What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
DISNEY’S “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
YES Company presents the classic fairy tale. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Thursday; 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $14-$45.
AMERICAN IDOL LIVE ▪ July 30
Top 7 finalists: Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard with special guest, Season 8 American Idol winner Kris Allen. 7:30 p.m. $39-$79.
VALLEY TALENT PROJECT ▪ Aug. 3-4
Ninth annual local talent competition. 7 p.m. $10-$30.
BUILDING 429 ▪ Aug. 3
Christian music. 7:30 p.m. $30-$40.
TOTO ▪ Aug. 5
Classic rock. 5 p.m. $39-$89.
JEKYLL & HYDE ▪ Aug. 11-19
Modesto Performing Arts production of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic thriller. $19-$35.
PATTON OSWALT ▪ Aug. 11
Comedian. 8 p.m. $39-$99.
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
www.galloarts.org.
MUSIC
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 30
July 27, David Dow and Friends; July 28, Bourbon Street Blues Ban; Aug. 2, open jam with Patrick Campbell. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
DEVA CAFE SUNDAY BRUNCH MUSIC ▪ Through Aug. 26
Aug. 5, Tim Allen and Patty Castillo Davis; Aug. 12; Nathan Ignacio, Aug. 19 Doug, Marirose and Patty Reunion; Aug. 26, Tea. 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. 1202 J St. Modesto
WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS ▪ July 28
7:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $58-$420.
JOHN NILSEN PIANO CONCERT ▪ July 28
Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter performs traditional hymn arrangements, boogie woogie, and some folk music. 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 850 16th St., Modesto. Free will offering.
FOREIGNER ▪ July 29
With Jason Bonham and Queensryche. 6:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$400.
JULIE-N-FRIENDS ▪ July 29
Gospel music featuring the Herb Henry Family, the Evidence Quartet, Bridge Of Grace, Amanda Henry and Daymon Qualls. 6 p.m. Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave, Merced. Free. 559-304-1102.
ROB HILL BAND ▪ Aug 3
Soul, pop, jazz and blues. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $10. www.westsidetheatre.org
ABBACADABRA ▪ Aug. 4
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
CASH TRIBUTE FEATURING JAMES GARNER ▪ Aug 4
Celebrates the life and music of the Man in Black. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $25-$28. www.westsidetheatre.org
ROB ELY – ELVIS THROUGH THE YEARS ▪ Aug 11
Elvis tribute. 8 p.m. West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman. $20-$25. www.westsidetheatre.org
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “THE KING” ▪ July 27-Aug. 2
Eugene Jarecki's new film takes Elvis Pressley’s 1963 Rolls-Royce on a musical road trip across America. $8-$10.
FILM: “DAMSEL” ▪ July 27-Aug. 2
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in this comedic western. $8-$10.
FILM: “THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW” ▪ July 28
With Barely Legal shadow casters. 11 p.m. $12.
FILM: “THE CATCHER WAS A SPY” ▪ Aug. 3
Paul Rudd stars as major league catcher Moe Berg in this film, set in WWII. $8-$10.
FILM: “FREEDOM WRITERS” ▪ Aug. 5
California teacher tries to unify her disadvantaged, racially divided students. $8-$10.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
“MASTER CLASS” ▪ Through Aug. 5
A legend offers up a “Master Class” on the nature of art and creativity. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Prospect Theater Project, 1214 K St., Modesto. $10-$20. prospecttheaterproject.org
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Aug. 3-4
Children’s stage production of “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“CINDERELLA” ▪ Aug. 3-5
Gaslight Community Conservatory children’s production in Denair. To learn more, email info@denairgaslight.com or call 209-664-9514.
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
Through Aug. 3, “Celebration of Fiber Arts”; Aug. 14-Oct. 6, Autumn Art Festival III, Juried Member Show. Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
Aug. 16, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ Through Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. July 12.
YOSEMITE RENAISSANCE ▪ Aug. 8-Oct. 7
Exhibit with opening reception Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m.
ARTS SHOWCASE GALLERY TALK ▪ Aug. 12
Award-winning artists featured in the Carnegie Art Showcase exhibition will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions in the gallery. 2-3 p.m. Free with gallery admission.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
www.jacksoncasino.com.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: Aug. 18, Smokey Robinson; Aug. 10, Jeff Foxworthy; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul. Willow Creek Lounge: July 27, Priss; July 28, The Wiz Kid; Aug. 2, Stompboxx; Aug. 3, Fast Times; Aug. 4, Power Play; Aug. 9, Hired Gunn; Aug. 10, Neon Velvet; Aug. 11, Clean Slate. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
TWAIN HARTE SUMMER ART & WINE FESTIVAL ▪ July 28-29
Annual street festival features craft and graphic artists, wine, food and live entertainment. Performers include Comedy Industries, Coyote Hill, BluesBox Bayou Band. Cool Custom Hot Rod Car Show at Twain Harte Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Downtown Twain Harte. Free. www.fireonthemountain.com.
WINES IN THE PINES ▪ July 28
Held in conjunction with the Twain Harte Summer Art & Wine Festival above, this event features wine tasting and food with live music by Jana and Leroy. Noon to 4 p.m. Meadow Plaza. $30, age 21 and over only. www.twainhartecc.com.
