Sonora quarterback Jake Gookin carries the ball during a season-opening loss to Oakdale on Aug. 25, 2017, at Dunlavy Field. The Wildcats return home Friday, Sept. 15, with another marquee opponent: Two-time defending Trans-Valley League champion Hilmar.
Sonora quarterback Jake Gookin carries the ball during a season-opening loss to Oakdale on Aug. 25, 2017, at Dunlavy Field. The Wildcats return home Friday, Sept. 15, with another marquee opponent: Two-time defending Trans-Valley League champion Hilmar. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Sonora quarterback Jake Gookin carries the ball during a season-opening loss to Oakdale on Aug. 25, 2017, at Dunlavy Field. The Wildcats return home Friday, Sept. 15, with another marquee opponent: Two-time defending Trans-Valley League champion Hilmar. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

High School Football

Where will you be Friday? A look at the top football games and The Bee's picks.

By James Burns

jburns@modbee.com

September 14, 2017 1:42 PM

It's a bye week for the top-three teams in the Stanislaus District, but there are plenty of intriguing match-ups on Friday and Saturday, including two involving Mother Lode League programs.

Small-school No. 3 Hilmar (2-1) travels to picturesque Dunlavy Field to face fourth-ranked Sonora (1-2), while Summerville (3-0) looks to break into the small-school top-five with a road win over Hughson (2-1).

The Huskies came apart in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to Ceres, surrendering a 15-point lead and spoiling 229 yards and four touchdowns by running back Carlos Arreola.

Large-school No. 1 Oakdale (2-1) is idle after going toe to toe with mighty Folsom last week. So, too, are Valley Oak League foes Central Catholic (2-0) and Manteca (3-0), tied at No. 2 in the latest power rankings.

The Raiders open VOL play at Manteca next week, a game that is sure to grip the region. Until then, here's a look at this week's games, including kickoff times and The Bee's staff picks:

Beyer at Atwater, 7 p.m. Burns: Beyer. Cortez: Beyer

Johnson at Big Valley Christian, 7 p.m. Burns: Big Valley Christian. Cortez: Big Valley Christian

Buhach Colony at Pacheco, 7 p.m. Burns: Buhach Colony. Cortez: Buhach Colony

Union Mine at Calaveras, 7 p.m. Burns: Calaveras. Cortez: Calaveras

Johansen at Ceres, 7 p.m. Burns: Ceres. Cortez: Ceres

Pitman at Downey, 7 p.m. Burns: Downey. Cortez: Downey

East Union at West, 7 p.m. Burns: East Union. Cortez: East Union

Central Valley at Enochs (Johansen H.S.), 7 p.m. Burns: Central Valley. Cortez: Central Valley

Gregori at McNair, 7 p.m. Burns: Gregori. Cortez: Gregori Modesto Christian at Gustine, 7 p.m. Burns: Gustine. Cortez: Gustine

Highlands at Bret Harte, 7 p.m. Burns: Bret Harte. Cortez: Bret Harte

Lincoln at Golden Valley, 7 p.m. Burns: Lincoln. Cortez: Lincoln

Hilmar at Sonora, 7 p.m. Burns: Sonora. Cortez: Sonora

Stone Ridge Christian at Denair, 7 p.m. Burns: Denair. Cortez: Denair

Modesto at Turlock, 7 p.m. Burns: Turlock. Cortez: Turlock

Turlock Christian at Waterford, 7 p.m. Burns: Waterford. Cortez: Waterford

Riverbank at California School for the Deaf, 7 p.m. Burns: Calif. School for the Deaf. Cortez: Calif. School for the Deaf

El Capitan at King’s Academy, 7 p.m. Burns: King’s Academy. Cortez: King’s Academy

Dos Palos at Los Banos, 7 p.m. Burns: Los Banos. Cortez: Los Banos

Merced at Madera, 7 p.m. Burns: Merced. Cortez: Merced

Mariposa County at Yosemite, 7 p.m. Burns: Mariposa. Cortez: Yosemite

Escalon at Liberty Ranch, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Escalon. Cortez: Escalon

Linden at Le Grand, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Linden. Cortez: Linden

Mountain House at Livingston, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Mountain House. Cortez: Mountain House

Davis at Ripon, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Ripon. Cortez: Ripon

Summerville at Hughson, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Summerville. Cortez: Summerville

Orestimba at Esparto, 7:30 p.m. Burns: Orestimba. Cortez: Orestimba

Saturday, Sept. 16

St. Bonaventure vs. Argonaut at Mission Viejo, 10:45 a.m. Burns: St. Bonaventure. Cortez: St. Bonaventure

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2 7:50

Pigskin Postgame Wrap, Week 2
Folsom-Oakdale game highlights 2:07

Folsom-Oakdale game highlights
Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral 1:16

Folsom-Oakdale: Sights and sounds from The Corral

View More Video