Talent of the valley, Christian music, more make up week of Modesto area entertainment

Valley Talent Project
The ninth annual celebration of local talent arrives at the Gallo Center this weekend. Singers, dancers, musicians and more take the stage for two nights in front of an audience — and a panel of judges who will select the winners of cash prizes.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Building 429
Grammy-nominated Christian music group Building 429 pulls into the Gallo Center. The band’s 15-year career includes hits “Where I Belong” and “We Won’t Be Shaken.” The former became one of the longest running No. 1 singles in the history of Billboard’s Christian chart.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $30-$40
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Street Faire
If it’s the beginning of the month, it’s time for the 1st Friday Street Faire in downtown Modesto. The monthly event features vendors, crafters, artisans and musicians on the 10th Street Plaza.
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3
WHERE: 10th Street Plaza, downtown Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-303-0411
Man in Black
Head out to the West Side Theatre in Newman to enjoy a show celebrating the music of the late Johnny Cash. James Garner brings back his tribute to the music of the Man in Black.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
WHERE: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman
TICKETS: $25-$28
ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org
Cheese and olives
Sample some favorites at the Calaveras Wine, Cheese and Olive Festival. Foothill wineries will pour their vintages while cheese and olive purveyors offer samples. There also will be live music and a silent auction.
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
WHEN: LaContenta Golf Club, Valley Springs
TICKETS: $30
ONLINE: www.sanandreasrotary.com
