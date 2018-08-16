Smokey Robinson, Ramon Ayala, Cesar Millan, theater and more in Modesto, Mother Lode

Smokey Robinson
Legendary Motown singer Smokey Robinson brings his classic hits to the Black Oak Casino’s Westside Pavilion on Saturday. Count on Robinson to sing timeless hits, including “Being With You,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Tears of a Clown and “Second That Emotion.”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18
WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne
TICKETS: $35-$200
ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com
Jekyll and Hyde The Musical”
Music, drama and horror combine in the classic tale of “Jekyll and Hyde The Musical” being staged by Modesto Performing Arts through Sunday at the Gallo Center. Based on the Robert Louis Stevenson novella “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” the gothic musical is a story of murder, as well as one of love.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$35
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Cesar Millan
The original host of the “Dog Whisperer” series and star of “Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation” makes a return appearance to the Gallo Center for the Arts. Millan will share his training secrets and audiences can watch as he demonstrates his training techniques with multiple dogs from local rescues, live on stage.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$125
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Clearwater Revisited
Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to continue performing the icon band’s hit songs, live in concert. They come to Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys on a bill that includes classic pop band America and Grover Anderson.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
WHERE: Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $45-$300
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Ramon Ayala
“The Accordion King” returns to the Gallo Center for the fourth time. Since 1971, Ayala has defined much of modern norteño music with his distinctive accordion playing and lyrics, winning Grammy Awards along the way.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $49-$99
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Gold & Outdoor Festival
The Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora holds a gold country extravaganza this weekend for the Gold & Outdoor Festivals. There will be gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19
WHERE: Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora
ADMISSION: $7, free age 12 and under
ONLINE: www.deltagolddiggers.com.
