Sights and Sounds | Downey 41, Pitman 20

The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns give their takes on Week 2 high school football games in the Stanislaus District. Among the games they discuss are Central Catholic-St. Mary's and the biggie in Oakdale, where the Mustangs, The Modesto Bee's No. 1 team, host Folsom, The Sacramento Bee's No. 1 team.
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games coming up in Week 1 of the Stanislaus District football season, including Central Catholic-Marin Catholic, Gregori-Merced and Downey-Patterson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
From the band to the cheerleaders and, of course, the players and coaches, there was a lot to see in Sonora, California, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2017, as Sonora High hosted Oakdale High in high school football.