Ice, Ice, baby: Caldwell returns from injury, sparks Modesto Christian

There was fire and “Ice,” and in the end, another playoff win for the Modesto Christian High boys basketball team.
Gabe Murphy had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Tyler Murphy poured in a game-high 22 points, but it was the return of sophomore Issima “Ice” Caldwell that sparked the Crusaders’ 83-55 victory over Cosumnes Oaks in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.
Caldwell had just as many points (two) as turnovers (two). However, it was his presence in uniform that catapulted the defending Division I champions into the second round.
“With ‘Ice’ back, he’s really good defender,” Murphy said. “He was the guy that helped us stay together, mentally.”
Caldwell, a long and gangly defensive specialist, broke his right hand in the first game of the season and missed nearly three months. He returned with much fanfare Wednesday, checking in early in the second quarter with the game still in doubt, and played without wrapping or guard on his dominant hand.
Modesto Christian (22-6) scored 11 unanswered points and held Cosumnes Oaks (19-9) scoreless for more than three minutes, turning a tie game after the first quarter into a rout.
“I came in here and I was a little rusty, but my teammates picked me up,” said Caldwell, who learned to write left-handed. “I had a couple of turnovers, but they kept me in the game and told me to get the next one.”
The next one won’t be so easy.
The Crusaders travel to No. 2 Woodcreek of Roseville (26-2), which blasted Franklin 68-39 in its first-round game Wednesday. The Timberwolves are ranked 44th in the nation by MaxPreps and fifth in the state by Cal-Hi Sports, and pushed reigning state and national champion Chino Hills in a loss at the Rancho Mirage Holiday Tournament earlier in the season.
“Woodcreek is going to be a battle,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “But we beat St. Joe’s at St. Joe’s and I feel like we’re peaking at the right time. It’s going to take all 14 guys being ready to play. It’s going to be tough, but it’s possible.”
Caldwell helps round out the Crusaders’ rotation. He gives Fantazia another defensive stopper to go with senior Chris Brown and Murphy, a 6-foot-9 center.
All three played a pivotal role in Modesto Christian’s decisive push in the second quarter. The Crusaders blitzed Cosumnes Oaks with a 20-4 run, using the rebound and turnover to ignite an uptempo attack.
Williams soared through the lane for a one-handed flush. Darrian Grays rattled home a 3-pointer along the wing. And reserve guard Kwaheri Rue went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it 32-19. On the next possession, Cosumnes Oaks, frustrated by the pace of play, was charged with a technical.
The Wolfpack was coming apart at the seams, and the Crusaders, playing as well as they have all season, dove in for the kill.
With time winding down in the half, Rue collected an offensive rebound on the baseline and shoveled a pass to Williams, who finished before the horn to give Modesto Christian a 35-19 advantage.
Rue had 15 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers, while Grays finished with 18.
“That was probably the best he’s played all season,” Fantazia said of Rue, a transfer from Patterson High. “He’s starting to get comfortable. He was sick and then he was injured, so he’s getting healthy at the right time.”
The lead would balloon in the third quarter.
After Cosumnes Oaks cut the deficit to 44-33 on a turnaround jumper by Greg Milton III, Modesto Christian answered with a 16-0 run.
Again, Caldwell proved to be a spark. He tallied his only two points on a runout after a long rebound. Moments later, Williams finished with a dunk and freshman Baljot Sahi threaded a 3-pointer to make it 60-25.
Though rusty and still learning the offense, Caldwell used his long arms to jam up the Wolfpack guards.
“He’s just the Energizer Bunny – 6-foot-2 with a 6-7 wingspan,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “He’s not even in shape right now and he’s out there playing defense, chasing down loose balls. Obviously, you can’t expect too much from him offensively, coming off a broken hand being out three months. But he’s one of those guys, if we would have him all year, things would be a lot different. So we’re glad to have him for this playoff run.”
Caldwell was cleared by the doctor Wednesday morning and announced the news to Fantazia with a text message besieged by exclamation points.
“We knew he was going to be a factor tonight,” Fantazia said. “Obviously, we had to keep an eye on him and play him a couple minutes at a time. Hopefully, his offense will come around. He’s another one of our sophomore studs. The future is bright for him.”
Fantazia said Modesto Christian is playing with a chip on its shoulder.
Despite overcoming injury and youth to win The Island Tournament and the Modesto Metro Conference, the seeding committee awarded the Crusaders a No. 7 seed, assuring the all-time winningest program would get just one game.
And then there’s this: a road trip to Woodcreek.
“I’m not going to lie – my kids felt disrespected being a No. 7 seed. The committee didn’t know we had five kids hurt during one weekend,” Fantazia said. “I think we’re a dangerous 7 seed. They can feel disrespected all they want, but they still have to go out on the court and prove it. They proved their point tonight, and on Friday night, there’s an even bigger point to prove.”
