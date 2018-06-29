The summer concert finale for MoBand is Thursday, July 12, at Graceada Park in Modesto.
Entertainment

There's just one chance left to hear MoBand this summer; more entertaining options

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

June 29, 2018 06:57 AM

The summer concert finale for MoBand is Thursday, July 12, at Graceada Park in Modesto.
Andy Alfaro Modesto Bee

MoBand

The final concert of the summer Modesto Band of Stanislaus County season offers selections under the theme of "This One's For You." Take a picnic and relax on your blankets to enjoy the finale of MoBand, an annual rite of Modesto summers.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12

WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.moband.org

Rita Coolidge brings her music to the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts


Rita Coolidge

Rita Coolidge, whose 1977 hit “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher” was among that year’s Top 10 best-sellers, plays the Gallo Center on Friday. Coolidge, who had a second chart-topper, “We’re All Alone,” and Top 10 “Anytime … Anywhere,” also sang on records by icons including Eric Clapton (“After Midnight”), Stephen Stills (“Love the One You’re With”) and Graham Nash.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $29-$59

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Banda Machos plays Saturday at the Gallo Center for the Arts.
Gallo Center for the Arts

Banda Machos

This Mexican band performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. Celebrated for their interpretations of songs composed by Joan Sebastian, Jose Guadalupe Esparza, José Alfredo Jiménez and others, Banda Machos has been together for over 20 years, recorded more than 20 albums and been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $19-$69

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Center Stage Conservatory presents "The Wolves."
Center Stage Conservatory


"The Wolves"

Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. The play examines the "frantic humor, humanity, and brutality of the battlefield that is teenage girlhood," according to a press release.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays July 6-22

WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto

TICKETS: $10-$15

ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com

The Modesto Renaissance Festival returns to Graceada Park in Modesto.
Modesto Bee

Classic Fantasy RenFaire

This second Renaissance fest for Modesto promises a Village Marketplace, live entertainment, food and more. Among the performers expected at the Graceada Park event are A Pirates Life and Raks Roma.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7

WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.steamhousecoffeeco.com

Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival

This 46th annual celebration in the Mother Lode town of Arnold features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live music over the two-day event includes The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. A pancake breakfast will be held both days from 7:30-11 a.m., $8 per person.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8

WHERE: Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe grounds, 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 925-372-8961.

