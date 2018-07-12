The weekend is coming, we have your entertainment covered across the Modesto region

Stanislaus County Fair
The annual county fair returns this weekend for a 10-day run featuring agriculture exhibits, midway, entertainment, motorsports, rodeo and more. Entertainment includes Lifehouse, Blue Oyster Cult, La Septima Banda, Easton Corbin, Trace Adkins, Salt-N-Pepa and other artists (For more on Salt-N-Pepa and Easton Corbin, see stories on Pages 7 and 9).
WHEN: 5 p.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturdays-Sundays. Through July 22
WHERE: Stanislaus County Fairground, 900 N. Broadway, Turlock
TICKETS: $12, $7 ages 7-12, free ages 6 and under
ONLINE: stancofair.com
World Cup Final
The State Theatre again opens its doors so soccer fans can watch and cheer the championship match on its big screen. The World Cup Final is one of the biggest events in sports.
WHEN: Doors open 7 a.m.; match begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 15
WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10
ONLINE: www.thestate.org
"Pageant"
Glitz, glamour, belly laughs and audience participation are promised by Sierra Repertory Theatre as they invite everyone to take part in their "Pageant." Contestants vie for the honor of Miss Glamouresse in the title event. The twist to the onstage action? The beauty pageant contestants will be played by men.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, Saturdays-Sundays; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. July 13-Aug. 19
