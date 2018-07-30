Is there talent in the valley? Turn out at the Gallo Center and see for yourself

More. That could be the buzz word for this year’s Valley Talent Project as it returns next weekend to the Gallo Center for the Arts. More diversity, more regional reach, more categories and — maybe most importantly to the competitors — more money.
The ninth annual show will boast 24 regional acts vying for cash prizes and bragging rights on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, at the downtown Modesto performing arts venue.
The program has expanded its valley reach both north and south and has doubled its grand prize money. Audiences also can expect more diversity this year, both culturally and among entertainment genres represented.
“We are so thrilled to be presenting a wide and diverse variety of acts, including a stunning traditional Cambodian Blessing Dance, a magician, two different styles of Ballet Folkloríco dancing, 10 amazing singers, a poet,” said Sarah Guadalupe Hosner, the show’s production coordinator. “It’s a very exciting year,”
The acts are coming from an expanded geographical boundary that was opened up this year, north to Sacramento and south to Fresno, Hosner said. No matter where they’re coming from, all the performers are hoping to win the top prize, now $3,000, thanks to the E & J Gallo Winery. Cash prizes of $750 will be awarded in each category, as well.
In addition, the Bob and Marie Gallo Foundation has sponsored new awards this year in honor of the late Grace Lieberman, a longtime Modesto performer and arts supporter who died earlier this year — the Grace Lieberman Male Vocal Talent Achievement Award and the Grace Lieberman Female Vocal Talent Achievement Award.
“Grace was a great supporter of this program and a good friend so we were thrilled when the new sponsorship was announced,” Hosner said.
The talent lineup includes nine vocal soloists, three dance ensembles, three instrumental soloists, a vocal duet, specialty acts, dancers, bands and seven original compositions, she said.
Only eight of the 24 acts will be familiar to returning Valley Talent Project audiences, with 16 new to the program this year.
Returning to judge will be Emmy Award-winning Hollywood casting agent and Modesto native Robert Ulrich, joined again by his actress wife and Ripon native Kim Johnston Ulrich. With them at the judges table will be freelance writer Ross Dickerson, Gallo Center Board members Britta Foster and Chris Murphy, KHOP radio personality Ian Riley, retiring YES Company founder Melanee Wyatt and Modesto Bee Editor Brian Clark.
The family friendly show is a two-part affair: On Friday night, audience members watch the acts and then get to vote on their favorites; on Saturday, the group performs again for the judges, who will award the final prizes.
“Everyone,” Hosner said, “is working very hard to give their best performances.”
Valley Talent Project
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$30
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
