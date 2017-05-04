Baseball

Curletta, Misiewicz carry Nuts to win over Lake Elsinore

Modesto Bee Staff

One swing of Joey Curletta’s bat, combined with the pitching of Anthony Misiewicz, kept the Modesto Nuts rolling Thursday night.

Curletta broke a scoreless tie with his three-run homer in the fifth as the Nuts (17-11) – owners of the California Leagues’s best record – pleased a crowd of 2,423 at Thurman Field with a 4-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Misiewicz (1-0) blanked the Storm (13-15) on only one hit through seven sharp innings. The lefty struck out eight and yielded only Taylor Kohlwey’s single to center to lead off the sixth.

Lake Elsinore’s Jean Cosme (0-3) matched zeroes with Misiewicz until the fifth. The 6-foot-4 245-pound Curletta, after Jordan Cowan walked and Eric Filia singled, launched his fourth homer of the season, a two-out shot to left-center.

17-11 The Nuts’ record, best in the California League

Modesto added another run in the sixth when Donnie Walton doubled and scored by stealing third and drawing a throwing error from Lake Elsinore catcher Miguel Del Castillo.

Joey Strain pitched the final two innings for Modesto and allowed a run in the ninth on doubles by Chris Baker and Yuniet Flores. Ty France lined out to Cowan, the Modesto shortstop, who tossed to Walton at second for the game-ending double play.

The four-game series continues Friday night.

