a show coming to Modesto; more great shows on their way for 2018-19

It may be an unofficial marker, but when the annual Picnic at the Pops concert from the Modesto Symphony Orchestra rolls around each year, it’s also a good time to talk about new season offerings from the region’s many other arts companies.
A look at the list of performance organizations below tells you all you need to know about the Modesto area’s artistic scene — it’s alive and well and thriving. There are several theater companies, venues and associations that have been staging programs for decades. Most have announced their new 2018-19 seasons.
Of course, the region’s largest venue is Modesto’s Gallo Center for the Arts, which announced its season in May. Below are the upcoming shows from some of the region’s smaller companies and groups, kicking off with a look at this year’s Picnic at the Pops from MSO:
Modesto Symphony Orchestra — Held every year in September on the grounds of the E.&J. Gallo Winery, the Picnic at the Pops concert begins the MSO’s new season. The family friendly event attracts more than 4,000 people from Modesto and neighboring communities for an evening of music, dancing and fireworks under the stars.
This year, the 24th annual event presents “The Music of Queen” featuring lead singer Brody Dolyniuk, a returning artist who is known for capturing the voices and mannerisms of several classic artists such as Queen lead singer Freddy Mercury.
The program will be conducted by Martin Herman and features a long list of Queen hits, from “Under Pressure” and “Killer Queen” to “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Picnic at the Pops begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Gallo grounds, 600 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto. Tickets are $12-$40 for general lawn seating, $20-$60 for reserved lawn seating, with discounts for groups of 10 or larger. For more, see www.modestosymphony.org.
The bulk of the MSO season is performed at the Gallo Center for the Arts, where the symphony is a resident company: Oct. 12-13, Symphonie Fantastique; Nov. 9-10, Holst — The Planets; Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Holiday Pops!; Dec. 18, Holiday Candlelight Concert (held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church); Feb. 1-2, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Norman & Lockington; March 8-9, Disney in Concert — Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl; April 12-13, Sibelius & Tchaikovsky; May 10-11, Stravinsky The Rite of Spring & Fauré Requiem; May 31, Hollywood Sings! with Michael Krajewski & Lori Zabka.
Central West Ballet — Modesto’s professional ballet company plans a “season with a bite” for 2018-19, according to artistic director Rene Daveluy, kicking off with a Halloween-themed opener, “Dracula,” an original production. After cutting back to three shows the past few seasons, CWB returns to a four-show season: Oct. 19-20, “Dracula”; Dec. 7-16, “Nutcracker,” including its Dec. 13 “Nutcracker in Jazz” version; March 22-23, “Creations”; May 18-19, “The Secret Garden.”
Another resident company at the Gallo Center, CWB performs at the venue, 1000 I St., Modesto. The company also takes its shows on tour to the Grand Theatre in Tracy. For more and for tickets, see www.centralwestballet.org.
Center Stage Conservatory — This company of local artists and actors provides an intimate theater experience of contemporary and family productions in its downtown Modesto venue: Sept. 7-23, Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” featuring an all-female cast. More shows to be announced.
Center Stage Conservatory’s Lower Level Theatre is at 948 11th St., Modesto. Tickets are $10-$15 at www.centerstagemodesto.com.
Gallo Center Repertory Company — The Gallo Center launched its own theater company in 2016, offering productions that mostly feature community and student actors. This season, the group will present four plays as well as a school touring production of “The Bully Buster Rides Again,” which it takes to schools across the region. The company’s regular season: Nov. 2-4, “Stand and Deliver”; Dec. 7-9, “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol”; Feb. 1-2, “Steel Magnolias”; April 26-28, “Tuesdays with Morrie”.
Gallo Rep’s plays are presented in the Gallo Center’s Foster Family Theatre, 1000 I St., Modesto. See www.galloarts.org.
Modesto Community Concert Association — MCCA presents five concerts this year, concluding with a hometown appearance by Broadway star Jeremy Stolle: Sept. 16, ukulele musician, singer and actor Aiden James; Jan. 13, country group Nashville Legacy; Feb. 24, harpist Madeline Olson; March 31, fiddler player Hanneke Cassel Band; April 9, Modesto native and Broadway star Jeremy Stolle.
MCCA is a resident company at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. Subscription series tickets begin at $75, with individual ticket prices beginning at $15. http://www.modestocca.org or purchase tickets at www.galloarts.org.
Modesto Performing Arts — This regional company continues to present musicals as a resident company at the Gallo Center, led by longtime director Paul Tischer. There’s one show left for 2018 with the 2019 season to be announced: Nov. 23-25, holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
MPA performs at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. For more, see modestoperformingarts.com
Prospect Theater Project — This longstanding company presents innovative plays in its intimate downtown theater. Prospect will present another season of unique and thought-provoking works: Sept. 14-30, “Yankee Tavern”; Nov. 16-Dec. 2, “Watch on the Rhine”; Jan. 11-20, “On the Verge”; Feb. 22-March 10, “The Flick”; May 3-19, “Sons of the Prophet”; July 19-Aug. 4, “A Walk in the Woods”.
Prospect Theater is at 1214 K St., Modesto. Tickets to its shows are $25, $10 active military and students; season tickets now available at a $30 discount. See prospecttheaterproject.org
Sierra Repertory Theatre — This active Mother Lode company presents mostly musicals at its two theaters, East Sonora and Fallon House. Aug. 31-Sept. 30, “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” (for more on this show, see Page 8); Oct. 12-28, “Intimate Apparel”; Nov. 2-Dec. 9, “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas”; Nov. 30-Dec 3, “Holiday Jukebox”.
SRT’s East Sonora Theatre is at 13891 Mono Way. Its Fallon House Theatre is at 11175 Washington St., Columbia. See www.sierrarep.org.
Sunday Afternoons at CBS — Congregation Beth Shalom presents its annual series of concerts that are open to the community: Oct. 14, Cajun, Zydeco group Tom Rigney & Flambeau; Jan. 13, tango group Redwood Tango Ensemble; March 20, children’s chorus Voena; Nov. 4, operatic tenor Chris Pucci; Feb. 10, Grace Lieberman tribute by Christine Capsuto; April 14, flamenco jazz group Incendio.
Congregation Beth Shalom is at 1705 Sherwood Ave., Modesto. Subscription series tickets are $100-$110; single tickets are $20-$25 with the exception of the Feb. 10 Capsuto show that also features a tea with tickets at $35. See sundaysatcbs.com.
Townsend Opera — Along with its productions, Modesto’s longtime opera company also holds a recital series at various times at downtown’s Mistlin Gallery: Oct. 28, 35th Anniversary Gala Celebration; May 3 and 5, the opera “Carmen.”
Townsend Opera is a resident company at the Gallo Center, 1000 I St., Modesto. For tickets, see www.galloarts.org.
Turlock Community Concert Association — This concert association provides five family shows this year: Oct. 15, Broadway-style production Vocal Trash; Nov. 3, saxophone quintet Five Sax; Feb. 9, acoustic septet Barrio Manouche; March 19, pianist Thomas Pandolfi; May 18, Golden West Winds, part of the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West.
TCCA performs at the Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 E Canal Drive. Season tickets are $45-$140; individual tickets are $15-$25 at www.turlockconcert.org.
Turlock Community Theatre — The new season begins in September and promises a lineup of music and comedy: Sept. 11, Rock band Daughtry; Oct. 28, classic rock band Night Ranger; Nov. 17, classic pop duo The Righteous Brothers; Dec. 5, U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West Holiday Spectacular; Jan. 26, comedian Felipe Esparza; Feb. 12, classic pop singer Peter Cetera; April 6, Tam-Tam Talent Show.
The Turlock venue is locate at 1574 E Canal Drive. For more, see www.turlocktheatre.org
Comments