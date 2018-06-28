Families and friends gathered on the shores of Woodward Reservoir just outside of Oakdale for a past year's Fourth of July fireworks show.
Families and friends gathered on the shores of Woodward Reservoir just outside of Oakdale for a past year's Fourth of July fireworks show. Modesto Bee
Families and friends gathered on the shores of Woodward Reservoir just outside of Oakdale for a past year's Fourth of July fireworks show. Modesto Bee

Entertainment

Ready to celebrate the fourth? Fireworks and other top Modesto entertainment options

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

June 28, 2018 04:57 PM

JBL Fourth of July 6.JPG
Floats are part of the annual Fourth of July parade in downtown Modesto.
Modesto Bee


Modesto Fourth of July

Independence Day gets double the celebration in Modesto. First, a fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, the team’s longest fireworks show of the year. On Wednesday, the city's annual Fourth of July celebration parade and festival returns to downtown with kids activities, live music, dance demonstrations, a classic car show, food and craft booths, as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion.

WHEN: Modesto Nuts game time 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 3; parade: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flag raising at 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: Fireworks, John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto; parade from 10th and F streets to J Street, then back to 11th Street to I Street, ending at 17th Street with festival at Tenth Street Place

ADMISSION: Modesto Nuts $7-$14; parade and festival free

ONLINE: www.modestonuts.com or www.modestojulyparade.com

EF Woodward Fireworks 4.JPG
Families and friends gathered on the shores of Woodward Reservoir just outside of Oakdale for a past year's Fourth of July fireworks show.
Modesto Bee

Water (Fire)works

Watch the bombs burst in air over the water at either Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale or Don Pedro Lake near La Grange. The Fourth of July gets an early blowout at both bodies of water with pyrotechnics at each on Saturday.

WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at both locales; arrive early

WHERE: Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26 Mile Road; Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange

ADMISSION: $25 per vehicle at Woodward; $20 per vehicle at Don Pedro Lake

CONTACT: www.stancountyparks.com for Woodward; 209-852-2396 Don Pedro

2018 CMT Music Awards - Show (1).JPG
Little Big Town performs this weekend at Ironstone Amphitheatre in Murphys.
The Associated Press

Little Big Town

Country band Little Big Town takes its latest hit, “Better Man,” from its album “The Breaker,” along with its other popular music to Murphys this weekend. The band is next up on the Ironstone Amphitheatre's Summer Concert series, playing on the bill with singer Granger Smith.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1,

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $55-$350

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Graffiti-Con Comic and Car Show

Get your geek on Sunday at the Modesto Graffiti-Con Comic and Car Show. The event features a Geek Fashion Show and a cosplay contest along with panels, vendors, artists and fan clubs, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit the Modesto Area Music Association.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 1

WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza

TICKETS: $3 advance, $5 door; $4 with can of food for local food banks; free under age 12

ONLINE: graffiti-con.com

TF Rockville matchbox 09272017 spf 0559f.JPG
Lead singer Adam Duritz brings his band Counting Crows to Ironstone Vineyards.
Kansas City Star

Counting Crows and Live

Two of popular bands from the 1990s join the Summer Concert Series lineup at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. Counting Crows scored big hits with its 1993 album, "August and Everything After," including "Round Here" and "Mr. Jones." Meanwhile, Live's 1994 album, "Throwing Copper," sold 8 million copies in the U.S.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3

WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys

TICKETS: $46-$126

ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net

Hilmar Dairy Festival

Hilmar’s annual homage to all things bovine returns on Saturday with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks.

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 30

WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: hilmarchamber.com

  Comments  