Ready to celebrate the fourth? Fireworks and other top Modesto entertainment options

Modesto Fourth of July
Independence Day gets double the celebration in Modesto. First, a fireworks show will follow the evening Modesto Nuts home game against Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, the team’s longest fireworks show of the year. On Wednesday, the city's annual Fourth of July celebration parade and festival returns to downtown with kids activities, live music, dance demonstrations, a classic car show, food and craft booths, as well as a flag-raising ceremony by the American Legion.
WHEN: Modesto Nuts game time 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 3; parade: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, festival 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flag raising at 12:15 p.m.
WHERE: Fireworks, John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Drive, Modesto; parade from 10th and F streets to J Street, then back to 11th Street to I Street, ending at 17th Street with festival at Tenth Street Place
ADMISSION: Modesto Nuts $7-$14; parade and festival free
ONLINE: www.modestonuts.com or www.modestojulyparade.com
Water (Fire)works
Watch the bombs burst in air over the water at either Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale or Don Pedro Lake near La Grange. The Fourth of July gets an early blowout at both bodies of water with pyrotechnics at each on Saturday.
WHEN: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at both locales; arrive early
WHERE: Woodward Reservoir, 14528 26 Mile Road; Blue Oaks recreation area in La Grange
ADMISSION: $25 per vehicle at Woodward; $20 per vehicle at Don Pedro Lake
CONTACT: www.stancountyparks.com for Woodward; 209-852-2396 Don Pedro
Little Big Town
Country band Little Big Town takes its latest hit, “Better Man,” from its album “The Breaker,” along with its other popular music to Murphys this weekend. The band is next up on the Ironstone Amphitheatre's Summer Concert series, playing on the bill with singer Granger Smith.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 1,
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $55-$350
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Graffiti-Con Comic and Car Show
Get your geek on Sunday at the Modesto Graffiti-Con Comic and Car Show. The event features a Geek Fashion Show and a cosplay contest along with panels, vendors, artists and fan clubs, classic cars and more. Proceeds benefit the Modesto Area Music Association.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 1
WHERE: Modesto Centre Plaza
TICKETS: $3 advance, $5 door; $4 with can of food for local food banks; free under age 12
ONLINE: graffiti-con.com
Counting Crows and Live
Two of popular bands from the 1990s join the Summer Concert Series lineup at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. Counting Crows scored big hits with its 1993 album, "August and Everything After," including "Round Here" and "Mr. Jones." Meanwhile, Live's 1994 album, "Throwing Copper," sold 8 million copies in the U.S.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 3
WHERE: Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 6 Mile Road, Murphys
TICKETS: $46-$126
ONLINE: ironstoneamphitheatre.net
Hilmar Dairy Festival
Hilmar’s annual homage to all things bovine returns on Saturday with entertainment, art, activities, Little Milkman and Milkmaid contest, exhibits, vendors and fireworks.
WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 30
WHERE: Hilmar High football field, 7807 N. Lander Ave., Hilmar
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: hilmarchamber.com
