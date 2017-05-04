Curletta, Misiewicz carry Nuts to win over Lake Elsinore

One swing of Joey Curletta’s bat, combined with the pitching of Anthony Misiewicz, kept the Modesto Nuts rolling Thursday night.
Curletta broke a scoreless tie with his three-run homer in the fifth as the Nuts (17-11) – owners of the California Leagues’s best record – pleased a crowd of 2,423 at Thurman Field with a 4-1 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm.
Misiewicz (1-0) blanked the Storm (13-15) on only one hit through seven sharp innings. The lefty struck out eight and yielded only Taylor Kohlwey’s single to center to lead off the sixth.
Lake Elsinore’s Jean Cosme (0-3) matched zeroes with Misiewicz until the fifth. The 6-foot-4 245-pound Curletta, after Jordan Cowan walked and Eric Filia singled, launched his fourth homer of the season, a two-out shot to left-center.
Modesto added another run in the sixth when Donnie Walton doubled and scored by stealing third and drawing a throwing error from Lake Elsinore catcher Miguel Del Castillo.
Joey Strain pitched the final two innings for Modesto and allowed a run in the ninth on doubles by Chris Baker and Yuniet Flores. Ty France lined out to Cowan, the Modesto shortstop, who tossed to Walton at second for the game-ending double play.
The four-game series continues Friday night.
