Roundup: Turlock, Enochs manage close wins; East Union, Los Banos pour on the points

The Turlock High football team fumbled twice, committed six penalties, lost the battle of time of possession, and was outgained by Modesto.
Yet, in a rivalry setting, the Bulldogs protected their home turf, edging the Panthers at Joe Debely Stadium, 14-7.
Turlock (2-2) scored all of its points in the first quarter, and then held on for dear life.
Mark Flores punched in a score from 4 yards, and then five minutes later, Cameron Sherwood made it 14-0 with a 10-yard reception from Jonah Kosakeiwicz (9 of 14, 61 yards).
Flores finished with 40 yards on 14 carries, just one piece in a three-headed ground attack. Tyler Etharidge had a team-high 84 yards on 15 carries, while Kosakeiwicz had 69 yards on 10 totes.
Turlock rushed for 198 yards, but was outgained by Modesto's balanced attack. The Panthers (2-2) had 306 yards of total offense, including 198 yards through the air. Norvale Howard was 3 of 7 for 100 yards and a touchdown, while RJ Berumen was 11 of 22 for 85 yards. Both quarterbacks threw interceptions.
"Modesto was well-coached and they showed up tonight," Turlock coach James Peterson said. "Their team was exceptional on defense and they made a huge play at the end of the first half on offense."
The Panthers' lone highlight was provided by Howard, who tossed a 79-yard scoring strike to Chris Styles. Howard fumbled on the play, but recovered in time to gather himself and spot Styles down the field.
Turlock's defense preserved the win. Gabriel Cordero led the way with 10 tackles and four sacks, both team highs.
Enochs 14, Central Valley 6
Transfer quarterback Austin England extended drives with his feet and the Enochs' defense kept Central Valley at bay in an impressive victory over the reigning Western Athletic Conference champions.
"Enochs gave us a taste of our own medicine: Ball control offense, solid defense," Central Valley coach Scott Edwards said in a text to The Bee. "... Enochs was simply the better team with the better scheme tonight."
Enochs is 2-2 and has a bye next week.
East Union 41, West 20
Bring on, Oakdale.
East Union (3-0) closed the non-conference portion of its schedule with another resounding victory. The large-school No. 8 Lancers rushed for nearly 500 yards, including 199 yards and two touchdowns by Alex Kukor. Junior transfer Raylan Carter continues to be a big-play threat. He carried the ball seven times for 111 yards and a touchdown.
All told, East Union had 543 yards of offense and six touchdowns against the Wolf Pack (1-3).
The Lancers, who have averaged 45 points per game, will face their toughest test of the young season next week when large-school No. 1 Oakdale (2-1) thunders into town. The Mustangs were idle this week after slugging it out with Folsom on Sept. 8.
Summerville 28, Hughson 20
With a methodical ground game, the Bears dominated time of possession in their second consecutive road win. Summerville rushed the ball 46 times for 217 yards, covering 4.7 yards per carry, and held onto the ball for nearly 30 minutes.
Hughson never led, but kept the game close on touchdown runs by Cameron Ellak and Carlos Arreola.
Quarterback Josh Megee also had a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Los Banos 49, Dos Palos 22
For the first three weeks of the season, Los Banos running back Antonio Lopez was the talk of the West Side.
On Friday, his quarterback stole the show. Anthony Caballero threw six touchdowns as the Tigers took to the air in a rivalry win over Dos Palos of the Central Section.
Caballero was 11 of 21 for 306 yards.
His top target was Daniel Guerrero, who had five catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Both of Landon Ramos' catches went to the house. He followed a 48-yard scoring grab with a 56-yard reception in the third quarter.
Paulie Calderon closed the scoring for Los Banos with a 70-yard reception.
Lopez topped 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game. The talented junior finished with 113 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Le Grand 21, Linden 6
Le Grand's defense sealed interim head coach Aaron Martinez's first career victory.
Guillermo Sanchez rumbled 65 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown, and Elijah Hernandez set up his 26-yard touchdown run with an interception as the Bulldogs outscored Linden 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Hernandez closed the game with his second interception.
Joshua Maldonado gave Le Grand a 7-0 lead with an 88-yard fumble recovery. Elio Garcia's extra-point made it 7-0. Linden answered with a 3-yard touchdown run, but wouldn't score again as the Bulldogs won their first game of the season.
