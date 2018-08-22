Christmas in August? Why it’s possible when Amy Grant comes to Modesto

We’ll be heading into late August when singer Amy Grant opens a new amphitheater east of Modesto, but don’t be surprised if a Christmas song or two sneaks into her mix of hits.
The Christian crossover artist might be almost as well known — better known, even, by some — for her many Christmas albums and holiday hits.
Grant brings her music to a 7 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 24, at the new Fruit Yard Amphitheatre, rurally located adjacent to orchards and a longstanding restaurant and market just west of Waterford. She’ll be joined on the night’s bill by contemporary Christian artist Tim Timmons.
Grant, 57, didn’t realize she’d be the inaugural performer at the new outdoor venue. “That’s wonderful,” she said during a phone call last week from Nashville. “I have some great experiences being part of inaugural performances.”
Grant has earned six Grammy Awards and several Dove Awards. Among her best-known hits are “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat,” “That’s What Love is For,” as well as “The Next Time I Fall,” a duet with Peter Cetera. She’s also scored Christmas albums with songs that have become modern standards such as “Breath of Heaven” and “Grown-Up Christmas List.”
Most recently, she released a single in May, “Say It With a Kiss.” While she continues to tour, she’s also focusing on “things that cannot be monetized.”
“I’m just enjoying connecting what have felt like are a lot of disparate threads in my life,” she said, which includes opening her farm in Nashville to youth camps as well as fireside gatherings that promote community and mindfulness. Grant shares that “home base” in Nashville with her husband, country music star Vince Gill. The couple have five children — four from previous marriages and one daughter together.
She’s preparing herself for that last child to leave the nest, so “I’m trying to be really selective about the work I do,” she said. But while being selective, playing live shows like the upcoming one in Modesto remains important.
“Absolutely,” she said when asked if touring was still a big part of her life. “I hope I’m touring until I can’t function anymore. I’m sure when my daughter leaves for college I’ll turn into a gypsy again.”
Grant said audiences Friday evening can expect “a walk down memory lane with music.”
“I’m coming with a great band, just really talented musicians and singers. We just kind of go down memory lane and play old songs, new songs, from every decade ... tell some stories about the songs,” she said. “It’s fun just to make the theater feel like a living room — that’s really my goal.”
As for a possible brief side trip down Christmas lane?
“I just might,” she said. “I do get requests for Christmas music. Sometimes songs I hardly even remember.”
While she’s had tremendous success with holiday music, “I was not trying to brand myself as a Christmas artist,” she said. “But December has historically been the busiest time of year for me ... It’s been a natural way for me to incorporate my faith into music.”
“It’s always been a joy to make Christmas music ... long after (an artist) is gone, Christmas music has the greatest potential to be heard.” Of all her hits, she said, “It has the best shot of outliving me.”
Comments