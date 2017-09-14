Where will you be Friday? A look at the top football games and The Bee's picks.

It's a bye week for the top-three teams in the Stanislaus District, but there are plenty of intriguing match-ups on Friday and Saturday, including two involving Mother Lode League programs.
Small-school No. 3 Hilmar (2-1) travels to picturesque Dunlavy Field to face fourth-ranked Sonora (1-2), while Summerville (3-0) looks to break into the small-school top-five with a road win over Hughson (2-1).
The Huskies came apart in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Ceres, surrendering a 15-point lead and spoiling 229 yards and four touchdowns by running back Carlos Arreola.
Large-school No. 1 Oakdale (2-1) is idle after going toe to toe with mighty Folsom last week. So, too, are Valley Oak League foes Central Catholic (2-0) and Manteca (3-0), tied at No. 2 in the latest power rankings.
The Raiders open VOL play at Manteca next week, a game that is sure to grip the region. Until then, here's a look at this week's games, including kickoff times and The Bee's staff picks:
Beyer at Atwater, 7 p.m. Burns: Beyer. Cortez: Beyer
Johnson at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Christian. Cortez: Big Valley Christian
Buhach Colony at Pacheco, 7 p.m. Burns: Buhach Colony. Cortez: Buhach Colony
Union Mine at Calaveras, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras
Johansen at Ceres, 7 p.m. Burns: Ceres. Cortez: Ceres
Pitman at Downey, 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey
East Union at West, 7 p.m. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union
Central Valley at Enochs (Johansen H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley
Gregori at McNair, 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori Modesto Christian at Gustine, 7 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine
Highlands at Bret Harte, 7 p.m. Burns: Bret Harte. Cortez: Bret Harte
Lincoln at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Lincoln. Cortez: Lincoln
Hilmar at Sonora, 7 p.m. Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Sonora
Stone Ridge Christian at Denair, 7 p.m. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Denair
Modesto at Turlock, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock
Turlock Christian at Waterford, 7 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford
Riverbank at California School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. Burns: Calif. School for the Deaf. Cortez: Calif. School for the Deaf
El Capitan at King’s Academy, 7 p.m. Burns: King’s Academy. Cortez: King’s Academy
Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos
Merced at Madera, 7 p.m. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced
Mariposa County at Yosemite, 7 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Yosemite
Escalon at Liberty Ranch, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Escalon. Cortez: Escalon
Linden at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Linden. Cortez: Linden
Mountain House at Livingston, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mountain House. Cortez: Mountain House
Davis at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Ripon. Cortez: Ripon
Summerville at Hughson, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Summerville. Cortez: Summerville
Orestimba at Esparto, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba
Saturday, Sept. 16
St. Bonaventure vs. Argonaut at Mission Viejo, 10:45 a.m. Burns: St. Bonaventure. Cortez: St. Bonaventure
