Smokey Robinson, Ramon Ayala, Cesar Millan, theater and more in Modesto, Mother Lode

By Pat Clark

August 16, 2018 05:21 PM

Smokey Robinson plays the Black Oak Casino on Saturday.
The State, Columbia

Smokey Robinson

Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson brings his classic hits to the Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion on Saturday. Count on Robinson to sing timeless hits, including “Being With You,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Tears of a Clown and “Second That Emotion.”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne

TICKETS: $35-$200

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

Krista Joy Serpa and Curtis Nelson prepare for the Modesto Performing Arts production of Jekyll and Hyde.
Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”

Music, drama and horror combine in the classic tale of “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical” being staged by Modesto Performing Arts through Sunday at the Gallo Center. Based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” the gothic musical is a story of murder, as well as one of love.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$35

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Cesar Millan returns to the Gallo Center in Modesto.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Cesar Millan

The original host of the “Dog Whisperer” series and star of “Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation” makes a return appearance to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Millan will share his training secrets and audiences can watch as he demonstrates his training techniques with multiple dogs from local rescues, live on stage.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$125

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Stu Cook (Bass) and Doug Clifford (Drums) of Creedence Clearwater Revisited will play Ironstone Vineyards.
Clearwater Revisited

Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to continue performing the icon band’s hit songs, live in concert. They come to Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys on a bill that includes classic pop band America and Grover Anderson.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $45-$300

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Ramon Ayala brings his accordian back to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Ramon Ayala

“The Accordion King” returns to the Gallo Center for the fourth time. Since 1971, Ayala has defined much of modern norteño music with his distinctive accordion playing and lyrics, winning Grammy Awards along the way.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $49-$99

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Gold & Outdoor Festival

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora holds a gold country extravaganza this weekend for the Gold & Outdoor Festivals. There will be gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19

WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora

ADMISSION: $7, free age 12 and under

ONLINE: www.deltagolddiggers.com.

