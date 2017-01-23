Crusaders survive scare from Beyer, state record league streak intact

For 20 seconds, the Modesto Christian boys basketball team’s state record league winning streak hung in the balance as Beyer emptied its tank.
Brian Perry spun in the lane and released a shot over 6-foot-9 Gabe Murphy, drawing the front of the rim. Miss.
The ball found Dylan Weltmer, who whipped a pass along the baseline to Deangelo Dancer. His 3-point attempt with under 10 seconds to go was tipped by Tyler Williams. Miss.
Weltmer muscled down the rebound, but couldn’t get a shot off. Buzzer.
The Crusaders celebrated a victory it nearly fretted away in the fourth quarter, recording its 163rd straight league win with a thrilling 58-57 triumph.
Modesto Christian (14-5, 7-0) needed every second to hold off the Patriots (13-7, 5-2), who rallied behind the offensive rebound.
“I wasn’t even thinking about the streak,” Modesto Christian coach Brice Fantazia said. “I was just frustrated with us getting outrebounded. I think a lot of it was our guys are still young. … As the game gets more tense, guys are afraid to go and just be a man and go get the ball. Down the stretch, I think that’s what happened to us until the final possession.”
Murphy had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots and sophomore Tsotne Tsartsidze had 12 points and four rebounds as Modesto Christian survived its biggest scare in league play since …
Well, ever.
“Just disappointed,” Perry said. “We played hard all game and to let it get away at the end … There’s not much more to say. We gave it all that we had and it didn’t fall our way.”
The streak began in 1996 with a 12-0 run through the Southern League during former coach Gary Porter’s first season and progressed through the Trans-Valley League.
During the 2011-12 season, Ripon pushed Modesto Christian to the edge in both of their meetings. The Indians slowed the pace down at home in a 38-35 loss and then traded punches with the Crusaders in a 78-75 defeat.
On Monday, Beyer didn’t just push or punch. It swung from its shoe tops with everything it had and found itself in position to snap the streak with 48 seconds left.
“This is so important,” Williams said of a streak older than he. “We can’t lose the streak. That’s what MC is known for. We couldn’t let anyone come in and take it from us.
“I was nervous because they got the lead and everything, but we just had to play hard. We went through a couple of mistakes and a couple of turnovers, but we got it back.”
The Patriots erased an eight-point deficit early in the fourth quarter by selling out on the offensive glass. Beyer outrebounded the taller Crusaders 15-2 over the final eight minutes.
Brandon Gray was a revelation in the second half. The junior forward had seven of his game-high 11 rebounds in the fourth quarter, including four to keep possessions alive.
That energy fueled Beyer’s fight. With under a minute to go, Ben Polack chased down a long rebound near the free-throw line and fed Perry, whose shot was blocked by Murphy.
Weltmer collected the rebound and finished to put Beyer ahead 58-57 with 47.9 seconds left.
“We just wanted it,” Perry said.
Fantazia called timeout to set up the next possession. He put the ball in Williams’ hands.
The junior has blossomed into an offensive force for the Crusaders, using his supreme athleticism and improving jump shot to give defenses fits.
Williams showcased that inside-outside game on Monday, knocking down two 3-pointers.
On what would be the Crusaders’ penultimate possession, Fantazia wanted Williams to drive the lane, creating either a bucket or free throws.
He got neither.
“We called out a play and I took it to the rack and I missed,” Williams said. “Right then and there, I said, ‘I got to get this win. I got to get it back, and I got to get a bucket.’ ”
Perry pushed the ball up the floor, but dribbled into a trap near midcourt. Darrian Grays jarred the ball loose and flipped ahead to Williams, who finished with one hand to give Modesto Christian the lead, 58-57.
“Time is winding down and your adrenaline is rushing,” Grays said. “The only thing you can think about is lock up. You don’t want them to score. It’s a big rivalry game; we didn’t want to lose that game. The only thing that was on my mind was to lock up … and don’t let them score.
“You could tell he was kind of in panic mode. So I just stayed with my defensive principles and took it; took the ball.”
Beyer fought until the final second, though, creating two open shots.
Williams finished with 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter as Modesto Christian led 36-33. Grays was held scoreless over the final three quarters and finished with just five points – well below his season average.
The Crusaders were out of sorts and out of position without freshman point guard Michael Pearson Jr., who fractured his foot in practice last week and will miss the rest of the season.
Grays moved to the point guard position and Patterson High transfer Kwaheri Rue was inserted into the starting lineup.
“It was frustrating, but I just stuck with it and tried not to show it out there,” said Grays, heckled by the Beyer student section after a rare air ball. “I did everything else I could do – rebound, get my teammates involved, play defense. I’m used to playing the two-guard, where I can be free and do more of what I want. It was somewhat of an adjustment.”
The shuffling took its toll.
The Crusaders turned the ball over 11 times and appeared lost at both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter as Beyer mounted its comeback. At one point, a Crusader assistant could be heard screaming, “They want it more.”
“In the second half, guys were just getting adjusted,” Fantazia said. “I really thought our kids started getting frustrated with some of the foul calls. We only shot (three) free throws in the second half. I saw our kids complaining instead of just playing basketball.”
Indeed, it looked as if Beyer would strike a victory for all the Southern, Trans-Valley and Modesto Metro teams that have struggled to compete with Modesto Christian.
Perry was spectacular.
A dead-eye shooter from 3-point line, the senior guard hunted most of his points in the paint. He led all players with 25, including 12 off the drive.
“I was feeling pretty good,” he said.
Weltmer and Dancer had 10 apiece, while Jaden Cobb scored six of his eight points on 3s in the third quarter.
James Burns: 209-578-2150, @jburns1980
Anatomy of the Streak
The Modesto Christian boys basketball team has won a state boys basketball record 163 consecutive league games, spanning time in the Southern and Trans-Valley leagues, as well as the Modesto Metro Conference.
Birth: Under the leadership of Gary Porter, Modesto Christian began its historic run with back-to-back 12-0 seasons in the Southern League in 1996-98.
Hiatus: Modesto Christian spent the next eight seasons as an independent (1998-2006), reaching remarkable heights. In 2001, the Crusaders won the CIF Northern California Division I title and lost in the state final by three points.
New home: In 2006-07, Modesto Christian joined the Trans-Valley League, and the streak resumed.
Close calls: During the 2011-12 season, Ripon pushed Modesto Christian to edge twice. The Indians slowed down the pace at home in a 38-35 loss and then traded punches with the Crusaders in a 76-73 defeat.
Record night: The Crusaders defeated Ripon 85-42 on Feb. 10, 2014, setting a California high school record with 126 consecutive league wins. Washington Union held the record for eight years with 125 games from 1994-2006.
On the move, again: Modesto Christian was moved into the Modesto Metro Conference at the start of the 2014-15 season. Since then, the Crusaders are XX-X, including Monday’s XX-X victory at Beyer.