CALAVERAS WINE, CHEESE AND OLIVE FESTIVAL ▪ Aug 4
Foothill wineries pour their vintages, cheese and olive purveyors offer samples with live music and a silent auction. 4-8 p.m. LaContenta Golf Club, Valley Springs. $30. www.sanandreasrotary.com.
FAMILY INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 11
Art, car show, international food, performances and more. 10 am.-3 p.m. King-Kennedy Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Modesto. Free. 209-688-7756.
MODSTOCK MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ Aug. 12
Valley Music Institute presents this eighth annual event featuring more than 30 bands, including young students from the VMI program. Headliner will be Bay Area musician Shirlee Robertson Temper. Food, drink and vendors. 10 a.m. to dusk Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl, Sycamore Avenue and Needham Street, Modesto. www.facebook.com/ModstockMusicFest.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
LIVINGSTON VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Thursdays
Livingston VFW monthly hamburger night. 5-7 p.m. last Thursdays. Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 Seventh St. $2-$4.50. 209-394-2059. www.vfwlivingston.com.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
FAIR FOOD FRIDAY ▪ Ongoing
Carnival treats. Proceeds benefit Stanislaus County veterans. 5-8 p.m. Fourth Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Modesto. 209-343-6292.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos, Oakdale Road and Sylvan Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
CATFISH DINNER ▪ July 28
La Grange Odd Fellows Lafayette Lodge #65 3-7 p.m. IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange $15. 209-916-5086.
ODDS & ENDS
AIRCRAFT DISPLAY ▪ Ongoing
9 a.m.-2 p.m. fourth Saturdays. Turlock Municipal Airport, 13602 Newport Road, Turlock. 209-620-6312.
MCHENRY MANSION TOURS ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
HISTORY’S MYSTERIES ▪ Through Aug. 18
Park staff and costumed volunteers in a live reenactment and solve a historical case during the interactive event. 10 a.m. July 21, 28, Aug. 4, 18. Space limited, reservations recommended. Columbia State Historic Park. $5 adults, $1 children. www.friendsofcolumbiashp.com.
YOKUTS/SIERRA CLUB MIXER AND BOOK EXCHANGE ▪ July 29
Take books with environment themes to exchange. Snacks will be provided with no-host bar. 3-5 p.m. Stewart and Jasper Orchards Company Store, 1700 McHenry Ave. (McHenry Village). RSVP to 209-544-1617.
DANCE CLUBS
RIVERBANK GOLDEN AGERS ▪ Wednesdays
Dancing and socializing. Different themes monthly. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St. $4 members; $6 nonmembers; $12 annual membership. 209-521-7194.
TURLOCK SENIOR CENTER DANCE ▪ Wednesdays
7:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Turlock Senior Center, 1191 Cahill St.
VALLEY SUPER SINGLES ▪ Third Fridays
Social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
FOREVER YOUNG DANCE CLUB ▪ Tuesdays, Fridays
Dances on Tuesdays. Live band, Rock’n Country, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; doors open at 9. Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem St. Day: $5 members, $7 nonmembers. 209-534-7663.
MANTECA SENIOR DANCE ▪ Sundays
Rock and country band. 1-4 p.m. second and fourth Sundays. Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. $4. 209-825-0116.
USA DANCE BALLROOM DANCING ▪ Saturdays
Monthly dances. 7-10 p.m. second Saturdays. Odd Fellows Hall, 6941 Hughson Ave., Hughson. $5 members; $7 nonmembers. 209-614-8048.
ROUND ROBINS ▪ Tuesdays
7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. $4. 209-526-4452.
SENIOR DAY DANCES ▪ Thursdays
Dance to Bonnie and the Boys Out Back Band. 10 a.m-1:30 p.m. Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue. $5, supports the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. 209-343-6292.
TURLOCK STEPPIN PARDS ▪ Wednesdays
Square dance club workshop nights. 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. American Legion Hall, 75 Bothun Road, Turlock. 209-620-6919. www.facebook.com/turlock.steppinpards.
SENIOR CITIZENS DANCE AND POTLUCK ▪ Fridays
Potluck meal with prizes. 6 p.m. second Fridays; 1 p.m. fourth Sundays. Hughson Senior Center, 2307 Fourth St. $2 door; $8 membership. 209-538-0362.
SKIRTS N’ FLIRTS SQUARE DANCE CLUB ▪ Wednesdays
Workshop Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. Dances 7 p.m. Saturdays. Open to singles, couples and children ages 8 and up. 7 p.m. Oakdale Grange Hall, Lambuth and F streets. 209-556-8524 or 209-681-2699.
MODESTO TANGO ▪ Tuesdays
Argentine tango practice. 8-10 p.m. Tuesdays. Urbano California Grill, 1016 H St., Modesto. Free. 209-522-1571. www.modestotango.com.
TALENT
CALL FOR ENTRIES ▪ Through Sept. 16
For Carnegie Art Center juried exhibition celebrating contemporary printmaking. Enter up to six works; $20 first entry, $15 each additional. 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. 209-632-5761
