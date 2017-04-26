Prep notes: Oakdale’s Semone will walk on at Cal Poly; section awards

3:50 Stanislaus Sports Weekly: Five things to know this week Pause

0:34 Sikh Temple Turlock opens its doors to share beliefs

0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide

1:26 Atwater museum adds Russian fighter jet

2:34 Schools that are great for everybody

1:18 Body found east of Modesto

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora