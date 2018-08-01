What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 3-4
Ninth annual local talent competition. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
BUILDING 429 ▪ Aug. 3
Christian music. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.
TOTO ▪ Aug. 5
Classic rock. 5 p.m. $39-$89.
JEKYLL & HYDE ▪ Aug. 11-19
Modesto Performing Arts production of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic thriller. $19-$35.
PATTON OSWALT ▪ Aug. 11
Comedian. 8 p.m. $39-$99.
CESAR MILLAN ▪ Aug. 17
Original host of the "Dog Whisperer" series and star of "Cesar Millan's Dog Nation" 7 p.m. $49-$125.
SWON BROTHERS ▪ Aug. 18
Country music. 7:30 p.m. $19-$59.
RAMON AYALA ▪ Aug. 19
“The Accordion King.” 4 p.m. $49-$99.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through Aug. 23
Aug. 4, Craig and Dave; Aug. 9, open jam with David Dow; Aug. 10, Valley Jazz Company; Aug. 11, Bourbon Street Blues Band; Aug. 13, Blue Monday; Aug. 14, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener & MoSt; Aug. 16 open jam with David Dow; Aug. 18, Ernie Bucio's Little Big Band; Aug. 21, Modesto Unplugged World Music Jam; Aug. 22 Paint with Kate; Aug. 23 open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Aug. 26
Aug. 5, Tim Allen and Patty Castillo Davis; Aug. 12; Nathan Ignacio, Aug. 19 Doug, Marirose and Patty Reunion; Aug. 26, Tea. 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. 1202 J St. Modesto
ROB HILL BAND ▪ Aug 3
Soul, pop, jazz and blues. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $10. www.westsidetheatre.org
ABBACADABRA ▪ Aug. 4
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
CASH TRIBUTE FEATURING JAMES GARNER ▪ Aug 4
Celebrates the life and music of the Man in Black. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
ROB ELY – ELVIS THROUGH THE YEARS ▪ Aug 11
Elvis tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
FUSEBOX ▪ Aug 18
AC/DC tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
CLEARWATER REVISITED ▪ Aug. 19
With American. 6:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $45-$300.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE CATCHER WAS A SPY” ▪ Aug. 3-9
Paul Rudd stars as major league catcher Moe Berg in this film, set in WWII. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE KING” ▪ Aug. 3-9
Two-time Sundance Grand Jury winner Eugene Jarecki's new film takes Elvis Pressley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America, 40 after the death of the King. $8-$10.
FILM: “FREEDOM WRITERS” ▪ Aug. 5
California teacher tries to unify her disadvantaged, racially divided students. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE WARRIORS” ▪ Aug. 8
1979 cult film is a super-stylized action film from director Walter Hill, set in a dystopian near-future version of New York City. 7 p.m. $8-$10.
FILM: “ LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING ▪ Aug. 9
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is coming to the State Theatre this summer and first up is the kicks off to Peter Jackson’s epic fantasy adventure. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS” ▪ Aug. 10
When three strangers are reunited as long-lost identical triplets, their lives become a global sensation. $8-$10.
FILM: “LEAVE NO TRACE” ▪ Aug. 10
Will and his teenage daughter have been living off the grid in the forests for years. They’re lives are quickly changed when they get put into social services. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“MASTER CLASS” ▪ Through Aug. 5
A legend offers up a “Master Class” on the nature of art and creativity. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. prospecttheaterproject.org
“PAGEANT” ▪ Through Aug. 19
Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The lovely beauty pageant contestants will be played by men. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 13-Aug. 19. East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. $32 to $47. www.SierraRep.org
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Aug. 3-4
Children’s stage production of “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“CINDERELLA” ▪ Aug. 3-5
Gaslight Community Conservatory children’s production in Denair. To learn more, email info@denairgaslight.com or call 209-664-9514.
ART
ART TIME & SIP WINE STUDIOS ▪ 209-777-0129
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 920 16th St., Modesto.
BARKIN’ DOG GRILL ▪ 209-572-2341
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 940 11th St., Modesto.
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Aug. 14-Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
CHARTREUSE MUSE GALLERY AND ART SCHOOL ▪ 209-522-0935
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 918 10th St., Modesto.
www.thechartreusemuse.com.
