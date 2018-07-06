What’s going on in the Modesto region? A lot, here’s a look

GALLO CENTER FOR THE ARTS
RITA COOLIDGE ▪ July 6
Classic pop star. 8 p.m. $29-$59.
BANDA MACHOS ▪ July 7
Performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. 8 p.m. $19-$69.
DISNEY’S “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ July 20-29
YES Company presents the classic fairy tale. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Thursday; 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. $14-$45
The Gallo Center for the Arts is at 1000 I St., Modesto. Call 209-338-2100.
MUSIC
UKULELE PLAY ALONG ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. 10:45 a.m.-noon Mondays. Modesto Senior Center, Bodem and Scenic. Free for seniors. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
UKULELE JAM ▪ Ongoing
Funstrummers. Songbooks provided. 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Trinity Telle Classrooms, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216. www.Funstrummers.com.
GOLDEN VALLEY CHORUS ▪ Ongoing
Men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus rehearsals. 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd., Modesto. 209-524-6139.
TURLOCK SUNSHINE STRUMMERS ▪ Ongoing
Brief ukulele lessons and tips. Other acoustic instruments welcome. 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays. Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Free. 209-634-3311 or 209-667-2272.
FUNSTRUMMERS UKULELE BAND ▪ Ongoing
9:15 a.m.-noon Fridays at College Avenue Church 1341 College Ave,m Modesto. Donation. 209-505-3216; www.Funstrummers.com
MUSIC AT THE FRUIT YARD ▪ Ongoing
Thursdays, Sandy Maule; Saturdays, Rick Barnes. 1 p.m.; Sundays, Sandy Maule, 5 p.m. The Fruit Yard, 7948 Yosemite Blvd. Modesto. www.thefruityard.com
MUSIC IN THE PLAZA ▪ Through Sept. 28
Weekly banks perform live on Friday evenings at Tenth Street Plaza. 7-9 p.m. Free.
MUSIC AT THE BARKIN’ DOG ▪ Through June 30
July 5, open jam with David Dow; July 6, Blade Runner; July 7, David Dow and Friends; July 9, Blue Monday; July 10, 2nd Tuesday Poetry with Gillian Wegener and MoSt; July 11, Modesto Unplugged's World Music Jam; July 12, open jam with David Dow; July 13, Gottschalk Music's Student Recital; July 14, Johnny Rocket & the Thrust; July 19, open jam with David Dow. Barkin’ Dog Grill, 940 11th St., Modesto. 209-572-2341.
NATIVE ▪ July 7
Red Tie Arts summer concert series. 8 p.m. Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road, Ripon. $15-$65. www.RedTieArts.org
MOBAND ▪ July 12
Season finale, This One’s For You. 8 p.m. Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto. Free. www.moband.org.
MODESTO TRADITIONAL JAZZ SOCIETY ▪ July 15
Midnight Rose Jazz Band. 1 p.m. featured band. Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 1612 Sisk Road, Modesto. $8-$12. modestojazz.com.
TOM RIGNEY & FLAMBEAU ▪ July 15
Zydeco dance party. Zydeco Ted Sherrod will be giving the pre-dance lesson. $20 cover. Doors open at 2 p.m. for Eagles Hall hospitality and food service. Reserve tickets recommended, only through eventbrite.com or the Eagles Hall Modesto Facebook page. 209-526-3096.
COMMODORES & ISLEY BROTHERS ▪ July 21
With The Family Stone. 8 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys $55-$250.
VOCAL STUDIO RECITAL ▪ July 21
Shelly Bort. 1 p.m. College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave., Modesto. $10.
THE STATE THEATRE
FILM: “WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR” ▪ July 6-26
Documentary is an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers. $8-$10.
A CLUB FOR AVID READERS ▪ July 10
“The Secret Life of Bees” screened during books and film club. 5:30 p.m. $8.
FILM: “CLERKS” ▪ July 11
The defining debut film from Kevin Smith follows the workers of a hole-in-the-wall Quick Stop market. 7 p.m. $8.
FILM: “YELLOW SUBMARINE” ▪ July 12-15
Special 50th Anniversary Screening of the film from the Beatles hit. 7 p.m. July 12, 5 p.m. July 15 $8.
WORLD CUP FINAL ▪ July 15
Watch the championship match on the big screen. 8 a.m. Admission TBA.
“HOMELESS IN MODESTO” ▪ July 19
This documentary screening highlights the growing concern of homelessness in Modesto with interviews with local homeless people, city and county officials. After the film, there will be a question and answer panel discussion. 7 p.m. $5.
The State Theatre is at 1307 J St., Modesto. Call 209-527-4697. www.thestate.org.
THEATER
HUTTON’S HAMLET SUMMER SEASON ▪ Through Aug. 4
Children’s stage productions. July 6-7, “Rockin’ Robin Hood”; July 20-21, “The Hound of the Baskervilles”; Aug. 3-4, “Lucky Lucky Hudson.” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays. Hamlet Performing Arts Center, 132 West G St., Oakdale. $5-$10. 209-848-1216.
“DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST” ▪ Through July 29
Story of the independent Belle, trapped in her provincial town, who finds her life turned upside down as she takes her father’s place as a captive in an enchanted castle ruled by an angry Beast. 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. June 15-July 29. Historic Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St, Columbia. $32-$47. www.SierraRep.org
“THE WOLVES” ▪ July 6-22
Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Lower Level Studio, t 948 11th St., Modesto. $10-$15. www.centerstagemodesto.com
ART
CAROLYN HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY ▪ 209-918-6627
July and August artists: Rick Ingraham and Vince Walsh. July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. 1224 K St., Modesto.
CENTRAL CALIFORNIA ART ASSOCIATION AND MISTLIN GALLERY ▪ 209-529-3369
July 10-Aug. 3, “Celebration of Fiber Arts” with CrossRoad Quilters. July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. Gallery hours: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Saturday. 1015 J St. Modesto. Free. ccaagallery.org
DOWNTOWN MODESTO ▪ 209-529-9303
July 19, Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-9 p.m. modestoartwalk.com.
GUSTINE MUSEUM ▪ 209-854-6455
Gustine Museum Historical Society presents “All that Glitters! Glasses, Bottles, Jars and Collectables.” Gallery hours: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. 397 Fourth St. www.gustinehistoricalsociety.org.
HART LANE STUDIO ▪ 209-480-6950
Ongoing, Mary A. Scheinuck, Waldemar “Walt” Scheinuck and other California artists. Gallery hours: Open by appointment. 18091 Hart Lane, Manteca.
McHENRY MUSEUM ▪ 209-577-5366
Ongoing, exhibits of a county recorder’s office, a general store and a re-created blacksmith shop. Gallery hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. 1402 I St., Modesto. Free.
REMEMBER WHEN ▪ 209-544-1385
Ongoing artists exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 1031 W. Orangeburg Ave., Modesto.
UNIQUE BOUTIQUES ▪ 209-523-3000
Ongoing, 10 local artists. Exhibit hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 4459 Spyres Way, Suite A, Modesto.
CARNEGIE ARTS CENTER
INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCING ▪ Ongoing
Folk dancing lessons, beginners welcome. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays. $5. 209-480-0387.
TURLOCK UKE JAMZ ▪ Saturdays
Community-based ukulele strum and singalong. Open to all ages and skill levels, as well as other acoustic instruments. 10:30 a.m. Free. www.turlockukejamz.org.
FARMS & FIELDS ▪ Through July 29
Juried, all media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. May 10.
CARNEGIE ARTS SHOWCASE ▪ July 11-Aug. 31
Contemporary art in all media, with works on display by as many as 70 artists from throughout the Central Valley, Bay Area, Foothills, and beyond. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. July 12.
FAMILY FRIDAY ▪ July 13
“Say Yes to the Mess” offers messy art activities. 7 p.m. Free.
The Carnegie Arts Center is at 250 N. Broadway, Turlock. Call 209-632-5761.
CASINOS
CHICKEN RANCH ▪ 800-752-4646
16929 Chicken Ranch Road, Jamestown. 209-984-4806. www.chickenranchcasino.com.
THUNDER VALLEY ▪ 877-468-8777
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln. www.thundervalleycasino.com.
JACKSON RANCHERIA ▪ 800-822-9466
July 7, The Fixx. 7 p.m. $20. 12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson.
RED HAWK CASINO ▪ 888-573-3495
1 Red Hawk Parkway, Placerville. www.redhawkcasino.com.
CACHE CREEK ▪ 800-772-2243
14455 Highway 16, Brooks. www.cachecreek.com.
BLACK OAK CASINO ▪ 877-747-8777
Concert series: July 15, Rick Springfield; Sept. 9, RBRM (Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins); Sept. 4, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul. Willow Creek Lounge: July 6, Blue Collar Man; July 7, Left of Centre; July 12, Agent; July 13, Cheeseballs; July 14, Coverboy; July 19, Valley Fire; July 20, Michael Beck Band; July 21, Caravanserai; July 26, Rock of Ages; July 27, Priss; July 28, The Wiz Kid. 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne.
CHUKCHANSI GOLD ▪ 866-794-6946
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold.
FESTIVALS & FAIRS
MOTHER LODE FAIR ▪ Through July 8
This year’s expo includes truck & tractor pulls. Among the concert performers will be Kiel William & Austin Broder, Life in the Fast Lane, The Guy Dossi Band, Kelly Jane, Journey Revisited, The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit and more. 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under;. www.motherlodefair.org or 209-532-7428.
YOSEMITE MUSIC FESTIVAL ▪ July 6-7
The third annual event showcases several bands Friday and Saturday, including Green Machine, Mike Hammar and the Nails and more. Camping is available and there are children’s activities. Gates open 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa. $35-$70. www.yosemitemusicfestival.com.
CLASSIC FANTASY RENFAIRE MODESTO ▪ July 7
This second Renaissance fest for Modesto promises a market, live entertainment, food and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto. Free. www.steamhousecoffeeco.com.
FOAM FEST ▪ July 7
Age-21-and-over outdoor event features music from Central Valley and Bay Area DJs playing Top 40, hip-hop, Latin, club, and classic music. Food and merchandise vendors along with game stations and a foam pit. Foam will be sprayed over the crowd up to 50 feet from the stage; dry areas also available. 5 p.m. Modesto Centre Plaza Parking Lot, 10th and K streets. $20. 323-420-4479.
CORTEZ OBON FESTIVAL ▪ July 7
Japanese festival in the community of Cortez features bazaars with ethnic food, games, cultural displays and more. 7 p.m. Cortez Hall, 12937 North Cortez Ave. 209-535-6523.
SIERRA NEVADA ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL ▪ July 7-8
The 46th annual celebration features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live music includes The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. Pancake breakfast held both days, $8, 7:30-11 a.m. The festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is held on the grounds of Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe at 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold. Free. 925-372-8961.
ESCALON PARK FETE ▪ July 13-14
This event promises lots of craft and food booths, carnival rides for kids and live entertainment including Circus of Smiles, Tony Freitas, Gotcha Covered and more. All day both days. Escalon Main Street Park.
STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIR ▪ July 13-22
Annual county fair featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Lifehouse, Blue Oyster Cult, La Septima Banda, Trace Adkins, Salt-N-Pepa and more. Weekdays, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to midnight. Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock. 7-$12 gate admission, free age 6 and under; some events have an additional cost. www.stancofair.com. 209-668-1333.
FOOD & FUN
VFW BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199. 7-11 a.m. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 2801 W. Hatch Road, Modesto. $8. 209-537-3360.
VFW DINNER ▪ Fridays
Friday night dinner by VFW Post 3199. 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall-Modesto, 2801 W. Hatch Road. $6-$10. 209-537-3360.
RIPON VFW FRIDAY NIGHT DINNERS ▪ Fridays
Hosted by Ripon VFW Post 1051. 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
RIPON VFW WEDNESDAY LUNCH ▪ Wednesdays
Hosted by VFW 1051 of Ripon. Chicken strips, burgers, fish or shrimp with fries. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 12455 W. Ripon Road, Ripon. Small donation required. 209-599-6815.
TURLOCK VFW HAMBURGER NIGHTS ▪ Fridays
VFW Auxiliary weekly hamburger nights. 5-8 p.m. Fridays. Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1405 E. Linwood Ave., Turlock. $2-$6.50. 209-668-9710.
