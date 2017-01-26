Burns: 5 players on the move while teams are stuck in neutral

In today’s world, nothing and no one goes unnoticed.
Unless you’ve sworn off Facebook and Twitter and Instagram, the very nuances of our lives play out on social media, from your crush to your cat or your affinity for Snapchat filters. In the sports realm, it’s really no different. MaxPreps, Hudl and Twitter serve as platforms for athletes of all sports to build a profile.
Or a candidacy.
Last week, I put together a watchlist of potential All-District Boys Basketball Player of the Year candidates. It wasn’t a final draft, but it culled together the top players from around the Stanislaus District. Modesto Christian’s Darrian Grays, Tyler Williams and Gabe Murphy. Beyer’s Brian Perry. And Manteca’s Tydus Verhoeven and Dwight Young.
Contrary to popular belief, there wasn’t a statistical criteria used to craft that list, though statistics do help paint a picture. No, each one of those players earned their way onto that watchlist for their ability to impact a basketball game.
It also helped that each of those players have proven themselves against top-flight competition. Modesto Christian beat St. Joseph’s Notre Dame to win The Island Tournament and finished third at its Holiday Hoop Classic.
Beyer won the consolation title at the Holiday Hoop Classic and nearly snapped Modesto Christian’s state record league winning streak earlier this week.
Manteca beat Rancho Mirage at the De La Salle MaxPreps MLK Classic and is undefeated in the Valley Oak League, hands-down the best basketball league in the southern half of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Not one player on that watchlist plays for a sub-.500 program, and that matters.
That’s not to say an MVP can’t come from the middle of the pack or the darkest reaches of the league standings. There are plenty of quality players shining for programs that exist outside the spotlight. While they don’t always command a headline in news print, their reputations are born on the court and dispersed on social media.
Remember, no one goes unnoticed.
Here’s a look at five players, in no particular order, building steam on teams that may be stuck in neutral:
Dominick Von Waaden, Pitman: The Pride are just 2-4 in the Central California Conference and look to snap a two-game losing streak against Atwater, but Von Waaden has showcased an all-around game in his third varsity season. The junior forward is averaging a career-high 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals and ranks seventh in the state in charges, according to MaxPreps. He’s come up clutch for the Pride, too, beating Buhach Colony with a jump shot inside the 3-point line in the final seconds.
Wesley Williams-Burse, Enochs: The Eagles have lost six of their first eight Modesto Metro Conference games and will likely play the role of spoiler – not contender – down the stretch. That’s not to say there isn’t talent on coach Randy Rubio’s roster. Williams-Burse is a Chuck Hayes Basketball player with an intriguing skill set and athletic ability. The 6-foot-3 junior can do a lot of things well: shoot the ball from range, finish in a crowd, rebound at both ends, and facilitate. On Monday, Williams-Burse recorded a triple-double against Davis, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks. In a blowout loss to Gregori, Williams-Burse did all he could to keep the Eagles competitive. He had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.
Andrew Vander Weide, Ripon Christian: The defending Trans-Valley League champions have fallen out of title contention with losses in five of their first six league games. The Knights have struggled with the TVL’s pressing and uptempo teams – Riverbank and Ripon – despite the return of point guard Zach Cortright, the league’s reigning MVP. When Ripon Christian can slow the game down and set up in the halfcourt, Vander Weide becomes an almost unstoppable force on the low block. Whether rebounding or working for his own shot, few teams can defend the 6-foot-6 junior’s length and release point. In losses to Riverbank and Ripon, Vander Weide was the silver lining, totaling 37 points and 27 rebounds. He is accounting for 30 percent of the Knights’ scoring in league, averaging 16.5 points on 51.4 percent shooting.
Jaime Ochoa, Sierra: One of the top public-school programs in the Stanislaus District this decade, the Timberwolves are just 4-4 in the VOL. Sierra no longer possesses transcendent talent, like center Joshua Patton, now at Sacramento State, or forward Hunter Johnson, a Cal Maritime commit, but coach Scott Thomason has a crafty point guard. At 5-foot-6, junior Jaime Ochoa is one of Sierra’s smallest but most dynamic players. In a showdown with Manteca’s Verhoeven and Young, Ochoa stole the spotlight, racking up 17 points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists. He’s averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals. “Their offense is predicated on the point guard doing a lot and he runs their stuff as good as it’s ever been ran,” Manteca coach Brett Lewis said. “He is able to create to get his shot within the offense and he really takes advantage of what the defense gives him by getting others involved too.”
Will Fiveash, Hughson: After winning 11 straight games earlier in the season, the Huskies have fallen on hard times in the TVL. Hughson began league with high hopes, but dropped its first five games. The Huskies finally snapped that skid against Ripon Christian with Tuesday’s 54-51 victory. Surprisingly, Hughson survived on one of Fiveash’s least productive nights. A volume shooter, Fiveash attempted a season-low seven shots and finished with just eight points. It was just the third time all season he’s been held to single digits. The big-bodied junior is averaging 19.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. He’s turned in some memorable performances this season, including 40 points and 12 rebounds against Waterford and 38-14 against Escalon.
