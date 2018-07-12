Erick Rodriguez, age 2, smiles while on a ride during the 2017 Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock.
Entertainment

The weekend is coming, we have your entertainment covered across the Modesto region

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

July 12, 2018 07:26 AM

Modesto Bee

Stanislaus County Fair

The annual county fair returns this weekend for a 10-day run featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Lifehouse, Blue Oyster Cult, La Septima Banda, Easton Corbin, Trace Adkins, Salt-N-Pepa and other artists (For more on Salt-N-Pepa and Easton Corbin, see stories on Pages 7 and 9).

WHEN: 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. Through July 22

WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock

TICKETS: $12, $7 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and under

ONLINE: stancofair.com

Russia Soccer WCup Uruguay (1).JPG
World Cup soccer will be on the big screen at the State Theatre.
The Associated Press


World Cup Final

The State Theatre again opens its doors so soccer fans can watch and cheer the championship match on its big screen. The World Cup Final is one of the biggest events in sports.

WHEN: Doors open 7 a.m.; match begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 15

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

Photo 5.jpeg
Adam Estes, Enrique Vega, and Matt Mitchell in "Pageant."
Rich Miller Photography

"Pageant"

Glitz, glamour, belly laughs and audience participation are promised by Sierra Repertory Theatre as they invite everyone to take part in their "Pageant." Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The beauty pageant contestants will be played by men.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 13-Aug. 19

WHERE: East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora

TICKETS: $32 to $47; $25 opening weekend only

ONLINE: www.SierraRep.org

IMG_3._Rick_Springfield__3_1_3UE1A56G_L401222793.JPG
Rick Springfield will play at Black Oak Casino.
THE HERALD

Rick Springfield

Does he still wish that he had "Jessie's Girl"? Find out when pop singer Rick Springfield takes his 1980s hits to the Black Oak Casino's Westside Pavilion. Springfield is on a concert lineup with fellow '80s hitmakers Loverboy, Tommy Tutone and Greg Kihn.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 15

WHERE: Black Oak Casino, 19400 Tuolumne Road N., Tuolumne

TICKETS: $40-$176

ONLINE: www.blackoakcasino.com

"Homeless in Modesto"

This documentary screening highlights the growing concern of homelessness in Modesto and includes interviews with local homeless people, city and county officials and visits to local shelters. After the film, there will be a panel discussion.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5.

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