MERCED CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Saturdays
Year-round. 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. 16th Street and Canal, Merced. 209-389-4175.
STEAK NIGHT ▪ Fridays
Salad bar, no-host bar. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles. 5 p.m. social; 7 p.m. dinner first Fridays. Eagles Hall, 126 Camellia Way, Modesto. $12. 209-577-2298.
BRINGING VETERANS TOGETHER ▪ Fridays
Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays. 4:30 p.m. Fridays. Stanislaus Veterans Center Lounge at Coffee & Sylvan. 209-484-7166.
ODD FELLOWS BREAKFAST ▪ Sundays
8-11 a.m. second Sundays. Odd Fellows Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd., La Grange. $6. 209-853-2128
SENIOR BREAKFAST CLUB ▪ Sundays
Social club for seniors age 65-plus. 8-8:30 a.m. Sundays. Perkos,Coffee Road and Standiford Avenue, Modesto. 209-576-0279.
HUGHSON DOWNTOWN FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Aug. 30
5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Charles Street and Hughson Avenue. www.facebook.com/HughsonMarket.
PATTERSON FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 26
Wednesdays, 4 to 8 p.m. True Value Shopping Plaza, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave. www.facebook.com/Patterson-Farmers-Market.
CENTRAL PARK EVENING MARKET ▪ Through Sept. 27
Farmers Market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Central Park, Golden State Boulevard and Main Street in Turlock. www.centralparkmarketturlock.com
TURLOCK CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through Oct. 14
Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, 900 Broadway. turlockmarket.org.
MODESTO CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET ▪ Through December
More that 60 vendors. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. 16th Street between H and I streets. modestocfm.com.
ODDS & ENDS
MCHENRY MANSION ▪ Ongoing
Open for tours Sunday through Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. 15th and I Streets, Modesto. Free. 209-549-0428
AIRPLANE EXHIBIT ▪ Ongoing
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. $12 adults; $8 seniors; $5 youths 6-17; free age 5 and under. 209-723-2178.
REO SPEECH TRAIN, TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
6:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Perko’s Cafe, 2120 Patterson Road, Riverbank. 209-342-7358.
SWEAT FITNESS ▪ Ongoing
Variety of fitness classes including senior classes and beginning line dancing. No registration or membership required. Monday-Friday; call for times. Centenary Methodist Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto. Donation. 209-988-5655.
TOASTMASTERS SUPPER CLUB ▪ Ongoing
For speakers of all levels. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave. Modesto.
TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
Toastmasters club Daybreakers 1388. 6:15-7:20 a.m. second, third and fourth Wednesdays. Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave., Modesto. www.toastmasters.org.
THE JOB CIRCLE ▪ Ongoing
Modesto Sound offers audio technician training classes for those 13 and older. Work with musicians; hands-on learning live sound, recording bands, producing, mastering, electronics. Call or email for times. Modesto Sound, 110 Santa Barbara Ave., Modesto. $200 (scholarships available). 209-573-0533. studio@modestosound.org. www.modestosound.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN TOASTMASTERS ▪ Ongoing
7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Samaritan Village, 7700 Fox Road, Hughson. 209-384-7128 or 209-631-9458.
TOASTMASTERS WINNING WITH WORDS ▪ Ongoing
Noon-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays. Fuddruckers, 3848 McHenry Ave., Modesto. 209-390-6607.
SUPER SINGLES ▪ Ongoing
Valley Super Singles weekly social time for singles age 50 and older. 5:30 p.m. first and third Fridays. Bel Piatto Restaurant, 1000 Kansas Ave., Modesto. 209-883-2685.
MODESTO REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED ▪ Ongoing
Lunch and speaker, open to women and men. Second Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Lunch $16. 209-567-3399.
CAMELLIA SOCIETY ▪ Ongoing
Monthly meeting. 1:30 p.m. second Sundays. Seventh-day Adventist Church, Fellowship Hall, 16th and G streets, Modesto. Free. 209-522-0147.
ZUMBA GOLD EXERCISE ▪ Ongoing
Exercise to a Latin beat. Mondays and Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. Riverbank Community Center. For 18 and older $2 each session, payable to the instructor. 209-863-7150.
