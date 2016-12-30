Holiday Hoop Classic: Freedom reigns over Turlock in 7th-place game

The Freedom High boys basketball won its first 10 games of the season and rose to No. 6 in the MaxPreps state rankings, but the Holiday Hoop Classic has been a struggle for the Falcons.
Until Friday.
Freedom (11-2) pressed and pounded Turlock, wrapping up seventh place with a 56-42 victory.
Bailey Jones led all scorers with 18 points, while point guard Baylei Coston had 10 despite a foot injury that forced him to the bench twice.
Freedom finished 2-2 during tournament play with a victory over Modesto in its opener.
Turlock was paced by guards Michael Patterson and Cameran Sherwood, both of whom finished with 15 points. Patterson was 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line, while Sherwood had a team-high six rebounds.
Turlock (3-9) won its opener against Castlemont, but finished with losses to Modesto Christian, El Cerrito and Freedom.
The Bulldogs have lost eight of their last nine games and open Central California Conference play on Jan. 4 at home against El Capitan.
Berkeley 71, Ceres 47: Cristian Garcia had no trouble scoring the basketball, but his teammates did.
The fast-developing junior center accounted for nearly half of his team’s production.
The 6-foot-6 Garcia scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, who couldn’t keep pace with Yellowjackets in the seventh-place game.
Sean Spikes led three Berkeley players in double figures with 20 points. Ben Baker had 18 and Avery Burt 10.
Central Catholic 66, Modesto 48: Cooper Wilson and Josh Hamilton scored 15 points apiece for the Raiders, who pulled away from the Panthers for 13th place.
Jared Rice enjoyed his best day of the tournament, scoring 13 points to go along with three assists.
Modesto was led by Esteban Martin (11 points) and Paxton Sweeney (10 points).
Castlemont 74, Delhi 62: Chance Browning closed his Classic experience on a high note. The Delhi forward scored in double figures all four days, rounding out the tournament with 29 points.
It was almost enough to beat Castlemont, which trailed by 34-27 at the intermission.
“We just didn’t control the tempo in the second half and that cost us,” Delhi coach Brian de la Porte said.
Despite an 0-4 record and last-place finish, de la Porte believes his small-school program is ready for Southern League play.
The Hawks, who opened tournament play with Immanuel, Clovis East and Modesto, begin league at Mariposa on Jan. 4. Mariposa is the defending league and Division V section champion.
“Overall, we got to play against some really good teams,” de la Porte said. “I think it has more than prepared us for league play. So hopefully it pays off.”