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON MODESTO ▪ 209-526-6000
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1150 9th St., Modesto. modestoartwalk.com.
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
PRESERVATION COFFEE AND TEA ▪
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1030 J. St., Modesto. www.preservationcoffee.com.
RALSTON’S GOAT ▪ 209-549-9413
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1001 10th St., Modesteo. modestoartwalk.com.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
STANISLAUS FAMILY JUSTICE CENTER ▪ 209-525-5130
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1418 J St., Modesto.
STILL SMOKING ▪ 209-574-0681
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 1313 J St., Modesto.
TRESETTI’S WORLD CAFFE ▪ 209-572-2990
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. 927 11th St., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
ARTS SHOWCASE GALLERY TALK ▪ Aug. 12
Award-winning artists featured in the Carnegie Art Showcase exhibition will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. 2-3 p.m. Free with gallery admission.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Aug. 10, Jeff Foxworthy Aug. 18, Smokey Robinson; Aug. 10, Jeff Foxworthy; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul. Willow Creek Lounge: Aug. 3, Fast Times; Aug. 4, Power Play; Aug. 9, Hired Gunn; Aug. 10, Neon Velvet; Aug. 11, Clean Slate; Aug. 16, Whiskey Dawn; Aug. 17, Bobby Zoppi & the Corduroys; Aug. 18, Fresh; Aug. 23, California Creedence; Aug. 24, Uptown Funk; Aug. 25, Arizona Jones; Aug. 30, Harvey Gold; Aug. 31, Night Moves. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
CALAVERAS WINE, CHEESE AND OLIVE FESTIVAL ▪ Aug 4
Foothill wineries pour their vintages, cheese and olive purveyors offer samples with live music and a silent auction. 4-8 p.m. LaContenta Golf Club, Valley Springs. $30. www.sanandreasrotary.com.
FAMILY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 11
Art, car show, international food, performances and more. 10 am.-3 p.m. King-Kennedy Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-688-7756.
MODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 12
Valley Music Institute presents this eighth annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Headliner will be Bay Area musician Shirlee Robertson Temper. Food, drink and vendors. 10 a.m. to dusk Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest.
GOLD & OUTDOOR FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 18-19
Gold panning, equipment demonstrations, claim jumper detecting hunt, prospecting seminars, vendors and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, Sonora. $7, free age 12 and under. www.deltagolddiggers.com.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
ATWATER VFW BREAKFAST ▪ First Sundays
Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. 8-11 a.m. first Sunday of each month. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles with strawberries and cream, omelets and eggs cooked to order. Juice and coffee included. $3-$7 donation. 1390 Broadway Ave.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
HISTORY CENTER BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Presented by Northern Mariposa County History Center. 8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Coulterville School House, Broadway and Cemetery. $5 adults; $3 children.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
CERES WOMEN’S CLUB LUNCH ▪ First Tuesdays
11 a.m. first Tuesdays through May. My Garden Cafe, Whitmore Avenue, Ceres. $12.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
FOE BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Hosted by Fraternal Order of Eagles. 8-11 a.m. first Sundays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $6. 209-577-2298.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
KNIGHTS FERRY BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8 a.m.-noon first Sundays. IOOF Hall, Main Street, Knights Ferry. $5.
TURLOCK SONS IN RETIREMENT LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Monthly luncheon. 11:15 a.m. third Wednesdays. Denair Community Center, 3850 N. Gratton Road. 209-632-0011.
www.sirinc.org.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
OAKDALE WOMEN’S CLUB ▪ Ongoing
First Tuesdays, noon-2:30 p.m. Oakdale Country Club, North Stearns Road, Oakdale. $16. 209-342-0281.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park, 1400 N. Tully Road, Turlock. 209 883 1663
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY TOY TRAIN OPERATORS ▪ Ongoing
First Sundays. 1:30 p.m. Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 1400 N. Tully Road Turlock. 209 883 1663
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Through Aug. 18
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive event. 10 a.m. Aug. 4, 18. Space limited, reservations recommended. Columbia State Historic Park. $5 adults, $1 children. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
Comments