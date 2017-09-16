More Videos

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights

Pause
Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Predictions for Week 3 of Stanislaus District high school football 7:10

Predictions for Week 3 of Stanislaus District high school football

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette 0:54

Drinking wine & making art inside Pinot's Palette

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:22

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 3:08

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 3:40

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back'

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man 1:31

Officer involved in shooting describes encounter with knife-wielding man

  • Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20

    Go inside the Downey locker room before the game, and catch the sights and sounds of the night as Downey rolled to a 41-20 victory over Pitman High on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Modesto, California.

Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Go inside the Downey locker room before the game, and catch the sights and sounds of the night as Downey rolled to a 41-20 victory over Pitman High on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Modesto, California.
Brian Clark bclark@modbee.com