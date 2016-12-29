Trouble closing: Young Crusaders stumble in overtime loss to Central

2:45 Modesto mom needs kidney transplant Pause

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

0:39 Chief Deputy DA leaves court after judge's decision to release Frank Carson

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:10 Spreading Christmas cheer in Turlock

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa