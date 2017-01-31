Rankings: No. 1 Modesto Christian ‘super excited’ about Pearson’s return

In a season marred by injury, the Modesto Christian High boys basketball has received some encouraging news from the disabled list.
Michael Pearson Jr.’s foot injury has been downgraded from a fracture and the freshman point guard may play Wednesday against Modesto High (13-8, 7-2).
Pearson returned to practice this week after spending the last three games at the end of the bench in a walking boot. Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said he won’t rush Pearson back, but is encouraged by the revised prognosis.
Pearson is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 assists and a team-high 1.7 steals in 15 starts. He was instrumental in the Crusaders’ 80-68 victory at Modesto on Jan. 11, scoring 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He also had six assists and three rebounds.
“He was super excited,” Fantazia said. “He was one of those kids telling his dad (assistant coach Michael Pearson), ‘I’m fine. I’m fine.’ I just want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to play.”
Whether Pearson plays or not, reinforcements are on the way. Junior guard Tyler Williams will play after missing the last two games.
Williams was the hero in a 58-57 victory over Beyer on Jan. 23, scoring the game-winning points with a dunk and then blocking the Patriots’ potential game-winning 3.
However, he tweaked his groin and sat out games against Johansen and Davis, two teams stuck in the Modesto Metro Conference basement at 1-8.
Rue started against Beyer but didn’t play in the second half with pain in his knee. The Patterson High transfer also missed Friday’s game. He’ll be reevaluated before Wednesday’s game.
With the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I postseason tournament fast-approaching, Modesto Christian (16-5, 9-0) welcomes a little good fortune.
A season that began with high hopes has been tempered by season-ending injuries to Aaron Murphy (knee) and Issima Caldwell (arm) and eligibility issues for Dathan Satchell, all three projected starters.
“It doesn’t really change a lot. We still have to do the same thing; stick to our philosophies,” Fantazia said. “But it helps depth-wise and we don’t have to worry about foul trouble.”
Despite its rash of injuries, Modesto Christian remains the No. 1 large-school team in the Stanislaus District. The Crusaders have won 12 straight games, “so it could be worse,” Fantazia said.
Here’s a closer look at the Stanislaus District’s large- and small-school boys basketball rankings, which takes into consideration potential and performance, schedule and MaxPreps’ Sac-Joaquin Section rankings, as of Jan. 30:
Large School
1. Modesto Christian (16-5, 9-0 MMC): Four of the Crusaders’ next five games are on the road, including a clash with Capital Christian (Feb. 4), ranked sixth in the Sac-Joaquin Section. MaxPreps: 19.
2. Manteca (17-5, 9-0 VOL): The Buffaloes survived two daunting road challenges – at Central Catholic without Tydus Verhoeven in the starting lineup and at East Union – and now have a three-game cushion in the Valley Oak League with two weeks left. Dwight Young finished with a team- and season-high 27 in the win over the Lancers, a good sign as the postseason nears. MaxPreps: 9.
3. Beyer (15-7, 7-2 MMC): The Patriots haven’t won a league title in 12 years, when they competed in the Central California Conference. With a win over Gregori on Friday, Beyer remained in a dead heat with Modesto at 7-2. Brian Perry netted 28 points in the win. The title could be decided next week when coach Kyle McKim’s team travels across town to Panther Palace. MaxPreps: 24.
4. Central Catholic (15-7, 6-3 VOL): Amrit Dhaliwal, Conor Fenton and Jared Rice have galvanized a team playing without junior point guard Josh Hamilton and reserve Dash Von Stade, whose statuses remain unclear. School officials won’t comment on the missing players – other than to say, “No comment.” Instead, the senior trio is letting their play do the talking. Fenton (21), Dhaliwal (20) and Rice (16) accounted for 57 of the Raiders’ 74 points in a rout of Oakdale. MaxPreps: 14.
5. Ceres (13-9, 5-1 WAC): The Bulldogs beat up on Central Valley and Los Banos last week to keep pace with Patterson atop the Western Athletic Conference, but the party won’t last long. The league leaders meet Wednesday in Patterson, where the red-hot Tigers have won their last three. Ceres won the first meeting, 56-54, but a loss would open the door for a host of teams looking to crack the top-5. MaxPreps: 79.
Others: Modesto (13-8, 7-2 MMC), Gregori (11-10, 6-3 MMC), Merced (17-5, 7-0 CCC), Patterson (13-10, 5-1 WAC).
Small School
1. Ripon (17-4, 6-0 TVL): At the start of the season, the Indians set lofty goals for themselves. With a fluid and talented starting five, including the new “Triple Threat” in Cole Stevens, Aaron Paschini and Noah Hernandez, Ripon wanted to make a run at 2004-05 team's 29 wins. The Indians entered the week with 17, and with six regular season games left, including a home game against Hughson Tuesday, they would need to win out through the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs to have a chance. As the Trans-Valley League crumbles around them, that may be just the carrot Ripon needs. MaxPreps: 28.
2. Calaveras (21-2, 8-0 MLL): Calaveras took a nine-game winning streak into Tuesday’s Mother Lode League showdown with Sonora. Calaveras has been buoyed by the play of junior Dillon Autrey, but the return of coach Kraig Clifton has been the ultimate wind in their sails. Beloved as a coach and a competitor, Clifton has taken that same fighting spirit to pancreatic cancer, which forced him to sit out last year. MaxPreps: 38.
3. Sonora (16-4, 7-1 MLL): The Wildcats trailed Calaveras by one game going into Tuesday’s game. Three of Sonora’s final four MLL games are on the road; the one outlier is the regular season finale against Linden at Bud Castle Gym on Feb. 14. Sonora will travel to No. 4 Argonaut next Tuesday and defending champion Summerville Thursday, Feb. 10. MaxPreps: 35.
4. Argonaut (18-4, 6-2 MLL): The Mustangs go out of conference Wednesday to face reigning Division V finalist Brookside Christian and electric scorer Tre Simmons. Argonaut has won three straight games and return to MLL play at Calaveras Friday and home against Sonora Tuesday. The next three games will speak volumes about Argonaut’s potential in the postseason. MaxPreps: 52.
5. Hilmar (13-8, 5-2 TVL): Mathematically, the Yellowjackets have a shot at catching Ripon in the TVL. There’s only a two-game difference in the standings with another head-to-head in Hilmar on the calendar. But, there’s a much greater disparity between the two on the court, as witnessed in last week’s 77-49 loss to the top-ranked Indians. MaxPreps: 83.
Others: Orestimba (17-5, 7-0 SL); Riverbank (11-8, 5-2).
