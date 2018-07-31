The Valley Talent Project returns to the Gallo Center on Aug. 3-4.
The Valley Talent Project returns to the Gallo Center on Aug. 3-4. Michael J. Mangano Gallo Center for the Arts
The Valley Talent Project returns to the Gallo Center on Aug. 3-4. Michael J. Mangano Gallo Center for the Arts

Entertainment

Talent of the valley, Christian music, more make up week of Modesto area entertainment

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

July 31, 2018 10:22 AM

Valley project-1.jpg
The Valley Talent Project returns to the Gallo Center on Aug. 3-4.
Michael J. Mangano Gallo Center for the Arts

Valley Talent Project

The ninth annual celebration of local talent arrives at the Gallo Center this weekend. Singers, dancers, musicians and more take the stage for two nights in front of an audience — and a panel of judges who will select the winners of cash prizes.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$30

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Main.jpg
Christian group Building 429 plays the Gallo Center on Aug. 3.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Building 429

Grammy-nominated Christian music group Building 429 pulls into the Gallo Center. The band’s 15-year career includes hits “Where I Belong” and “We Won’t Be Shaken.” The former became one of the longest running No. 1 singles in the history of Billboard’s Christian chart.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $30-$40

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Street Faire

If it’s the beginning of the month, it’s time for the 1st Friday Street Faire in downtown Modesto. The monthly event features vendors, crafters, artisans and musicians on the 10th Street Plaza.

WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

WHERE: 10th Street Plaza, downtown Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-303-0411

IMG_cropped_2.JPG_2_1_CKT3KPG_L20400716.JPG
James Garner takes his Johnny Cash tribute show to the West Side Theatre.

Man in Black

Head out to the West Side Theatre in Newman to enjoy a show celebrating the music of the late Johnny Cash. James Garner brings back his tribute to the music of the Man in Black.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

WHERE: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St., Newman

TICKETS: $25-$28

ONLINE: www.westsidetheatre.org

0105_brfe_olives.JPG
Sample favorites at the Calaveras Wine, Cheese and Olive Festival.
Tribune News Service

Cheese and olives

Sample some favorites at the Calaveras Wine, Cheese and Olive Festival. Foothill wineries will pour their vintages while cheese and olive purveyors offer samples. There also will be live music and a silent auction.

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

WHEN: LaContenta Golf Club, Valley Springs

TICKETS: $30

ONLINE: www.sanandreasrotary.com

Thanks for your strong interest in local journalism. We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. We hope you see value in supporting us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come.

  Comments  