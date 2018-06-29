There's just one chance left to hear MoBand this summer; more entertaining options

MoBand
The final concert of the summer Modesto Band of Stanislaus County season offers selections under the theme of "This One's For You." Take a picnic and relax on your blankets to enjoy the finale of MoBand, an annual rite of Modesto summers.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12
WHERE: Mancini Bowl at Graceada Park, Needham Street and Sycamore Avenue, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.moband.org
Rita Coolidge
Rita Coolidge, whose 1977 hit “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher” was among that year’s Top 10 best-sellers, plays the Gallo Center on Friday. Coolidge, who had a second chart-topper, “We’re All Alone,” and Top 10 “Anytime … Anywhere,” also sang on records by icons including Eric Clapton (“After Midnight”), Stephen Stills (“Love the One You’re With”) and Graham Nash.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 6
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $29-$59
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
Banda Machos
This Mexican band performs a combination of Banda music, Quebradita and Ranchera. Celebrated for their interpretations of songs composed by Joan Sebastian, Jose Guadalupe Esparza, José Alfredo Jiménez and others, Banda Machos has been together for over 20 years, recorded more than 20 albums and been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 7
WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto
TICKETS: $19-$69
ONLINE: www.galloarts.org
"The Wolves"
Center Stage Conservatory presents a fly-on-the-wall look at a girls’ high school soccer team. The play examines the "frantic humor, humanity, and brutality of the battlefield that is teenage girlhood," according to a press release.
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays July 6-22
WHERE: Lower Level Studio, 948 11th St., Modesto
TICKETS: $10-$15
ONLINE: www.centerstagemodesto.com
Classic Fantasy RenFaire
This second Renaissance fest for Modesto promises a Village Marketplace, live entertainment, food and more. Among the performers expected at the Graceada Park event are A Pirates Life and Raks Roma.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 7
WHERE: Graceada Park, 401 Needham St., Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.steamhousecoffeeco.com
Sierra Nevada Arts & Crafts Festival
This 46th annual celebration in the Mother Lode town of Arnold features booths of crafts, art and food to sample. Live music over the two-day event includes The Magnolia Rhythm Trio. A pancake breakfast will be held both days from 7:30-11 a.m., $8 per person.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8
WHERE: Bristol’s Ranch House Cafe grounds, 961 Highway 4, downtown Arnold
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 925-372-8961.
